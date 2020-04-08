Baltimore-area high school basketball coaches earn more than wins and titles from mentoring players

“You feel like you’ve had a small part in their development,” said Clatchey, who has seen former players Henry Sims and Jaylen Adams reach the NBA. “One of the the things we talk about in our program is what it takes to play at the next level and be successful. And then when you see guys do it, for the guys that currently play for you it’s like ‘Yeah, OK, maybe this dude knows what he’s talking about.’”