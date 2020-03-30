Coach Lou Eckerl builds run of remarkable baseball success at Calvert Hall

This season, if it gets underway after a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will be Eckerl’s 19th as the Cardinals’ head man, and Calvert Hall has made the final round 16 times. Eckerl thought last year’s championship was a big one because it ended that dry spell — especially because the Cardinals lost their first two games in the double-elimination tournament in 2018, something that shocked the team yet fired them up for last season.