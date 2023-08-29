Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Maryvale Prep celebrates during a match against Spalding on Oct. 13. The Lions went undefeated in the IAAM A Conference last year en route to the title. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school volleyball season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Calling Class 3A a challenge might be an understatement.

Because to reclassification, many of the state’s top programs find themselves in Class 3A, including No. 1 Arundel and No. 2 Howard. Over the past decade, 10 schools that are now in Class 3A have won a combined 15 state titles at some level: Arundel (2), Atholton (2), North Hagerstown (2), Northern-Calvert (2), Oakdale (2), Damascus, Dulaney, Glenelg, Magruder and Severna Park (1 each).

Can the Magic live up to their name?

Mercy will make the move from the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference to the A Conference, but the Magic could do very well. Last season, Mercy defeated A Conference teams Notre Dame Prep and St. Paul’s and lost to A Conference champion Maryvale Prep in five sets. Coach Matt Marion is convinced that Mercy can compete at this level, and he might be right.

Who will rule in Howard County?

What is traditionally the area’s best league has lost a lot of firepower this year as many of the top players graduated. River Hill, Reservoir and Centennial all lost good chunks of their offense, while Howard and Glenelg didn’t lose quite as much. Long Reach is also much improved. The league could be determined by who gets off to the best start.

Will anybody in the IAAM A Conference challenge Maryvale Prep?

The Lions went undefeated in the league last year and coach Missy Little continues to upgrade the program, scheduling Anne Arundel County powers Severna Park, Broadneck and Arundel. Can Archbishop Spalding, the league runner-up last year that lost a chunk of players to graduation, continue to push the Lions, or will another contender — perhaps new conference member Mercy — emerge?

Could this finally be Broadneck’s year?

Bruins coach Tracey Regalbuto has been close to winning a Class 4A state title before, but this could be the year. Broadneck, which last won a title in 2009, lost some good players to graduation. Still, Regalbuto is high on her returnees and the potential she’s seen from Brin and Allie Chesnut, sisters from Georgia. With several traditional Class 4A powers (Arundel, Sherwood, Dulaney, Wootton) moving to 3A this season, the road to Harford Community College just opened up a bit for Broadneck.

Players to watch

Laura Buzzi, Perry Hall, setter-libero, senior

An exchange student for Italy, Buzzi might be the missing piece for the Gators to win the Baltimore County title. Her coach already loves her work ethic, knowledge and the European flare she brings to her game.

Makenzie Calhoun, River Hill, setter, senior

Maybe the most versatile player in the metro area, Calhoun will lead a team decimated by graduation. In addition to setting, the Lafayette College commit has a big swing and can score points.

Brin Chesnut, Broadneck, outside hitter, senior

The coach is already impressed with the transfer student from Georgia for her skills and natural instincts on the court. If she thrives in the Broadneck system, the Bruins could make a run at the Class 4A state title.

Sammy Elliott, Maryvale Prep, middle hitter, senior

Elliott will provide a good portion of the offense for the two-time defending IAAM A Conference champs. Her coach lists her versatility and intelligence as major assets for the Lions.

Centennial's Mailinh Godschall, right, hits over Marriotts Ridge's Saranya Medavarapu during a match Oct. 25. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Mailinh Godschall, Centennial, outside hitter, senior

This talented senior will lead the Eagles’ offense before becoming a libero at Duke next season. Her leadership on the court and her quickness are what sets her apart.

Anna Kane, Bel Air, setter, junior

Kane will set for a team full of hitters, so how well she adjusts to her leadership role will tell a lot about the team. Her coach says this lefty has the ability to take over games with her serving and passing.

Lindsay Kelley, Glenelg, setter, senior

After battling a rash of injuries last year, Kelley returns to lead the defense and the passing for the Gladiators, who are moving up to Class 3A this season. She will attend and play volleyball at Bridgewater College next season.

Howard's Morgan Harris digs out a shot from a Centennial hitter. (Doug kapustin/For Baltimore Sun Media)

Morgan Harris, Howard, defensive specialist, senior

Harris, who leads by example, will captain one of the area’s best programs. She will attend East Carolina next year on a volleyball scholarship.

Jealyn Stewart, Crofton, outside hitter, senior

Stewart will be an offensive force for the Cardinals, and her leadership will be an important factor in how this young team performs. Crofton moves up to Class 4A this year, making her role even more crucial.

Payton Swinton, Arundel, right side, senior

After she played in the shadow of others, this should be Swinton’s year to stand out for the Wildcats, who move to Class 3A this season. Her power and defensive skills will be crucial for Arundel to make another championship run.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Arundel

Coach: Ashley Yuscavage

Last season: 19-1, No. 1 ranking

Postseason: Class 4A state finalists

Outlook: Arundel fell to Urbana in the state championship game, but that loss has left a bad taste and will motivate the Wildcats. Arundel has been the standard for area teams the past few years, and it will be interesting to see how it performs in the tougher Class 3A this year. Payton Swinton and Taylor Johnson will lead the team, which should again be very strong.

2. Howard

Coach: Grant Scott

Last season: 10-7, not ranked

Postseason: Class 3A regional semifinalist

Outlook: Last year was an uncharacteristic down year for the Lions, but they should be at or near the top of Howard County again this season. Senior libero Morgan Harris, an East Carolina commit, will anchor the defense, while a group of younger players will need to develop on offense. Scott is a great coach, and he has a motivated group to work with.

3. Maryvale Prep

Coach: Missy Little

Last season: 11-4, No. 2

Postseason: IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: The two-time A Conference titlists just continue to reload. The Lions lost All-Metro performer Libby Potter but will be led by talented Sammy Elliott, who was injured most of last year. Little continues to upgrade her schedule and will play the area’s best teams again (Arundel, Severna Park, Broadneck). Outside hitter Olivia Munoz will be counted on to provide much of the offense.

4. Broadneck

Coach: Tracey Regalbuto

Last season: 11-5, No. 11

Postseason: Class 4A regional semifinalist

Outlook: This year will be a little different with the Bruins fielding a young team dominated by juniors and sophomores. Still, Regalbuto says this is one of the best teams she’s ever had. The team will benefit from a few transfers who will mesh with an experienced core. Senior middle blocker Casey Gish will lead the offense along with sophomore setter Sydney Lawrence.

Crofton's Jaelyn Stewart hits the ball over the net for a point against Northern in the Class 3A state semifinals Nov. 14. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

5. Crofton

Coach: Greg LeGrand

Last season: 14-4, No. 4

Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalists

Outlook: A move to Class 4A this season might actually help the Cardinals, who lost two starters from last year. LeGrand says the team is very defensively sound, and they have a good mix of returnees and talented younger players. Seniors Jaelyn Stewart (outside hitter) and Sam Dunn (setter) will be counted on to lead the offense.

6. Centennial

Coach: Michael Bossom

Last season: 16-1, No. 5

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: The Eagles are dropping to Class 2A this year and should do well in their new classification. Outside hitter Mailinh Godschall, who will play Libero at Duke next year, will lead a group that graduated seven seniors but still has a ton of talent. Centennial will have some new players in new roles this year, and how fast they adjust will say a lot about the team.

7. Reservoir

Coach: Carole Ferrante

Last season: 12-3, No. 7

Postseason: Class 3A regional finalist

Outlook: Graduation was not kind to the Gators, but Ferrante says she has a good mix of players this year who play well together. Madison Smith, a senior middle hitter, and Tiana Copp, a junior outside hitter, will provide most of the offense, while senior Haley Ko will do the setting. If Reservoir grows up fast in Class 4A this season, it could be one of the best teams in the area.

8. Mercy

Coach: Matt Marion

Last season: 14-1, No. 15

Postseason: IAAM B Conference champion

Outlook: The Magic will move up to the A Conference this year, but the team returns all its starters to a squad that beat several current A Conference members last year. Marion is bullish on his mix of youth and experience and is excited to move up and grow the program. Mercy will be strongest up the middle with returning middle blockers Christina Hewitt and Emma Panageotou.

9. Glenelg

Coach: Jason Monjes

Last season: 7-8, not ranked

Postseason: Class 2A regional semifinalist

Outlook: Glenelg will be the smallest 3A volleyball school in the state, but Monjes is still upbeat about the Gladiators’ chances in the tough Howard County league. Bridgewater College commit and setter Lindsay Kelley returns after an injury-plagued season and will be the leader of the team. Monjes is impressed with the defense, but finding a consistent offense will be the challenge.

Liberty senior Grace Maerten sets the ball during practice. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

10. Liberty

Coach: Sheri Hagen

Last season: 19-0, No. 3

Postseason: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: Everything went right for the Lions last season, and Hagen says that despite the loss of seven seniors, including All-Metro performer Sarah Hart, Liberty will do well. The team, which is now in Class 1A, will be led by third-year setter Grace Maerten, a senior. Jasmine Vada, a junior, and Emily Powers, a freshman, will provide most of the offense as outside hitters.

11. Perry Hall

Coach: Laura Britton

Last season: 11-4, not ranked

Postseason: Class 4A regional finalist

Outlook: The Gators took a major step forward as a program last year, and Britton is confident the progress can continue. Perry Hall will have a young team, but the Gators will benefit from exchange student Laura Buzzi, a senior setter, as well as returnees Morgan Perzan, a senior outside hitter, and Addison Dunlap, a sophomore setter. The Gators should battle Hereford for the county crown.

12. Bel Air

Coach: Dave Simon

Last season: 15-2, No. 8

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: The Bobcats lost six players from last year’s team, five of whom played significant time. Setters Tia Pegler, a senior, and Anna Kane will be the team leaders, while Kayden Hardenbrook will provide much of the offense. The Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference will be more balanced this year, so it will be imperative for the Bobcats to get off to a good start.

13. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Corby Lawrence

Last season: 10-3, No. 9

Postseason: IAAM A Conference finalist

Outlook: Graduation took a good portion of the offense, but a strong nucleus remains. The Cavaliers had 60 girls try out this year, and Lawrence found a few gems. Seniors Maggie Mohler, a middle blocker, and Maya Mauro, an outside hitter, will lead the team. Lawrence is going to carry four freshmen, so how fast they grow into their roles will tell a lot about this team.

14. Hereford

Coach: Dave Schreiner

Last season: 18-2, No. 10

Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist

Outlook: The Bulls lost a ton of players on offense, so replacing them will be a challenge. Senior setter Rebecca Fetterolf returns, but the young players must develop quickly for Hereford to compete. Schreiner says the team will have to find different ways to score other than the power game the Bulls played last year.

Outlook: The Bulls lost a ton of players on offense, so replacing them will be a challenge. Senior setter Rebecca Fetterolf returns, but the young players must develop quickly for Hereford to compete. Schreiner says the team will have to find different ways to score other than the power game the Bulls played last year.

15. C. Milton Wright

Coach: David Naugle

Last season: 7-7, not ranked

Postseason: Class 3A regional quarterfinalist

Outlook: Yes, the Mustangs were .500 last season, but they return all of their starters and nine of 12 players who pushed many of the UCBAC contenders last year. All-County outside hitters Ana Mioduski and Olivia Cobb, both juniors, will power an offense that Naugle says plays together well. The drop to Class 2A should also help the Mustangs, who should be in the mix for the league title.

Others considered: Mt. Hebron (9-6), Poly (14-4), River Hill (14-4), Severna Park (8-7), South Carroll (14-5)