Undisputed No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph boys basketball rides Amani Hansberry, Bryson Tucker to 66-56 win over No. 3 St. Frances in BCL tournament final

As the season wore on for the No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph basketball team, standouts Amani Hansberry and Bryson Tucker began to click more and more.
So much so that by the time the postseason rolled around, the dynamic pair proved unstoppable.
For a second straight Sunday, this time playing in the 51st Baltimore Catholic League tournament championship game, the two stars shared the lead role with a potent supporting cast doing more than its share.
Hansberry, a junior forward and Montgomery County resident who transferred from Washington power St. John’s, had 12 points and 22 rebounds and Tucker, a sophomore guard, scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lift the Gaels to a 66-56 win over No. 3 St. Frances at Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena.
The Gaels (31-5) used a dominating second quarter to build a 15-point lead and then responded favorably to a consistent push from the Panthers (33-7) in the fourth quarter to sweep the private league championships. On Feb. 27, the Gaels claimed the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title with a 63-60 win over Mount Carmel. It’s the eighth BCL tournament title and the fifth time the Gaels won both league tournaments, the last coming in the 2016-17 season.
After a 25-point, 15-rebound performance in the Gaels’ semifinal win over John Carroll on Friday, Hansberry enjoyed his second straight double-double to be chosen the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Joining him on the All-BCL tournament team were Tucker and junior guard Ace Valentine, St. Frances teammates Bryce Lindsay and Jahnathan Lamothe, and John Carroll’s Jeannot Basima.
In the seconds leading up to the announcement of the tournament MVP, all his teammate’s eyes were on Hansberry with big smiles. His smile was biggest.
“It feels great, especially coming from the area I come from,” Hansberry said. “Coming here and just making a big impact — I love it.”
In getting past the Panthers on Sunday, the Gaels also got 12 points from junior Austin Abrams, 10 points and five assists from Ace Valentine, heads-up defense from senior forward Aidan Mess and a huge spark from sophomore Tyonne Farrell in the pivotal second quarter.
All the contributions were needed for the Gaels to get on their postseason roll.
“Pretty young team, they were coachable and they get along,” said 30-year coach Pat Clatchey, who surpassed 1,000 career games and 750 wins this season. “I think we have two great players and a lot of guys that really play their roles well. As the season went on, we started getting some different contributions from guys off the bench, we thought that was something lacking — guys we could count on for productivity.”
With the Gaels up 14-11 entering the second quarter, Farrell came off the bench to supply six points and four rebounds with a 12-0 run leading to a 29-17 halftime advantage.
After the quiet first half offensively, Tucker had nine points in the third quarter to help the Gaels maintain a safe cushion.
When the Panthers made their urgent runs in the fourth quarter, the Gaels responded.
Lindsay’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter cut the lead to 45-40, but Tucker answered with a 3 of his own. The Panthers got within 50-45 with 5:21 to play, but Hansberry’s two baskets and another from Tucker pushed the lead back to double digits.
The Panthers’ final push came with under three minutes to play when Lamothe (team-high 18 points) hit two free throws and then Carlton Carrington scored off a turnover to cut the lead to 58-54 with 2:51 to play.
On the ensuing possession, Hansberry found Abrams inside for a layup. A Tucker dunk and four free throws at the end helped clinch the win.
“It’s a big deal going 2-0 in the championships — I feel it, for real — it’s a big deal,” said Tucker.
After claiming an unprecedented fifth straight BCL regular-season title, the Panthers weren’t able to add any hardware in the postseason. Senior forward Cortez Johnson finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Lindsay added 11 points and five assists. The Panthers, who have played without injured sophomore guard Daquan Davis during the postseason, were only able to make good on four of their 18 shots from behind the 3-point line.
“We didn’t make shots,” said coach Nick Myles. “Of course, you want to win, but you can accept losing if your guys compete and give it all they got, and I think our guys did that tonight.”
The teams will close out their respective seasons this week at the prestigious Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament at Frostburg State University in Cumberland. The eight-team, three-day tournament opens Thursday with St. Frances taking on Bishop McNamara at 4 p.m. and Mount Saint Joe meeting Paul VI at 9:15.
MSJ: Hansberry 12, Tucker 22, Valentine 10, Abrams 12, Moss 4, Farrell 6. Totals: 27 8-13 66
SF: Lindsay 11, Johnson 14, Carrington 6, Lamothe 18, Robinson 7. Totals: 20 12-14 56
Half: MSJ, 29-17