2019 All-Metro baseball first and second teams

First team

Tyler Blittersdorf

John Carroll, senior, utility man-pitcher

» Batted .450 with four home runs, nine doubles, two triples and 38 RBIs

» Named to All-Harford County first team

» Stole 11 bases

» Committed to Harford Community College

Kavi Caster

South River, senior, pitcher-outfielder

» Batted .417 (25-for-60) with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 16 RBIs

» Scored 22 runs and struck out just five times all season

» Went 5-2 with 54 strikeouts and a 1.58 ERA in 44 1/3 innings

» Committed to Salisbury

Gabe Delgado

Howard, senior, pitcher

» Went 6-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 25 hits allowed in 37 1/3 innings

» Struck out 60 while issuing just nine walks for defending Class 4A state champs

» Batted .309 with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 17 RBIs

» Committed to UMBC

Magnus Dunn

Mount Hebron, junior, pitcher-outfielder

» Howard County Player of the Year

» Went 3-2 with 1.29 ERA and struck out 62 in 27 innings, allowing just eight hits

» Batted .433 with three triples, three doubles and a home run

» Scored 19 runs and stole eight bases

Bryce Frederick

Dulaney, senior, shortstop

» Baltimore County Player of the Year

» Batted .459 (34 hits) with 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 RBIs; scored 35 runs and drew 19 walks

» Set school record with 112 career hits, surpassing his cousin, 2008 graduate Alex Frederick (102 hits)

» Committed to Radford

Nick Gatton

Broadneck, senior, pitcher-outfielder

» Went 6-0 with a 1.33 ERA, allowed just eight runs and issued just six walks in 42 innings

» Set Anne Arundel County record with four consecutive shutouts

» Batted .400 with three doubles, two triples and 12 RBIs

» Committed to Stevenson

Parker Landwehr

Calvert Hall, senior, catcher-first baseman

» Led MIAA A Conference champion Cardinals with .452 batting average

» Had four home runs, nine doubles and 30 RBIs and more than twice as many walks (23) as strikeouts (11) in 84 at-bats

» Threw out more than 50% of attempted base stealers

» Committed to Boston College

Tyler Locklear

Archbishop Curley, senior, third baseman

» Batted .500 (38-for-76) with six home runs, six doubles and 24 RBIs

» Three-year captain with two-year totals of 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 59 RBIs

» Walked 16 times and struck out just six times in 2019

» Committed to VCU

Pete Marchineck

Calvert Hall, senior, pitcher-first baseman

» Went 9-1 with a 2.03 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings

» Went 8-1 against MIAA A Conference playoff teams, including victory over Gilman in championship, avenging only loss; his other win came against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ St. John’s College Prep

» Hit five home runs to go with 19 RBIs

» Committed to Towson

Josh Moylan

Archbishop Spalding, junior, first baseman

» Hit .440 (36 hits) with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBIs

» Scored 30 runs and drew 30 walks

» As a pitcher, had three saves in three chances while posting a 3.00 ERA in 10 innings

» Committed to East Carolina

John Torroella

Mount Saint Joseph, senior, pitcher

» Went 5-3 with two saves while allowing just 33 hits and seven earned runs in 58 1/3 innings, posting an 0.84 ERA

» Struck out 86 and walked 16 for 20-win Gaels team that returned to the MIAA A Conference playoffs

» Had four shutouts and threw a no-hitter against Archbishop Spalding

» Committed to Brown

Second team

Pierce Bennett, Gilman, sophomore, third baseman

Nick Eiswert, Catonsville, sophomore, outfielder

Daniel Elliott, Reservoir, junior, pitcher-infielder

Wilson Farlow, Dulaney, sophomore, pitcher

Peter Heubeck, Gilman, sophomore, pitcher

Garrett McIlhenney, Calvert Hall, senior, outfielder

Todd Mozoki, Dulaney, sophomore, pitcher-outfielder

Nathan Reed, Harford Tech, junior, pitcher

Emmett Reynolds, Loyola Blakefield, senior, catcher

Matt Spind, McDonogh, senior, pitcher

Benji Thalheimer, Atholton, junior, pitcher

Hunter Wright, C.Milton Wright, junior, pitcher-outfielder