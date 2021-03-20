Celebrating BCL’s 50 years: St. Frances star Mark Karcher is selected greatest player

“It was an eye opener for me — playing against Wojo, Josh Davalli and even the Gibbons history,” he said. “When we lost, it was just something that I looked around and I was young and didn’t understand how important it was to win a BCL championship until I looked into Wells’ eyes. Then he sat me down the next summer and it made a lot of sense for me. From then on, it was just I got to bring it every game for the team and the school.”