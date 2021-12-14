Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Dec. 6-12): Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry and Pikesville’s Amori Jarrett

A transfer from Washington D.C. power St. John’s, the 6-foot-8 junior forward has made an immediate impression in helping the No. 3 Gaels to an 8-0 start that included three wins last week. In wins over St. Paul’s (64-30 on Dec. 6), Calvert Hall (70-46 on Wednesday) and at John Carroll (71-50 on Friday), Hansberry averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.