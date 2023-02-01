52nd Baltimore Catholic League boys basketball tournament set for early March at Goucher College

The Baltimore Catholic League announced it will play its entire boys basketball tournament at Goucher College’s Decker Sports & Recreation Center with the three rounds taking place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5.

The four quarterfinal-round games will take place March 3 with game times set for 3 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. The semifinals will follow March 4 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. On March 5, the championship game is set for 3 p.m.

Advertisement

The eight-team league returns to a single-site tournament format for the first time since 2016, as the BCL recently played its opening-round games at the higher-seeded schools before playing the semifinals and championship game at a neutral site. This is the 11th time Goucher hosted the tournament with the last coming in 2018. The junior varsity championship will also take place there March 5, set for 1 p.m.

“The BCL Tournament is a great tradition in Baltimore prep basketball, and we are appreciative to the athletic administration at Goucher College for working with us to accommodate our entire tournament schedule this year,” said BCL Commissioner Jack Degele.

Advertisement

Last year, Mount Saint Joseph claimed a 66-56 win over St. Frances in the BCL title game to claim its eight tournament crown. The game took place at Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena.

Additional details, including ticket information, will be released by the league at a later date at BCLBasketball.com.

2023 Baltimore Catholic League Tournament

Decker Sports & Recreation Center Arena at Goucher College

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Friday, March 3

First round: 3:00 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals: 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday, March 5

Junior varsity championship: 1:00 p.m.; varsity championship: 3:00 p.m.