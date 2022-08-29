Baltimore Sun high school volleyball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school volleyball season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

The area’s top teams will see each other this regular season.

No. 1 Arundel plays at No. 3 Reservoir on Sept. 13 in a matchup of last year’s Class 4A and 3A state champions, while second-ranked Maryvale Prep plays the Wildcats on Oct. 24 and the Gators on Oct. 10. The top public school leagues — Howard and Arundel counties — will have plenty of crossover games as well, which should shakeup the rankings throughout the season.

How will Maryvale Prep fare with a beefed-up schedule this year?

The Lions finished last season undefeated and never lost a set. The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland power hasn’t normally played the top public school teams, but they will this season. Maryvale Prep has upgraded its schedule this year to face area giants such as Arundel, Reservoir, Broadneck and Severna Park, as well as Washington-area powers Holy Cross and Good Counsel.

As a sophomore, Mackenzie Calhoun finished as the Howard County leader in kills (404), while also adding 218 digs, 66 aces and 22 assists as a dominant force on Glenelg’s 2A state championship team. Calhoun is ar River Hill this season and will play setter. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

How will Mackenzie Calhoun adjust to playing setter at River Hill?

As a sophomore, Calhoun finished as the Howard County leader in kills (404), while also adding 218 digs, 66 aces and 22 assists as a dominant force on Glenelg’s 2A state championship team. This year, she’s at River Hill — and she will no longer be hammering kills. Instead, she’ll be helping her teammates as the setter. Will the switch to a new school and a new position be a benefit or a detriment to one of the area’s top players, and to River Hill?

Who will emerge at the state level in a loaded 3A?

Reservoir was the best of this group last year, winning the state title. It could be even harder for the Gators this year in what appears to be the state’s toughest classification. North Hagerstown, Howard, River Hill, Centennial, Bel Air, Crofton, Northern-Calvert, Huntingtown, Poly, Oakdale and Damascus are all quality teams who will have a say in the title race this season.

Arundel, led by last year's All-Metro Player of the Year Zaria Ragler, won its second straight Class 4A state title on Nov. 17, 2021. Ragler has since graduated, but the Wildcats are still the team to beat. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Can another Anne Arundel County foe challenge Arundel?

It’s usually one of the deepest leagues in the area, and 2022 shouldn’t be any different for Anne Arundel County. Crofton returns its entire roster and has seniors for the first time, while the Wildcats’ usual rival, Broadneck, returns only five players but is always a threat. Severna Park isn’t going anywhere under longtime coach Tim Dunbar, either. Arundel is without middle blocker Zaria Ragler, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, but always reloads. While the Wildcats are still the favorite, this league is always worth watching.

Players to watch

Gabby Allen, Reservoir, libero, senior

A leader on a team that won the 3A state title last year, Allen, who had 175 digs and 28 aces in 2021, is being looked at by a number of Division I programs. The Gators will need her to step up again this year in the area’s deepest league.

Reservoir libero Gabby Allen, who had 175 digs and 28 aces in 2021, is being looked at by a number of Division I programs. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mackenzie Calhoun, River Hill, setter, junior

Calhoun, who had 404 kills in 2021, dominated as an outside hitter in the 2A state title game for Glenelg, but now she will play a new position at a new school. She will be counted on to have a big season for the Hawks, who haven’t reached the state tournament since 2015.

Makayla Frazier, McDonogh, middle blocker, senior

Frazier will lead a team that returns 10 players this season. The Eagles are counting on her to provide both offense and defense in the front row in order to compete for an IAAM A Conference crown.

Mailinh Godschall, Centennial, outside hitter, junior

The Eagles flew under the radar last year, but Godschall didn’t. She totaled 284 kills, 268 digs and 61 aces in 2021 and will be Centennial coach Mike Bossom’s go-to player on a team hungry to get back to the state tournament.

Century libero Vanessa Gude digs a serve during the Class 2A state championship game at Harford Community College on Nov. 17, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Vanessa Gude, Century, libero, junior

The Knights, who reached last year’s 2A state championship game after winning it all in 2019, will have a new coach this year, and Gude will be counted on to provide much of the leadership on a younger team.

Safi Hampton, Hammond, outside hitter, senior

Though she doesn’t play for a powerhouse, Hampton is one of the most dominant and powerful hitters in the area. The North Carolina State commit had was among the Howard County leaders in kills (236) last year, while also adding 123 digs, 29 blocks and 24 aces.

Kayden Hardenbrook, Bel Air, outside hitter, junior

Bel Air reached the 3A state semifinals last year, and Hardenbrook, who had nine kills in a three-set regional final victory in 2021, was a major reason why. Described by her coach, as a “dominant hitter,” she will provide much of the Bobcats’ offense.

Maryvale Prep's Libby Potter puts down a kill against Spalding in the IAAM A Conference championship game on Oct. 30, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Libby Potter, Maryvale Prep, outside hitter, senior

The Lions had a dream season last year, but they graduated some of their best players from last year’s team. Potter will step into a leading role this year for the IAAM A Conference favorites.

Madeline Stewart, Broadneck, setter, senior

A returning first-team All-Metro setter, Stewart will quarterback a dangerous team that is always a force in Anne Arundel County and at the state level. Her leadership a year after totaling 288 assists, 97 digs, 62 kills and 34 aces will be key for the younger-than-usual Bruins.

Payton Swinton, Arundel, outside hitter, senior

The left-hander continues the fine tradition of hitters that the two-time defending 4A state champions have built at Arundel. Swinton, who had the match-ending block against Leonardtown in last year’s final, will be counted on to produce offense for the area’s preseason favorite.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Arundel

Coach: Ashley Yuscavage

Last season: 19-1 overall, No. 1 ranking

Postseason: Class 4A state champion

Outlook: The two-time defending state champions return a solid core but must get past losing Zaria Ragler, the All-Metro Player of the Year. Coach Ashley Yuscavage says that Arundel will have to run its offense a little differently this year. Seniors Emily Liu (setter) and Audrey Owens (outside hitter) will be key contributors for the Wildcats. Arundel lost five to graduation, but they always reload and are still the team to beat until proven otherwise.

2. Maryvale Prep

Coach: Missy Little

Last season: 17-0, No. 3

Postseason: IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: The Lions will face stiffer competition in the IAAM A Conference this season and have a much tougher schedule. All-Conference performers Libby Potter, an outside hitter, and Athena Savick, a libero, return to lead another talented but young group. The Lions will have to get off to a fast start against a fierce schedule that includes Arundel and Reservoir to keep their winning streak alive.

Reservoir, celebrating its Class 3A state title on Nov. 17, 2021, has an eager group to defend its title. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

3. Reservoir

Coach: Carole Ferrante

Last season: 18-1, No. 2

Postseason: Class 3A state champion

Outlook: Reservoir had a largely dominant 2021 campaign and it returns an eager group to defend its title. Seniors Gabby Allen, a first-team All-Metro libero, and Kelsey Holmes, an outside hitter who has verbally committed to Providence, will lead the offense. Ferrante says the group plays well as team and they will be battle-tested in a tough Howard County this season.

4. Centennial

Coach: Mike Bossom

Last season: 12-4, No, 12

Postseason: Class 3A East Region I semifinalist

Outlook: If there is one team ready to make a jump, it’s likely the Eagles. Bossom returns an experienced group that only graduated one senior and will led by junior Mailinh Godschall, an outside hitter, and Brianna Bossom, a senior setter and the coach’s daughter. The strength of this team is its defense. Overcoming a height disadvantage will be one of Centennial’s biggest challenges.

5. Howard

Coach: Grant Scott

Last season: 15-2, No. 6

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: Former coach Grant Scott returns after a three-year absence, and he will lead a talented group — but one that graduated four starters from last year. Senior outside hitter Corrine Chau returns to captain the offense, while senior Natalie Wheeler will handle most of the setting. The Lions could get a big boost late in the season if senior outside hitter Kelenna Onukwugha can recover from a knee injury.

6. Crofton

Coach: Greg LeGrand

Last season: 13-5, No. 11

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: The school will field its first senior class this year. The familiarity between this group, led by outside hitters Lily Lagaras and Emily Gustie, should bode well for their chances. LeGrand says the team has some size and more than a few players who can be counted on to rack up kills.

7. River Hill

Coach: Lynn Paynter

Last season: 12-4, No. 13

Postseason: Class 3A East Region II finalist

Outlook: The Hawks got a big boost when Mackenzie Calhoun, a first-team All-Metro junior, transferred from Glenelg. She should do well paired with the talent that is already there. Even though River Hill lost four starters from last year, Paynter has plenty to work with in senior libero Brooke Laumann. How quickly the new pieces jell will be key for the Hawks.

Spalding coach Corby Lawrence has six of his top seven players back from a year ago, when they reached the IAAM A Conference championship. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

8. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Corby Lawrence

Last season: 12-7, not ranked

Postseason: IAAM A Conference finalist

Outlook: Six of the Cavaliers’ top seven players from a year ago are back and they should be primed to make some noise in an improved IAAM A Conference. Seniors middle blocker Mariah Sanabia and setter Kristen Burton, both all-conference performers, will provide the leadership for this experienced group looking to knock off Maryvale Prep.

9. Broadneck

Coach: Tracey Regalbuto

Last season: 14-3, No. 4

Postseason: Class 4A East Region II finalist

Outlook: The Bruins lost a lot from last year but the perennial power is more likely to reload then rebuild. They return six players, none more important than first-team All-Metro setter Madeline Stewart and outside hitter Bella Rubino, both seniors. There is plenty of talent among the newcomers, too.

10. Severna Park

Coach: Tim Dunbar

Last season: 11-5, No. 14

Postseason: Class 4A East Region II semifinalist

Outlook: Dunbar, entering his 24th season, says the Falcons “have a lot of potential,” so expect them to be in the mix with Arundel, Crofton and Broadneck in a talented Anne Arundel County. Severna Park has balance and versatility, and junior outside hitter Perry Stevenson and senior middle blocker Ava Meadows will be counted on to provide leadership. A tough early schedule that features Maryvale Prep, Crofton and Centennial means the Falcons will need to grow up fast.

11. Glenelg

Coach: Jason Monjes

Last season: 14-5, No. 5

Postseason: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: The defending 2A state champions won’t look the same but Monjes says the talent is there for the Gladiators to make another deep postseason run. Liesl Walter and Lauren LaPointe are among the top middle blockers in Howard County, so expect Glenelg to try to control the net while playing its usual stellar defense. Passing will be an area of emphasis.

Senior outside hitters Sarah Hart and Paige Colson, right, will lead a powerful Liberty attack. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

12. Liberty

Coach: Sheri Hagen

Last season: 11-4, not ranked

Postseason: Class 2A West Region I finalist

Outlook: Liberty was the overlooked team in Carroll County last season as it flew under the radar. The Lions lost only two seniors from last year and they bring back their starting lineup, making them the early favorite in the league. Senior outside hitters Sarah Hart and Paige Colson will lead a powerful attack.

13. Hereford

Coach: Dave Schreiner

Last season: 17-1, No. 10

Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist

Outlook: The Bulls didn’t lose quantity from last year, but they did lose quality. Hitting should be a strength for the defending Baltimore County champions, though Schreiner says they need to work on serving. Senior outside hitters Lauren Brooks and Grace Yocham will lead the way.

14. Bel Air

Coach: Dave Simon

Last season: 16-2, No. 8

Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist

Outlook: It should be another good year for the Bobcats, and Simon is excited about the players he has back. Junior outside hitter Kayden Hardenbrook will provide much of the offense while seniors libero Lexi Bell and outside hitter Megan Cassaday will also contribute.

15. Century

Coach: Sarah Walton

Last season: 12-4, No. 9

Postseason: Class 2A state finalist

Outlook: Last year’s 2A state finalists will have a new coach, as Walton takes over for longtime coach Brian Trumbo. A good nucleus returns to a team that lost four seniors. Outside hitter Jasmine Stanton, one of the area’s best overall athletes, and libero Vanessa Gude will lead the Knights, who could push Liberty if they can continue to improve defensively.

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (13-1), Dulaney (11-7), Fallston (10-7), McDonogh (11-6), Poly (16-2), Westminster (12-5)