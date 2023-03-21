Baltimore Sun girls track and field preview: Storylines, athletes to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2023 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school girls track and field season in the Baltimore area.

Storylines to watch

Can Oakland Mills win yet another dramatic championship?

Oakland Mills backed up its Class 2A outdoor championship last spring with an indoor championship in the winter. Both wins came down to the very end. Last year, the Scorpions ended Hereford’s reign with their groundbreaking championship. Their winter title came down to the final event, the pole vault, and Oakland Mills edged Century by three points. Oakland Mills, Century and Hereford all figure to be among top contenders this year. While Oakland Mills is the favorite, history has shown the margin is tight.

Howard County remains wide-open.

The Howard Lions were the undisputed queens of Howard County track and field for quite a while. But graduation losses opened things up. Mt. Hebron won the indoor county championship by only 10 points over Oakland Mills. Howard remained a solid third place with River Hill close behind. At the Class 3A state meet, Mt. Hebron finished second behind Northern-Calvert, while River Hill was right on the Vikings’ heels. Expect all four teams to jockey for position all spring.

Is Crofton ready to rise to the top of Anne Arundel County?

Broadneck has been at the top of every Anne Arundel County track and field meet since the return from the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Bruins won by more than 50 points. Meanwhile, Crofton was in the middle of five teams separated by only nine points for second through sixth place. At a school in its infancy, the Cardinals did that with no seniors. This indoor season, they became a clear second to Broadneck, closing the gap but still 28 points shy of the Bruins. But Crofton remains an emerging sports program in all sports and is building a pool of athletes capable of continuing to close that gap. But how much can it close this spring, or will it surrender its place to Old Mill or Arundel?

Led by the Cooper sisters, is McDonogh untouchable in IAAM?

Sisters Ella and Elise Cooper were not only two of the top sprinters in indoor and outdoor track last season in the Baltimore area, but among the best in all of Maryland. The only thing was, they ran at different schools. Elise ran her freshman year at McDonogh, while Ella was a sophomore at Bryn Mawr. Ella joined Elise at McDonogh this year, and while they led McDonogh to an Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference indoor championship, it wasn’t the runaway some might have predicted. Both Maryvale Prep and Archbishop Spalding had strong seasons and compiled a lot of points at the indoor championship. The question remains whether either can make a run at the outdoor conference title.

How will additions and subtractions change teams between indoor and outdoor season?

While the indoor season is a good indicator for the spring outdoor season, teams aren’t always an exact duplicate. In a lot of cases, basketball players could decide that track and field will be their spring sport of choice, while some speedy indoor standouts could decide that lacrosse is a better sport for them in the spring. For instance, McDonogh coach Phil Turner is expecting to lose indoor 55 hurdles IAAM champion Le’la Greene to lacrosse but is also hoping to see new athletes join after playing basketball, such as Ava McKennie, last year’s IAAM outdoor champion in the triple jump.

Players to watch

Jasmine Cook, Old Mill, sophomore

Cook blazed to a Class 4A indoor state championship in the 55, fishing in 7.16 seconds. She is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 100 at last spring’s outdoor state championships.

Elise Cooper, McDonogh, sophomore

One of the top sprinters in Maryland, Cooper won three IAAM A Conference indoor titles, winning the 55, 300 and 500. As a freshman last spring, Cooper won IAAM A Conference titles in the 100 and 200 and was undefeated in both races. She also ran on IAAM-winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Mary Gorsky, McDonogh, junior

Gorsky is one of the premier distance runners in the IAAM A Conference and is coming off a phenomenal indoor season. She won conference championships in the 1,600 and 3,200 and finished second in the 800. Last spring, she finished second in the 1,600 and 3,200 in the conference.

Bryce Hatcher, Arundel, junior

At last year’s outdoor Class 4A state championships, Hatcher finished as state runner-up in both the 100 and 200. This year at indoors, she anchored the Wildcats’ state championship 4x400 relay team.

Mt. Hebron's Arayana Ladson won a pair of outdoor state championships last season in the 100 hurdles and long jump.

Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, junior

Ladson won a pair of state championships last season in the 100 hurdles and long jump. She also finished second in the 200, won the indoor state championship in the 55, and was third in both the 55 hurdles and 300.

Ava McKennie, McDonogh, sophomore

A Maryland basketball commit, McKennie comes to outdoor track as one of the IAAM’s top jumpers. Last year at outdoors, she won the conference title in the triple jump and was second in the long jump.

Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Oakland Mills, senior

In her first year running track, Olakunle has already made a big impact. She won the Class 2A indoor state title in the 55, running a 2A-record time of 7.07 seconds. She also placed second in the 55 hurdles and ran on the state championship-winning 4x200 relay team.

Estelle Snider, Hereford, senior

Snider is one of the area’s premier distance runners and is looking to close out her career in style. She was the Class 2A cross country state champion, finished second indoor in the 3,200 and placed third in the 1,600.

Athena Stith, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Stith was a big reason the Cavaliers made a move up the IAAM A Conference standings. The junior won indoor championships in the long jump and triple jump, and was second in the 55 hurdles.

Westminster's Hannah Toth has proved to be the area’s best distance runner through cross country and indoor seasons. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Hannah Toth, Westminster, senior

Toth has proved to be the area’s best distance runner through cross country and indoor seasons. She won the Class 3A cross country championship and won state championships in the 800 and 1,600 during the indoor season. She is a favorite to continue her golden senior year in the outdoor season after finishing second in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800 last year.

Preseason Top 15

1. McDonogh

Coach: Phil Turner

Last season: IAAM A Conference champions

Outlook: McDonogh more than doubled the score of second-place Maryvale Prep at last year’s IAAM championships and backed it up with another comfortable win at this year’s indoor championships.

2. Maryvale Prep

Coach: Jason Miller

Last season: Second at IAAM A Conference championships

Outlook: Maryvale has been second place behind McDonogh at last year’s outdoor and this year’s indoor IAAM championships. The Lions should contend yet again.

Led by junior Athena Stith, who won IAAM championships in the long jump and triple jump last season, Archbishop Spalding is poised to be one of the area's top teams. (Courtesy Photo)

3. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Jessica Beard

Last season: Sixth at IAAM A Conference championships

Outlook: The Cavaliers made a major move this year, finishing four points shy of second place at the IAAM indoor championships. The Cavaliers are well-rounded and will be a force this outdoor season.

4. Oakland Mills

Coach: Chris Brewington

Last season: Class 2A state champions

Outlook: The Scorpions might have been a year early in winning a state title last spring, but they have arrived and are not going anywhere. The reigning outdoor and indoor state champions are the team to beat.

5. Century

Coach: Alexis Daniel

Last season: Seventh in Class 2A

Outlook: The Knights fell three points shy of an indoor state title but feature a well-balanced team that will score in a lot of events and be a factor in the championship race.

6. Mt. Hebron

Coach: Teyarnte Carter

Last season: Tied for 11th in Class 3A

Outlook: The Vikings jumped up to the top of Howard County this winter and finished as Class 3A state runners-up. Ladson can score a bunch of points, keeping her team near the top of any meet.

7. Broadneck

Coach: Josh Webster

Last season: Fifth in Class 4A

Outlook: Broadneck hasn’t been dominant in any one particular area but has a well-balanced lineup that keeps it at the top of Anne Arundel County and in contention at big meets.

8. Hereford

Coach: Adam Hittner

Last season: Class 2A state runner-up

Outlook: The Bulls will pile up points in distance events but need to fill some holes in sprints and field events to get back to a championship level.

River Hill’s Marella Virmani leads the pack in the 4x800 meter relay during the Class 4A/3A indoor track state championships. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

9. River Hill

Coach: Ammera Schmidt

Last season: Sixth in Class 3A

Outlook: The Hawks had a strong indoor state championship meet, finishing third in 3A. Freshman twin distance runners Marella and Lauren Virmani will be names to watch as they progress.

10. Westminster

Coach: Colleen Kernan

Last season: Tied for eighth in Class 3A

Outlook: Toth will put a lot of points on the board for the Owls, as will the team’s crop of pole vaulters, as evidenced by their second- and third-place finishes at indoor states.

11. Western Tech

Coach: Clarissa Higgins

Last season: Class 1A state champions

Outlook: The Wolverines have a lot of athletes and will be in contention again this year in 1A. They finished fourth at the indoor county meet and have the potential to improve on that standing outdoors.

12. Crofton

Coach: Stacy Severtson

Last season: 17th in Class 3A

Outlook: The Cardinals broke out from a cluster of teams behind Broadneck at last year’s outdoor county meet to finish a solid second at indoors. The school features its first senior class this year.

13. Old Mill

Coach: Justin Murdoc

Last season: N/A

Outlook: The Patriots had a disappointing indoor county championships performance but made up for it with a strong state meet, finishing third in Class 3A, as Cook won an individual title.

14. Western

Coach: Robert Capers

Coach: Robert Capers

Last season: Seventh in Class 4A

Outlook: Western was second at last spring’s Baltimore City outdoor championships and rose to win this year’s indoor title. The Doves will look to continue to build to move up the state standings.

15. New Town

Coach: Jordan Davis

Last season: 15th in Class 2A

Outlook: The Titans finished second behind Hereford at the indoor county championships and look to build off that performance as they seek to contend for an outdoor title.