Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Dec. 6-12): Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry and Pikesville’s Amori Jarrett

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 14, 2021 3:24 PM
Mount Saint Joseph’s Amani Hansberry, left, and Pikesville’s Amori Jarrett, right, are the Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 6-12.
Mount Saint Joseph's Amani Hansberry, left, and Pikesville's Amori Jarrett, right, are the Baltimore Sun's high school Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 6-12.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball

A transfer from Washington D.C. power St. John’s, the 6-foot-8 junior forward has made an immediate impression in helping the No. 3 Gaels to an 8-0 start that included three wins last week. In wins over St. Paul’s (64-30 on Dec. 6), Calvert Hall (70-46 on Wednesday) and at John Carroll (71-50 on Friday), Hansberry averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game.

In the Gaels’ first significant road test Friday against the defending Baltimore Catholic League champions, Hansberry set the early tone and finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He’s averaging 18 points, 11 rebounds and four rebounds per game this season.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball

The freshman combo guard made a sensational debut against Western Tech on Friday in Baltimore County’s fiercest rivalry, scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers to a 72-50 season-opening win. With a 31-21 halftime lead, the Panthers outscored the Wolverines, 32-10, to take charge in a third quarter that featured nine points from Jarrett. She added five rebounds and four assists.

The teams have met in the last two Baltimore County championship games with Pikesville capturing both titles.

Previous winners

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.

