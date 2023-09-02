Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hereford's Sylvia Snider, left, sprints past Poolesville's Daisy Dastrup to take second place in the 2022 Class 2A cross country state championships. Snider returns to help lead a Bulls team that has won nine of the past 11 state titles. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school girls cross country season in the Baltimore area.

Storylines to watch

Can anyone stop Hereford from winning another title?

The Bulls have built a cross country dynasty, winning state championships in nine of the past 11 seasons in which state meets were held, including the past two years in Class 2A. They dominated last season’s state meet with all five scorers finishing in the top 15. With 34 points, they ranked well ahead of second-place Poolesville (66). Plus, four of their five scorers and six of their top seven runners were underclassmen. Century was fourth last year in 2A and could make a run at Hereford, but both have quite a distance to go to narrow the gap. A dark horse could be C. Milton Wright, which finished third last year in 3A, returns three of its top five and drops to 2A. Centennial should also be a contender after dropping into 2A.

Big fish, smaller ponds

With this season starting a new two-year classification cycle in the MPSSAA, a lot of top teams are on the move. That includes three of last year’s top four 4A teams, including state champion Severna Park and fourth-place Dulaney. The Falcons and Lions, along with third place Wootten, are now in 3A. Severna Park brings back four of its top five runners and Dulaney has three of its top six back, including Catherine Campbell, who finished eighth in 4A as a freshman. Defending 3A champion Towson needs to rebuild to fight off its new challengers, returning two of its top six.

Chasing the leaders in the IAAM

McDonogh has won two straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference titles and is positioned to make it three in a row. McDonogh loses IAAM runner-up Sophie Bredar, but its next six runners last year were all underclassmen, including Mary Gorsky, who finished fourth in the A Conference. But while the Eagles are the team to beat, Bryn Mawr’s Gracyn Lambert returns after winning the conference as a freshman. Notre Dame’s Olivia Sobkowicz’s was third last year as a junior, finishing 17 seconds behind Lambert.

Look for more competition throughout Carroll County

Last year, Westminster’s Hannah Toth was far and away the area’s top runner and was rarely challenged. That includes the Carroll County championships, in which she won by almost 2 minutes. But with her and county runner-up Audrey Houle graduated from Westminster, a strong pack will contend for the county’s top spot. Behind Toth and Houle, 37 of the next 38 finishers at the county championships were underclassmen.

Who has been doing the work?

It’s hard to predict a cross country season since most of the information available is from last year. But a lot can change in an offseason. Before her breakout season last year, Toth cut 2 minutes off her 2021 season high. It’s always interesting to see if anyone can make a similar jump to go from middle of the pack to front-runner.

Dulaney's Catherine Campbell was one of the top runners in the area last year as a freshman. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Runners to watch

Cora Broske, Liberty, senior

Broske is one of the top returners in Carroll County after finishing fourth at last year’s county championships. She was fifth at the 2A West Region meet and 17th at the 2A state meet.

Catherine Campbell, Dulaney, sophomore

Campbell is coming off a strong freshman season in which she won three county races while placing fifth at the county championships, third at the 4A North Region meet and eighth at the 4A state meet.

Mary Gorsky, McDonogh, junior

Gorsky is the top runner for the IAAM A Conference favorites. She finished fourth at last season’s conference championship meet and has a personal record of 19:30 at last year’s Maryland XC Invitational at Shawan Downs.

Fallston's Gabi Murphy is followed by Patterson Mill's Abigail Horsmon in the Class 1A girls race during the cross country state championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Rebekkah Hillier, Hereford, senior

Hillier was fourth at last year’s Baltimore County championships and seventh at the 2A state meet. In the track season, she finished fourth in 2A at states in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Abigail Horsmon, Patterson Mill, sophomore

Horsmon will be a factor in the Upper Cheasapeake Bay Athletic Conference and 1A this season. She was eighth at the conference meet but ran her best time of the season, breaking 20 minutes to finish third at regionals. She also placed third at the 1A state meet.

Rebecca Jimeno, Severna Park, junior

Jimeno was a strong runner for the Falcons at the biggest races. She was fourth at the Anne Arundel County championships, second among underclassmen, third at the 4A East Region championships and 23rd at states.

Gracyn Lambert, Bryn Mawr, sophomore

Lambert didn’t run many races last season but was toward the top of the pack in all of them, finishing no worse than fourth. She won the IAAM A Conference title in 19:32.

Gabi Murphy, Fallston, sophomore

Murphy finished no worse than fourth in any of her seven races as a freshman. She was second at the 1A East Region meet and second at the 1A state meet. Her top time was 19:05 at the UCBAC Chesapeake Division championship.

Sylvia Snider, Hereford, junior

Snider was last year’s Baltimore County champion and finished second to her sister, Estelle, at last year’s 2A state meet. Her PR last year was 18:25 at the Maryland XC Invitational.

Cecilia Van Lierop, Towson, junior

Van Lierop ran her best at the end of 2022. She finished 10th at the Baltimore County championships in a season-best 20:12, then placed seventh in 20:42 to lead the Generals to a 3A state championship.

Severna Park’s Sarah Kelly comes in third in the girl’s varsity race at last year's Anne Arundel County Cross Country Championships. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Hereford

Coach: John Roemer

2022 postseason: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: The Bulls lose last year’s 2A individual state champion Estelle Snider to graduation, but their next six runners were underclassmen, including state runner-up and Baltimore County champion Sylvia Snider.

2. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

2022 postseason: 4A state champion

Outlook: The Falcons drop to 3A after winning last year’s 4A title. Four of last year’s top five runners returns as they look to duplicate their success in a smaller classification.

3. McDonogh

Coach: Phil Turner

2022 postseason: IAAM A Conference champion

Outlook: The two-time A Conference champion Eagles are once again the team to beat and should be one of the better teams in the region with six of their top seven from the IAAM meet returning.

4. Dulaney

Coach: Emily Kachik

2022 postseason: Fourth in 4A

Outlook: Continued improvement from Campbell will be a key for the Lions as they look to challenge for 3A and Baltimore County titles. Dulaney returns three of last year’s top six.

5. Centennial

Coach: Kevin McCoy

2022 postseason: Sixth in 3A

Outlook: The Eagles drop to 2A and should be a factor with all six scorers from last year’s state meet returning. Continued growth should have them competing for a Howard County title as well.

6. Notre Dame Prep

Coach: James Lancaster

2022 postseason: IAAM A Conference runner-up

Outlook: The Blazers are expected to be the top challengers to McDonogh in the IAAM. Six of last year’s top seven return, headlined by Olivia Sobkowicz, a sub-20 minute runner.

7. C. Milton Wright

Coach: Donald Mickey

2022 postseason: Third in 3A

Outlook: Three of the Mustangs’ top five from last year return and the program drops to 2A, where it should be a challenger to Hereford. The two-time UCBAC champions should once again be the class of the conference.

8. Atholton

Coach: Earl Lauer

2022 postseason: Eighth in 3A

Outlook: The Raiders were second to Centennial at last year’s Howard County championships and will push for a title again. They return top runner Gabrielle Shord, who was third in the county and 13th at states last year.

9. Broadneck

Coach: Ackeem Forde

2022 postseason: 12th in 4A

Outlook: The Bruins are the top local team remaining in 4A but will need a lot of growth to challenge for a title. They lost two of their top seven runners and had four freshmen running varsity last season.

Towson's Cecilia Van Lierop crosses the finish gasping for breath after passing nearby runners to finish seventh in the Class 3A girls race during the cross country state championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

10. Towson

Coach: Gil Stange

2022 postseason: 3A state champion

Outlook: A repeat will be tough for the Generals because of the additions to 3A and their graduation losses. Five of their top seven last year were seniors, but they return Van Lierop, who finished seventh at states.

11. Century

Coach: Doug Fleming

2022 postseason: Fourth in 2A

Outlook: The Knights could make a jump this year, as all seven varsity runners from last year were underclassmen. Last year’s group didn’t have a standout runner but formed a strong pack.

12. Liberty

Coach: Ryan Rose

2022 postseason: Third in 2A

Outlook: The Carroll County runner-up Lions bring back a strong group as six of seven varsity runners return. The one loss is Rebecca Gauthier, who finished 10th at states.

13. Roland Park

Coach: Patrick Donahue

2022 postseason: Third in IAAM A Conference

Outlook: While McDonogh and Notre Dame separated themselves from the rest of the A Conference, Roland Park bested a tight group to finish third. Five of its top seven return.

14. North Harford

Coach: Laura O’Leary

2022 postseason: Fifth in 2A

Outlook: The Hawks were second to CMW at last year’s UCBAC championships and return four of their top six. Sophomore Kendall Chandler led the team last year by finishing 15th in the UCBAC meet and 21st at states.

15. Howard

Coach: Zack Dickerson

2022 postseason: Seventh in 3A

Outlook: The Lions had a disappointing county meet last year but ran much stronger at states. Kiley Mann was sixth at the state championships and returns as one of the area’s top runners.

Others considered: Annapolis, Fallston, Harford Tech, Maryvale Prep, Reservoir