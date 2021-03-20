Celebrating BCL’s 50 years: All-time BCL 50th anniversary team

All-Time BCL Player
Mark Karcher, St. Frances (1993-97), forward, Temple
Three-time BCL Player of the Year and three-time tournament Most Valuable Player led Panthers to three regular-season championships with four trips to title game, netting three crowns; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
The best of the rest
Pete Budko, Loyola Blakefield (1974-77), center, North Carolina
Averaged career double double in three years (15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds) in leading Dons to three regular-season and three tournament titles; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Duane Ferrell, Calvert Hall (1980-84), center, Georgia Tech
Four-year starter instrumental in three regular-season and three tournament championships, including 1981-82′s 34-0 national championship team; two-time tournament first-team selection and tournament MVP as a senior; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Quintin Dailey, Cardinal Gibbons (1976-79), forward, San Francisco
Totaled 2,844 points — averaging 30-plus points as a junior and senior — and 1,208 rebounds in three-year career that included two regular-season titles and one tournament crown; All-BCL first-team selection and three-time all-tournament pick; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Sean Mosley, St. Frances, (2004-08), forward, Maryland
Scored 2,933 points in four-year career that included two tournament championships; two-time first-team selection and co-Player of the Year in regular season and two-time tournament MVP and first-team all-tournament pick
Will Thomas, Mount Saint Joseph (2001-04), forward, George Mason
Led Gaels to sweep of regular-season and tournament titles as junior and senior; Player of the Year and first-team selection and two-time tournament MVP finished three-year career with 1,631 points; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr., St. Frances, (2016-20), guard, Virginia Commonwealth
Starter in freshman season, closed career leading Panthers to three straight regular-season and tournament championships; three-time All-BCL first-team pick and three-time tournament MVP; finished with 1,671 points and 770 assists
Phil Booth, Mount Saint Joseph (2010-14), guard, Villanova
Four-year varsity player instrumental in three straight tournament titles and one regular-season crown; closed career as two-time tournament MVP and BCL Player of the Year as a senior, also earning All-BCL and all-tournament first-team selections
Malcolm Delaney, Towson Catholic (2004-07), guard, Virginia Tech
McDonogh transfer after freshman year, named BCL Player of the Year as senior in leading Owls to sweep of regular-season and tournament titles; All-BCL third-and second-team honors as sophomore and junior respectively, and three-time all-tournament first-team pick
Tony Guy, Loyola Blakefield (1975-78), guard, Kansas
Three-time All-BCL and three-time all-tournament selection led Dons to three straight tournament titles and two regular-season crowns; finished three-year career with 1,499 points and 881 rebounds; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Rodney Monroe, St. Maria Goretti (1983-87), guard, North Carolina St.
State’s all-time career leader in points with 3,047 over four years; three-time All-BCL first-team selection and three-time tournament MVP in leading Gaels to three straight tournament titles and two regular-season crowns; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Derrick Snowden, Archbishop Spalding (1996-200), guard, Villanova
Four-year starter was instrumental in two tournament titles and one regular-season crown; two-time tournament MVP and BCL Player of the Year, also All-BCL first-team and honorable mention; closed with 1,404 points and 691 assists; 2016 member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Marc Wilson, Calvert Hall (1979-82), guard, Minnesota
Three-year starter pivotal in three regular-season and three tournaments titles; named all-tournament first-team pick all three seasons; capped career in 34-0 national championship season with team-high 28 points in Alhambra title game win; charter member of the BCL Hall of Fame
Editor’s note: The All-BCL teams were selected by Glenn Graham after consultation with staff, BCL coaches, commissioners, alumni and media sources, along with research in the league’s record book. They are based on the players’ high school careers with emphasis on the individual and team accomplishments largely achieved in the BCL.