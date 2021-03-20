xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Celebrating BCL’s 50 years: All-time BCL 50th anniversary team

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 20, 2021 8:00 AM

All-Time BCL Player

Former St. Frances player Mark Karcher ('94-'98) has been selected as the greatest player in history of the Baltimore Catholic League (BCL), which is celebrating its 50th season.
Former St. Frances player Mark Karcher ('94-'98) has been selected as the greatest player in history of the Baltimore Catholic League (BCL), which is celebrating its 50th season.

Mark Karcher, St. Frances (1993-97), forward, Temple

Three-time BCL Player of the Year and three-time tournament Most Valuable Player led Panthers to three regular-season championships with four trips to title game, netting three crowns; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

The best of the rest

02/03/1977 - Loyola's Pete Budko
02/03/1977 - Loyola's Pete Budko (COOK)

Pete Budko, Loyola Blakefield (1974-77), center, North Carolina

Averaged career double double in three years (15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds) in leading Dons to three regular-season and three tournament titles; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

01/07/1984-01-07 - Calvert Hall's Duane Ferrell controls the ball as Gibbon's Bernard Royster attempts to block him.
01/07/1984-01-07 - Calvert Hall's Duane Ferrell controls the ball as Gibbon's Bernard Royster attempts to block him. (HAMILTON)

Duane Ferrell, Calvert Hall (1980-84), center, Georgia Tech

Four-year starter instrumental in three regular-season and three tournament championships, including 1981-82′s 34-0 national championship team; two-time tournament first-team selection and tournament MVP as a senior; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

Cardinal Gibbons' Quintin Dailey
Cardinal Gibbons' Quintin Dailey (Baltimore Sun file photo)

Quintin Dailey, Cardinal Gibbons (1976-79), forward, San Francisco

Totaled 2,844 points — averaging 30-plus points as a junior and senior — and 1,208 rebounds in three-year career that included two regular-season titles and one tournament crown; All-BCL first-team selection and three-time all-tournament pick; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

Maryland's Sean Mosley (St. Frances), left, keeps the ball away from Florida Southern's Brandon Jenkins.
Maryland's Sean Mosley (St. Frances), left, keeps the ball away from Florida Southern's Brandon Jenkins. (Baltimore Sun photo by Gene Sweeney Jr.)

Sean Mosley, St. Frances, (2004-08), forward, Maryland

Scored 2,933 points in four-year career that included two tournament championships; two-time first-team selection and co-Player of the Year in regular season and two-time tournament MVP and first-team all-tournament pick

Mount Saint Joseph's Will Thomas.
Mount Saint Joseph's Will Thomas. (Sam Friedman / Patuxent Publishing)

Will Thomas, Mount Saint Joseph (2001-04), forward, George Mason

Led Gaels to sweep of regular-season and tournament titles as junior and senior; Player of the Year and first-team selection and two-time tournament MVP finished three-year career with 1,631 points; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends during the Atlantic 10 tournament final March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio.
VCU's Adrian Baldwin, right, looks for an open pass as St. Bonaventure's Dominick Welch defends during the Atlantic 10 tournament final March 14, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/AP)

Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr., St. Frances, (2016-20), guard, Virginia Commonwealth

Starter in freshman season, closed career leading Panthers to three straight regular-season and tournament championships; three-time All-BCL first-team pick and three-time tournament MVP; finished with 1,671 points and 770 assists

Villanova's Phil Booth dribbles the ball during a game March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn.
Villanova's Phil Booth dribbles the ball during a game March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (Jessica Hill / AP)

Phil Booth, Mount Saint Joseph (2010-14), guard, Villanova

Four-year varsity player instrumental in three straight tournament titles and one regular-season crown; closed career as two-time tournament MVP and BCL Player of the Year as a senior, also earning All-BCL and all-tournament first-team selections

Towson Catholic's Malcolm Delaney.
Towson Catholic's Malcolm Delaney. (Matt Gentry)

Malcolm Delaney, Towson Catholic (2004-07), guard, Virginia Tech

McDonogh transfer after freshman year, named BCL Player of the Year as senior in leading Owls to sweep of regular-season and tournament titles; All-BCL third-and second-team honors as sophomore and junior respectively, and three-time all-tournament first-team pick

12/14/1977 - Tony Guy, Loyola's all-round basketball star, gets ready to shoot as Dulaney's Jay Twilley lifts his arm in an attempt to block the shot.
12/14/1977 - Tony Guy, Loyola's all-round basketball star, gets ready to shoot as Dulaney's Jay Twilley lifts his arm in an attempt to block the shot. (MORTIMER)

Tony Guy, Loyola Blakefield (1975-78), guard, Kansas

Three-time All-BCL and three-time all-tournament selection led Dons to three straight tournament titles and two regular-season crowns; finished three-year career with 1,499 points and 881 rebounds; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

Rodney Monroe of the Atlanta Hawks sits on the bench during a game on Feb. 18, 1992.
Rodney Monroe of the Atlanta Hawks sits on the bench during a game on Feb. 18, 1992. (KIRSCHBAUM / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Rodney Monroe, St. Maria Goretti (1983-87), guard, North Carolina St.

State’s all-time career leader in points with 3,047 over four years; three-time All-BCL first-team selection and three-time tournament MVP in leading Gaels to three straight tournament titles and two regular-season crowns; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

Villanova's Derrick Snowden tries to work the ball past Connecticut's Emeka Okafor.
Villanova's Derrick Snowden tries to work the ball past Connecticut's Emeka Okafor. (AP)

Derrick Snowden, Archbishop Spalding (1996-200), guard, Villanova

Four-year starter was instrumental in two tournament titles and one regular-season crown; two-time tournament MVP and BCL Player of the Year, also All-BCL first-team and honorable mention; closed with 1,404 points and 691 assists; 2016 member of the BCL Hall of Fame

03/08/1982 - Calvert Hall's Marc Wilson backtracks for a loose ball during win over Mount Saint Joseph in the BCL final.
03/08/1982 - Calvert Hall's Marc Wilson backtracks for a loose ball during win over Mount Saint Joseph in the BCL final. (KIRSCHBAUM)

Marc Wilson, Calvert Hall (1979-82), guard, Minnesota

Three-year starter pivotal in three regular-season and three tournaments titles; named all-tournament first-team pick all three seasons; capped career in 34-0 national championship season with team-high 28 points in Alhambra title game win; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame

Editor’s note: The All-BCL teams were selected by Glenn Graham after consultation with staff, BCL coaches, commissioners, alumni and media sources, along with research in the league’s record book. They are based on the players’ high school careers with emphasis on the individual and team accomplishments largely achieved in the BCL.

