Mount Saint Joseph basketball’s Amani Hansberry named Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year

Amani Hansberry hit the ground running at Mount Saint Joseph and has yet to stop for the No. 1 Gaels.

On Monday, this season’s dominating work was recognized when the 6-foot-8 senior forward, who transferred from Washington Power St. John’s as a junior last season, was named the Baltimore Catholic League’s Jerry Savage Player of the Year at the annual awards luncheon at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City.

The Illinois commit, who was The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year and a first-team All-BCL performer last season, is averaging 17.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game in leading Mount Saint Joseph to a 33-3 mark through the regular season. The Gaels, who are defending BCL and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference Tournament champions, won the BCL regular season title with a 13-1 mark.

“This definitely is a pleasure, a huge pleasure. I kind of worked toward this my two years playing in the Baltimore area,” Hansberry said. “I knew it’s a big thing with [former Mount Saint Joe star and current Indiana Pacer] Jalen Smith winning it and coach [Pat] Clatchey talked to me about it, so it really motivated me to put the work in.”

St. Maria Goretti, which finished in second place with a 12-2 league mark, received the remaining three individual awards.

Coach Sidney McCray was named the O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year, senior forward Najeh Allen was named the Cokey Robertson Most Improved Player of the Year, and junior center Caleb Embeya was recognized as the Mark Amatucci Defensive Player of the Year.

Joining Hansberry on first-team All-BCL is his teammate Ace Valentine, Embeya and his Goretti teammate Dionte Alexander, and St. Frances’ Jahnathan Lamothe and Carlton Carrington.

The selections for all teams were based on voting by league coaches and officials as well as selected media members.

Each team selected a player as the recipient of the Dave Kropfelder “Never, Never Quit” Award. The winners are Archbishop Spalding’s Damien Wilburn, Calvert Hall’s Troy Tinch, John Carroll’s Miles Smith, Loyola Blakefield’s Ryder Drew, Mount Carmel’s Tyler Lewis, Mount Saint Joseph’s Sean Clark, St. Frances’ Joede Mebane and St. Maria Goretti’s Pascal Echibe.

The three-day BCL Tournament, which begins March 3 with four quarterfinal round games, will take place at Goucher College. The semifinals are set for March 4 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the championship game at 3 p.m. March 5.

First up for many of the teams, however, is the MIAA A Conference playoffs, which start Tuesday. Mount Saint Joseph and St. Frances earned the top seeds after winning their respective divisions.

Baltimore Catholic League 2022-23 honors

Player of the Year

Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Coach of the Year

Sidney McCray, St. Maria Goretti

Most Improved Player

Najeh Allen, St. Maria Goretti, senior

Defensive Player of the Year

Caleb Embeya, St. Maria Goretti, junior

First team

Dionte Alexander, St. Maria Goretti, senior

Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, senior

Caleb Embeya, St. Maria Goretti, junior

Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Jahnathan Lamothe, St. Frances, senior

Ace Valentine, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Second team

Jeannot Basima, John Carroll, senior

Tyler Jackson, St. Frances, sophomore

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore

Brendan Johnson, Calvert Hall, junior

Andrew Dixon, Mount Carmel, junior

Najeh Allen, St. Maria Goretti, senior

Honorable mention: Jonah Biggers, Calvert Hall; Tyrin Bizzelle, Calvert Hall; J’Lin Brown, Loyola Blakefield; Mason Ellison, Loyola Blakefield; Tyonne Farrell, Mount Saint Joseph; Omarion Reed, Mount Carmel