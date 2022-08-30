Baltimore Sun high school girls cross country preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school girls cross country season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Who will emerge to fill Juliette Whittaker’s shoes?

One of the most prolific runners ever to come from the area has moved on, as Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker is now competing at Stanford. After Whittaker won all three contested Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships during her career, the door is now open for someone else. The next nine finishers behind Whittaker at last year’s IAAM A Conference hampionships were all underclassmen, creating a host of contenders for this year’s title. McDonogh junior Mary Gorski was second last season.

Will Howard rebuild or reload?

The Lions won the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class 3A state title by 75 points last season, with all five scorers finishing in the top 11 overall. However, only one of those runners — Kiley Mann, who placed seventh — returns. Howard’s sixth and seventh runners also return, but will it be enough to keep the Lions in the mix challenging for another state championship?

Hereford's Estelle Snider competes at the Baltimore County championships at Dulaney on Oct. 23, 2021. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Can anyone stop Hereford’s run toward another state title?

The Bulls are a cross country dynasty, winning championships in eight of the past 10 seasons in which state meets were held, including last year in 2A. Five of Hereford’s top six runners return, all of whom placed in the top 20 at states. Liberty is likely the top challenger after finishing second to Hereford last season. The Lions return their entire top five in their quest to dethrone the perennial champs.

Will the area produce an individual public school state champion?

Though two local schools won state team championships last year, the metro area was shut out when it came to individual state champions. Hereford’s Estelle Snider was six seconds behind Poolesville’s Daisy Dastrub in 2A last year, while Fallston’s Emily Atha was third in 1A, 40 seconds shy of Northern Garrett’s Lydia Nelson. Dastrub and Nelson also return, however.

Howard County is a wide-open race.

Graduation has left the race to be Howard County’s top runner wide open. Twelve of the top 15 finishers at last year’s county championship were seniors, with Mann (third), Oakland Mills’ Frankie Moore (seventh) and Mt. Hebron’s Gabby Teachey (10th) the only returners.

Runners to watch

Isabel Aldana, Towson, senior

Aldana led Towson to its third-place finish at the 3A state championships last year. Individually, she finished 13th there, second in the region and sixth in Baltimore County.

Fallston's Emily Atha placed third at last year's Class 1A state championships. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Emily Atha, Fallston, junior

Atha finished third at the 1A state championships last season after winning the 1A East Regional. She was second in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and is the top returner in the league.

Grace Doerschner, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Doerschner finished third at last year’s IAAM A Conference championships and set a personal record of 19 minutes, 54 seconds to finish eighth at the Maryland Cross Country Invitational in October.

Mary Gorski, McDonogh, junior

Gorski finished second to Whittaker at last year’s IAAM A Conference championship meet. In outdoor track, she was second in the IAAM in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Emma Kerr, Broadneck, senior

Kerr finished 10th at the 4A state championships last year despite missing most of the season, including county and regional meets, with an injury. She takes over as team leader after Mollie Fenn’s graduation.

Kiley Mann, Howard, junior

Mann is the lone returning scorer from last year’s 3A state championship team. Individually, Mann was seventh at the state meet and third at the county championships.

Frankie Moore, Oakland Mills, junior

Moore finished sixth in last year’s 2A state championship meet and is fourth among returners. At the Howard County championships, she finished seventh and was one of only three underclassmen in the top 15.

Catonsville's Hallie Shepard, right, placed sixth at the Class 4A state championships last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hallie Shepard, Catonsville, senior

Shepard finished sixth at last year’s 4A state championships and was third among returners. She won the Baltimore County championships in a personal-best 18:30.4.

Estelle Snider, Hereford, senior

Snider finished second at the 2A state championships last year, six seconds behind the winner, to lead her team to a state title. She was second to Shepard at last year’s Baltimore County championships.

Sylvia Snider, Hereford, sophomore

As a freshman, Snider was fifth at the 2A state championships last season and a key member of the Bulls’ state championship team. She was third at the county championships and fifth at the 2A North Regional.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. McDonogh

Coach: Phil Turner

Last season: No. 8 ranking

Postseason: IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: McDonogh dominated the IAAM field last year, winning the title by 48 points. They are in good shape to repeat as all five scorers from last year’s title team were underclassmen.

2. Hereford

Coach: Adam Hittner

Last season: No. 2

Postseason: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: The Bulls are well positioned to go after another state championship, returning five of their top six runners, all of whom finished in the top 20 at last year’s state meet. Baltimore County should come down to a battle between Hereford and Towson.

3. Towson

Coach: Gil Stange

Last season: No. 3

Postseason: Third at Class 3A state championships

Outlook: The Generals return all five state meet scorers from last year and could make a run at the title this year, as the two teams that finished above them suffered key losses. Individually, Towson returns the13th- and 14th-place runners in 3A.

Broadneck placed second at the Class 4A state championships last year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

4. Broadneck

Coach: Ashley Kelso

Last season: No. 4

Postseason: Second at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: The Bruins will have to adjust to life without state runner-up Mollie Fenn, but they have a strong returning group. Two top-30 state runners return, and having Emma Kerr for a full season will give them a lift.

5. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

Last season: No. 5

Postseason: Fourth at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: The Falcons earned their lofty finish last year with a strong team effort. They return three of the five state meet scorers, and a balanced team is always dangerous in the team race.

6. Howard

Coach: Zachary Dickerson

Last season: No. 1

Postseason: Class 3A state champion

Outlook: The Lions dominated the 3A field last year but have lost a lot of talent. Only one of Howard’s top-five runners from last year was an underclassmen, and the sixth and seventh runners were both outside the top 60 at states. New names will have to step up to keep Howard among the upper echelon.

Liberty finished second at the Class 2A state championships last year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

7. Liberty

Coach: Dan Jones

Last season: No. 7

Postseason: Second at Class 2A state championships

Outlook: All five scorers from last year’s state championship meet return as the Lions take aim at a title. Liberty was the class of Carroll County a season ago and enters this year as the team to beat.

8. C. Milton Wright

Coach: Donald Mickey

Last season: No. 10

Postseason: Fifth at Class 3A state championships

Outlook: The Mustangs’ top three runners were a tight group at last year’s state meet, finishing 32nd, 36th and 39th, and all three return. Last year’s UCBAC champions will once again be the team to beat. Strong performances from the back of the lineup could lead them to the top at states.

9. Dulaney

Coach: Emily Kachick

Last season: No. 6

Postseason: Fifth at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: The Lions lose their top runner but return two who finished in the top 45 (38th and 43rd) at the state meet. It will be tough to catch Hereford and Towson, but Dulaney is next in line in the county race.

Runners take off at the start of the Baltimore County championships at Dulaney on Oct. 23. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

10. Reservoir

Coach: Philip Rogers

Last season: No. 9

Postseason: Fourth at Class 3A state championships

Outlook: The Gators bring back two of their top five runners, both top-50 state finishers. They finished second in Howard County last season, but with Howard’s losses, Reservoir should be in contention for a county title.

11. Notre Dame Prep

Coach: Marshall Edrington

Last season: No. 15

Postseason: Third at IAAM A Conference championships

Outlook: Maryvale edged NDP by two points for second place in the IAAM A Conference, but the Blazers have a strong core with their top three runners returning.

12. North Harford

Coach: Laura O’Leary

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: Eighth at Class 2A state championships

Outlook: North Harford returns all seven runners who raced at last year’s state championships. Thanks to that experience, the Hawks should move up the state standings and could make a strong push in the UCBAC.

13. Fallston

Coach: Karin Walker

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: Fourth at Class 1A state championships

Outlook: Bringing back Emily Atha, a third-place state finisher, will boost any team’s prospects. Fallston also brings back its third and fourth runners from state, giving the Cougars the strength to improve on their sixth-place UCBAC finish.

14. Century

Coach: Chris Mead

Last season: No. 12

Postseason: Sixth at Class 2A state championships

Outlook: The Knights lost their top two state finishers to graduation but bring back their next four. A year of development will be key for the Knights to hold on to second place in Carroll County and move up the state standings.

15. Mount de Sales

Coach: Steve Weber

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: Fourth at IAAM A Conference championships

Outlook: Losing a runner of Juliette Whittaker’s caliber will hurt any team, but Mount de Sales brings back a strong returning group. Its second through sixth runners from last year, all sophomores and juniors, return, setting the team up for continued success.

Others considered: Atholton, Bel Air, Havre de Grace, Maryvale Prep, Westminster