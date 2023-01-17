Advertisement
High School sports

Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy condensed with temporary location change to Dunbar

Baltimore Sun

The 25th annual Baltimore City Public Schools Basketball Academy, which was canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, has a temporary new home with a condensed schedule this year.

The academy will feature four boys games at Dunbar High with the host Poets opening against Randallstown at 4 p.m. Friday. Edmondson and Woodlawn will wrap up Friday’s slate at 6 p.m.

Advertisement

On Saturday, defending Class 1A state champion and Baltimore City champion Lake Clifton will play Oxon Hill at 1 p.m., followed by City vs. Archbishop Curley at 3 p.m.

With the past academy cancellations, a number of boys and girls teams that participated in the past already have games set on their 2023 calendars. Academy organizers expect a full slate of boys and girls games next year and beyond with a return to Morgan State University.

Advertisement
Advertisement