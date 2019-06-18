2019 All-Metro baseball Player of the Year: Jesse Torres, Calvert Hall

Jose Torres was born in the Dominican Republic and began honing his baseball skills in Miami, but it was at Calvert Hall where he truly blossomed.

The senior shortstop had a dream senior season, batting .402 with 43 hits, including seven home runs, eight doubles, three triples and an area-leading 45 RBIs for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champions. Torres posted a .729 slugging percentage, a .467 on-base percentage and a 1.196 OPS.

“He is a four-year starter at Calvert Hall, which is very rare. He has been amazing for us,” Calvert Hall coach Lou Eckerl said. “He is a complete player who was always steady player for us. He had premium range to make plays and possessed an extremely strong arm.”

Torres also pitched a couple innings, earning three saves in three appearances, including two in the MIAA A Conference playoffs over Gilman. He even closed out the championship victory.

“I worked my butt off all summer and winter ahead of this season. This season was everything to me,” Torres said. “We came out hungry and with intensity and we took practice seriously all the time. Just making it to the championship wasn’t going to do it for us.”

Committed to North Carolina State, Torres was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball draft (733rd overall) in early June. He will have a tough decision to make, and is excited about heading down to Raleigh.

“I will have to make the best decision I can for me. I love everything about N.C. State, the city, the baseball they are playing, everything,” said Torres, who plans on majoring in business. “They have a good plan for me coming in. I am excited to get there on June 20th to start summer classes.

Torres has gotten everything out of Calvert Hall and given everything he has to the Cardinals.

“Coming in, I had to work on every aspect of the game. I had to constantly get better at something,” Torres said. “I went from a scrawny little kid to where I am now.”