2019 All-Metro baseball first and second teams

First team
Tyler Blittersdorf
John Carroll, senior, utility man-pitcher
» Batted .450 with four home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 38 RBIs
» Named to All-Harford County first team
» Stole 11 bases
» Committed to Harford Community College
Kavi Caster
South River, senior, pitcher-outfielder
» Batted .417 (25-for-60) with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 RBIs
» Scored 22 runs and struck out just five times all season
» Went 5-2 with 54 strikeouts and a 1.58 ERA in 44 1/3 innings
» Committed to Salisbury
Gabe Delgado
Howard, senior, pitcher
» Went 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 25 hits allowed in 37 1/3 innings
» Struck out 60 while issuing just nine walks for defending Class 4A state champs
» Batted .309 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 RBIs
» Committed to UMBC
Magnus Dunn
Mount Hebron, junior, pitcher-outfielder
» Howard County Player of the Year
» Went 3-2 with 1.29 ERA and struck out 62 in 27 innings, allowing just eight hits
» Batted .433 with three triples, three doubles and a home run
» Scored 19 runs and stole eight bases
Bryce Frederick
Dulaney, senior, shortstop
» Baltimore County Player of the Year
» Batted .459 (34 hits) with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 RBIs; scored 35 runs and drew 19 walks
» Set school record with 112 career hits, surpassing his cousin, 2008 graduate Alex Frederick (102 hits)
» Committed to Radford
Nick Gatton
Broadneck, senior, pitcher-outfielder
» Went 6-0 with a 1.33 ERA, allowed just eight runs and issued just six walks in 42 innings
» Set Anne Arundel County record with four consecutive shutouts
» Batted .400 with three doubles, two triples and 12 RBIs
» Committed to Stevenson
Parker Landwehr
Calvert Hall, senior, catcher-first baseman
» Led MIAA A Conference champion Cardinals with .452 batting average
» Had four home runs, nine doubles and 30 RBIs and more than twice as many walks (23) as strikeouts (11) in 84 at-bats
» Threw out more than 50% of attempted base stealers
» Committed to Boston College
Tyler Locklear
Archbishop Curley, senior, third baseman
» Batted .500 (38-for-76) with six home runs, six doubles and 24 RBIs
» Three-year captain with two-year totals of 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs
» Walked 16 times and struck out just six times in 2019
» Committed to VCU
Pete Marchineck
Calvert Hall, senior, pitcher-first baseman
» Went 9-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings
» Went 8-1 against MIAA A Conference playoff teams, including victory over Gilman in championship, avenging only loss; his other win came against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ St. John’s College Prep
» Hit five home runs to go with 19 RBIs
» Committed to Towson
Josh Moylan
Archbishop Spalding, junior, first baseman
» Hit .440 (36 hits) with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs
» Scored 30 runs and drew 30 walks
» As a pitcher, had three saves in three chances while posting a 3.00 ERA in 10 innings
» Committed to East Carolina
John Torroella
Mount Saint Joseph, senior, pitcher
» Went 5-3 with two saves while allowing just 33 hits and seven earned runs in 58 1/3 innings, posting an 0.84 ERA
» Struck out 86 and walked 16 for 20-win Gaels team that returned to the MIAA A Conference playoffs
» Had four shutouts and threw a no-hitter against Archbishop Spalding
» Committed to Brown
Second team
Pierce Bennett, Gilman, sophomore, third baseman
Nick Eiswert, Catonsville, sophomore, outfielder
Daniel Elliott, Reservoir, junior, pitcher-infielder
Wilson Farlow, Dulaney, sophomore, pitcher
Peter Heubeck, Gilman, sophomore, pitcher
Garrett McIlhenney, Calvert Hall, senior, outfielder
Todd Mozoki, Dulaney, sophomore, pitcher-outfielder
Nathan Reed, Harford Tech, junior, pitcher
Emmett Reynolds, Loyola Blakefield, senior, catcher
Matt Spind, McDonogh, senior, pitcher
Benji Thalheimer, Atholton, junior, pitcher
Hunter Wright, C.Milton Wright, junior, pitcher-outfielder