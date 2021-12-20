Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Dec. 13-19): Parkville’s Dorian Jones and Southern-AA’s Ava Wooster

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball
The senior guard had his versatility on full display as the No. 6 Knights (5-0) claimed three wins last week.
In a 63-52 win over Edgewood last Monday, Jones scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. He followed with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals in an 81-44 win over then-No. 15 Aberdeen on Wednesday before closing with a 14-point, five-rebound effort in the Knights’ 75-26 win over Perry Hall on Friday in Baltimore County play.
For the season, Jones is averaging 17.8 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals while bringing strong leadership.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball
The sophomore forward has been a model of consistency in helping the Bulldogs to a 4-1 start, posting double-doubles in points and rebounds in all five games so far this season.
Last week, when the Bulldogs won two Anne Arundel County games to improve to 3-0 in league play, Wooster opened with a 25-point, 15-rebound performance with seven steals in a 73-22 win over Northeast. After an 11-point, 11-rebound effort in a 50-48 nonleague loss to Great Mills on Wednesday, she powered the Bulldogs to a 66-41 win over Crofton with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Wooster is averaging 15.5 points and 12 rebounds per game this season.
Previous winners
Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)
Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)
Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)
Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.