Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Jan. 10-16): Reservoir’s Andrew Dolezel and Roland Park’s Erin Miller

The freshman forward came up big with two sensational performances in as many days to lead the Reds (6-2) to two wins. In Friday’s 59-48 win at St. John’s Catholic Prep, she recorded a double-double with 20 points and 21 rebounds. On Saturday, she produced the game-winning shots in the final seconds of a 50-47 win against Pikesville, finishing with nine points and 14 rebounds.