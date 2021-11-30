Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 22-28): Loyola Blakefield’s Marcus Hines and Arundel’s Zaria Ragler

The junior quarterback was in on four touchdowns and was the catalyst of the winning drive that led the Dons to a 41-35 win over Calvert Hall in the 101st Turkey Bowl at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thursday. Hines ran in two scores, caught a 6-yard touchdown from Jayden Moore and threw to wide receiver Noah Bull for a 15-yard score with nine seconds left to secure the victory. He had two third-down completions in the winning drive, which started on the 48-yard line with the game tied at 35 and 1:25 to play.