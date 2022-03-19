Baltimore Sun girls lacrosse preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school girls lacrosse season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Another wild IAAM A Conference season in store.

The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference could be in for a wild ride this season. St. Paul’s, McDonogh, Notre Dame Prep and Glenelg Country each start the season ranked in the top 10 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25. The conference also features a powerful second tier of teams, led by Archbishop Spalding, St. Mary’s, Maryvale and Bryn Mawr, that are capable of pulling the upset on any given day — as we’ve seen already this season.

Liberty players rush onto the field to celebrate their win over Fallston during the Class 1A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola Maryland's Ridley Athletic Complex on June 18, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Can Carroll County continue its title run?

At least one team from Carroll County has won a state championship in 14 straight seasons. That compares with three straight for Anne Arundel County, one for Howard County and none for Baltimore and Harford counties. Will a Carroll team be able to continue that streak? Defending Class 1A champion Liberty has as good a shot as any, and other recent champions such as Century and Manchester Valley could also be in for big years.

City has challengers in Baltimore City.

Though Baltimore City didn’t have a real season because of COVID last year, City College will be in search of its ninth straight city championship this spring. The Knights, though, should get stiff challenges from competitors such as Poly, ACCE and Western. With girls lacrosse still in its relative infancy in the city, it will be interesting to see how long it will take City or another team to challenge at the regional or state levels.

Glenelg's Emma Kennedy tries to maneuver around Marriotts Ridge's Morgan Lee show during the last game of the shortened season May 19, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge will battle for Howard County superiority — again.

Look for Glenelg and Marriotts Ridge to once again battle it out for supremacy in Howard County, along with perennial contender Mt. Hebron. The Gladiators have won the county title three of the past four years, last year topping the Mustangs, 18-6, to secure the championship in mid-May. Marriotts Ridge, which went on to win the 3A state title, last won the county in 2019. The teams, which have combined to win seven state titles since 2011, are set to meet April 20 in a game that likely will have major implications.

Has normalcy returned?

The 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, and many teams played only an abbreviated schedule or not at all in 2021. Will this be the first time in three years that all Baltimore-area teams get to play a complete season? And will there be any lingering effects from players spending so little time on the varsity roster? Stay tuned.

McDonogh midfielder Kori Edmondson is the No. 1 senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Players to watch

Finley Barger, Notre Dame Prep, midfield, senior

The Virginia-bound midfielder helped lead the Blazers to a 13-2 record last season. She starts the year ranked as the No. 20 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

Madison Beale, St. Paul’s, defense/midfield, senior

The Duke-bound senior has been a defensive starter since her freshman year, showing the ability to shut down the opponent’s top attacker. She also shines on draws for the Gators.

Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, midfield, junior

The reigning Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Player of the Year had 41 goals and eight assists in 11 games last season for the 3A state champions. She will continue her career at Maryland.

St. Mary's Gracie Driggs takes a shot in the first half of a game against Maryvale on March 24, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie)

Gracie Driggs, St. Mary’s, attack, senior

The Georgetown-bound attacker scored 30 goals last season, with multiple games in which she netted five, to earn All-IAAM honors. She also led the Saints with 50 draw controls.

Kori Edmondson, McDonogh, midfield, senior

This true two-way midfielder is the No. 1 senior in the nation, according to Inside Lacrosse. Last spring, the Maryland signee racked up 68 goals and 21 assists in 16 games.

Caroline Godine, McDonogh, attack, senior

The North Carolina signee finished with 28 goals and 22 assists a year ago, serving as the quarterback of the Eagles’ offense. She is ranked as the No. 3 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

McDonogh's Caroline Godine looks to attack against Mount de Sales on March 17, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Ella Killian, Broadneck, defender, senior

Killian was the heart and soul of an overpowering defensive unit that last year led the Bruins to a 4A state title. Tasked with marking opponents’ top attackers, Killian will continue her career at UMBC.

Jocelyn Torres, Glenelg, goalie, senior

Torres, the No. 11 senior in the nation according to Inside Lacrosse, recorded 45 saves in eight games last season, registering three shutouts along the way. She will continue her career at Virginia Tech.

Maggie Weisman, Glenelg Country, midfield, senior

The Maryland-bound midfielder is a standout dodger and shooter with great speed. She finished with 32 goals and two assists last season and is ranked as the No. 5 senior in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

Kendall Steer, St. Paul’s, midfield, senior

Steer is a lightning-quick midfielder who dominates the draw circle and has shown the ability to finish. She scored 24 goals a year ago and sparked her team’s comeback win against Glenelg Country in the IAAM A Conference semifinals.

The St. Paul's girls lacrosse team poses with the championship trophy after a win over McDonogh in the IAAM championship game May 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Preseason Top 15

1. St. Paul’s

Coach: Mary Gagnon

Last season: 15-1, IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: A year after rallying to win several big games, including a triumph over McDonogh in the IAAM A Conference final, the Gators enter this season playing the role of front-runner, ranked No. 1 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25. Despite graduating 17 seniors, St. Paul’s returns a load of talent, led by senior midfielders Kendall Steer (Georgetown) and Kendall Lally (Virginia Tech) and senior defenders Madison Beale (Duke) and Olivia Rose (Stanford). Junior midfielder Natalie Shurtleff (Clemson), who is primed for a breakout season, and sophomore goalie Susan Radabaugh lead a group of talented underclassmen.

2. McDonogh

Coach: Taylor Cummings

Last season: 13-3, IAAM A Conference finalist

Outlook: A year ago, the Eagles lacked varsity experience, and that showed in some big games. This season, they have no such worries. With 20 returners, including 14 seniors, McDonogh has a chance to regain its spot atop the A Conference, which it has won 10 times since 2009. Leading the way will be seniors Kori Edmondson (Maryland) and Carolina Godine (North Carolina), ranked as the nation’s top senior midfielder and attacker, respectively, according to Inside Lacrosse. They will be complemented by a plethora of standout club players, including midfielder Dakota Uy (Stanford) and defender Chrystina Bennett (Boston College), two of several teammates from the prestigious M&D Lacrosse Club. McDonogh starts the season ranked No. 3 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25.

Glenelg Country's Sydney Naylor, left, takes a shot in front of Severn's Hailey Stewart, center, in the first half March 29, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

3. Glenelg Country

Coach: Paige Walton

Last season: 11-4, IAAM A Conference semifinalists

Outlook: Walton, who takes over as the program’s sole head coach, returns 10 starters and several other key role players to a team that last season finished 9-3 in the A Conference, including a 13-3 win over perennial-power McDonogh. Returning are senior attackers Maggie Weisman (Maryland) and Jaclyn Marszal (Notre Dame), who combined to score 62 goals a year ago, senior defender Neve O’Ferrall (Maryland), who led the team in ground balls and caused turnovers, and Clemson-bound juniors Blair Byrne (midfield) and Regan Byrne (attack). The Dragons begin the season ranked No. 10 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25.

4. Broadneck

Coach: Katy Kelly

Last season: 13-0, 4A state champion

Outlook: Talent abounds for the defending Class 4A champions, who return 10 starters, including six all-county honorees. Ella Killian (defender, UMBC), goalie Chloe Rand (goalie, UC Berkeley) and Julia Sokolowski (attack, Florida Southern) provide senior leadership for a team that outscored opponents last season by an average of 16-6, while juniors Lexi Dupcak (Maryland), Mary Moore (Villanova) and Lilly Kelley (James Madison) comprise one of the area’s top midfield units. Couple that with some new younger talent, and the Bruins will be hard to beat.

5. Glenelg

Coach: Nikki Trunzo

Last season: 7-1, 2A West Region I finalist

Outlook: The defending Howard County champions return 14 seniors, including their leading scorer, senior Emma Kennedy (Navy), who had three or more points in seven of Glenelg’s eight games. Seniors Maura Murphy (midfielder, Navy), Jocelyn Torres (goalie Virginia Tech), Lilly Davis (defender, Winthrop), Emily Renehan (defender, UMBC) and Sophie Cipolla (midfielder, William & Mary) also are back, as well as returning all-county attack Lauren LaPointe (Maryland) and midfielder Isa Torres (Virginia Tech). The Gladiators allowed an average of just 2.3 goals per game last season against county competition.

Spalding celebrates a goal during a game against Severn on May 5, 2021. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

6. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Tara Shea

Last season: 7-8, IAAM A Conference quarterfinalists

Outlook: The Cavaliers might have been a sub-.500 team last season, but they’ve already proven just how much they’ve improved with a season-opening 11-10 win over Notre Dame Prep, which entered the year ranked No. 7 in the country in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25. It marked the first time they’d beaten the Blazers since 2015. Spalding returns plenty of strength at attack, led by senior Reese Dowgiallo (High Point), and midfield, led by senior Bella Saviano (Yale) and junior Ally Keith (Cincinnati). This young but speedy team is well on its way to making some noise in 2022.

7. Notre Dame Prep

Coach: Mac Ford

Last season: 13-2, IAAM A Conference semifinalists

Outlook: The Blazers began this season ranked No. 7 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse National Girls Top 25 before falling to Archbishop Spalding in a huge early-season upset. Even so, look for them to quickly bounce back. Ford returns seven starters, including five on a defensive unit that allowed the least number of goals in the A Conference. Senior leadership abounds, with Finley Barger (Virginia) leading the midfield, Maryland-bound Olivia Rockstroh and Mae Marshall leading the defense, and Emily Peek (Johns Hopkins) leading an attack that averaged 13 goals per game a year ago. NDP’s only two losses last season came against McDonogh, including an 8-7 setback in the A Conference semifinals.

8. Severna Park

Coach: Kaitlyn Hines

Last season: 13-2, 4A East Region II finalist

Outlook: Ten starters return for the Falcons, who were unbeaten last season in between starting and ending the campaign with losses to Anne Arundel County-rival Broadneck. Fourth-year starting defender Gen Mullervy (Monmouth), a first-team all-county pick a year ago, leads one of the area’s stingiest defensive units, while fellow seniors Theresa Bragg (Florida) and Emma Marsh (Washington and Lee) pace the midfield and attack, respectively. Hines has strong depth all over the field, which could make the difference as the season wears on.

Marriotts Ridge's Maisy Clevenger led Howard County's public school players with 49 points in 2021 while helping lead the Mustangs to the 3A state championship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

9. Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Amanda Brady

Last season: 10-1, 3A state champion

Outlook: Howard County Player of the Year Maisy Clevenger leads a team coming off its first state championship since 2014, and hungry for more. Clevenger (Maryland), who finished with 41 goals and eight assists, leads a powerful midfield that also includes first-team all-county senior Hayley Lettinga, a converted defender who’s strong on both sides of the ball. Juniors Annika Huelskamp and Sofie Bender bring experience to the attack, and senior Grace Hejeebu returns after earning second-team all-county honors in goal.

10. St. Mary’s

Coach: Mindy Jones

Last season: 7-6, IAAM A Conference quarterfinalists

Outlook: Ten starters return to a team that showed plenty of potential at times last season, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. Could this year be different? Jones thinks so, calling the squad the “most dynamic, fast [and] overall most athletic team” she’s coached in her six seasons. Back to lead the attack are senior Gracie Driggs (Georgetown) and junior Kyra Obert (Denver), with juniors Camryn Pfundstein (Clemson) and Meghan O’Hare (Notre Dame). Driggs, a first-team all-Anne Arundel County pick by The Capital Gazette, finished last season with 30 goals and 50 draw controls, including a season-high 18 against John Carroll.

11. Dulaney

Coach: Kristi Korrow

Last season: 8-3, 4A state semifinalists

Outlook: Experience could be the difference this year for the Lions, who should contend in Baltimore County and beyond. All told, 10 starters are back, including the double-headed goalie team of seniors Ellie Puente (Cincinnati) and Malorie Brody (Salisbury), who combined to hold opponents to single digits seven times. The trio of senior midfield/attack Megan Hoskins (Towson), junior midfielder Natalie Crowley (Saint Joseph’s) and senior attack Jenna Welsh (St. John Fisher College) lead a versatile and athletic group that should win loose balls and control the tempo. Senior defender Emily Snyder leads a rebuilding defense.

12. Century

Coach: Becky Groves

Last season: 11-1, 2A state semifinalists

Outlook: A year after going unbeaten (8-0) in Carroll County play, the Knights will look to continue their dominant play with a strong group of senior leaders. They include midfielders Caroline Little (Virginia Tech) and Anna Hackett (Elon), as well as attack Lauren Hackett (Salisbury). Junior Jasmine Stanton (Clemson) also is back at midfield. All will need to step up their offensive production to help compensate for the graduation of county scoring leader Demma Hall, now at Maryland. Groves said that several players will take on new roles this season, such as all-county defender Jane Brewer moving to midfield, as Century shoots for its first state title since 2017.

C. Milton Wright's Katie Roszko sprints up the field with the ball as Marriotts Ridge's Anika Hulescamp gives chase during the Class 3A girls lacrosse championship game at Loyola Maryland's Ridley Athletic Complex in 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

13. C. Milton Wright

Coach: Faye Brust

Last season: 13-2, 3A state finalist

Outlook: A year ago, the Mustangs fell one game short of their season goal. Now, they’re looking to finish the job. Despite graduations on offense, they return a plethora of talented players, though some have switched to different positions. Juniors Katie Roszko (Towson) and Cailin Hetrick (Penn State) and seniors Kate Walsh (York) and Kendyl Lepp lead a midfield unit that should be the strength of the team. Sophomore Shelby Sullivan will pace the attack and senior Maddie Dow (Mount Olive) the defense, while senior Caleigh Kohr (McDaniel) returns in goal. A move down to Class 2A should have interesting implications in the postseason.

14. Manchester Valley

Coach: Shelly Brezicki

Last season: 7-3, 2A West Region I semifinalists

Outlook: To vie for a championship, the Mavericks will need to find a way to get past Century, which beat them three times last season by a combined 48-18. Veteran leadership may be the answer. Eight starters return, including first-team all-county defender Jess Bare (Duquesne) and four second-teamers in junior midfielders Casey Meredith (Towson), Kirra Coufal (East Carolina) and Erin Herrold (Sacred Heart), as well as senior goalie Lauren Baldwin (Campbell). In addition, look for junior Aubrey Chopper (Robert Morris) to play a key role as a defensive midfielder, and senior Kelsee Bittinger (Sacred Heart) to lead the attack.

15. Liberty

Coach: Thomas Brandel

Last season: 9-4, 1A state champion

Outlook: Twelve players return for a squad looking to capture its second straight Class 1A championship. The Lions feature a lockdown defense led by junior twins and Florida Southern commits Julia and Izzy Lucas, as well as a dominant midfield unit led by senior Val Thompson (Towson) and juniors Jenna Evans (Robert Morris) and Ally Pond (UMBC). Do-it-all junior captain attacker Rily Matthiesen (East Carolina) had 40 goals, 16 assists and 36 draw controls last year. A year ago, Liberty recovered from a 3-4 start to finish the season with six straight wins, including one-goal victories over Westminster, Francis Scott Key and, in the final, Fallston.

Others teams considered: Arundel (10-3), Bryn Mawr (9-6), Fallston (13-2), Hereford (10-1), Maryvale (8-7), Mt. Hebron (5-4)