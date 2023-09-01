Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school football season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Can defending MIAA A Conference champion Archbishop Spalding fend off a lengthy list of challengers?

With 15 starters back led by star quarterback Malik Washington, Spalding is primed for a repeat. But it will have to earn it. The Cavaliers come in ranked No. 2 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 preseason poll with four league foes also among the top 12 teams. Last year’s runner-up Calvert Hall starts at No. 4, followed by No. 6 Mount Saint Joseph, No. 8 Loyola Blakefield and No. 12 McDonogh. In the B Conference, defending champion St. Mary’s opens at No. 9 with runner-up Concordia Prep right behind at No. 11.

Quarterback intangibles will play a big role in state title defenses for Dunbar and Milford Mill.

After transferring from Mount Saint Joseph, Milford Mill quarterback Deshawn Purdie fit in seamlessly as the Millers won a state crown. His leadership stood out as much as his arm. In Dunbar’s biggest game of the regular season last year — against Baltimore City rival Mervo in a battle of defending state champions at Morgan State — then-sophomore Savion Witherspoon showed poise in leading the Poets to a tightly contested win after senior star quarterback Devin Roche was hobbled in the second quarter. Witherspoon went on to get more quality time under center last year, which will help him lead the way this season. Successful state title defenses will largely come down to quarterback play, and Millers coach Reggie White and Dunbar’s Lawrence Smith can rest a little easier knowing who is in charge.

New coaches in Howard County.

Three new coaches will be on the sidelines this fall in Howard County. At Glenelg, former Hammond coach Will Bell replaces Tim Cullen. Jonathan Bannister, who served as the defensive coordinator at Reservoir, will take over at Hammond. Reservoir hired former Dundalk coach Matt Banta, who was on the Gators’ staff last year primarily working with the linebackers and special teams. In six seasons at Dundalk from 2015 to 2021, Banta led the Owls to two Baltimore County titles and an appearance in the state championship game. Atholton is Howard’s defending champion.

Dynamic playmakers on display in Anne Arundel County.

It’s a safe assumption that the top Anne Arundel County public school teams will pile up the points this season with No. 7 Broadneck, No. 10 Arundel and No. 13 Old Mill all returning special players on offense. The Bruins will feature a balanced offense led by wide receiver Eli Harris, who caught 56 passes for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, and running back Ian Muldin, who is coming off a 1,012-yard, 14-touchdown campaign. The same goes for the Wildcats, who boast quarterback Ahmir Lowery, running back TJ Mordecai and wide receiver Shariff Glassgow playing with an experienced offensive line. Few defenses were able to stop Patriots running back Maximus Jones, who had a county-high 1,538 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns last season.

Check out these games.

Plenty of games will have major postseason implications. At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dunbar hosts Loyola Blakefield in a battle between public and private school powers. At 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Mount Saint Joseph first-year coach Donald Davis takes on his alma mater and the former team he coached, Calvert Hall. After five out-of-state road games, No. 1 St. Frances will meet California power Mater Dei at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Johns Hopkins. In MIAA B Conference play, defending champion St. Mary’s visits Concordia Prep at noon Oct. 14 in a rematch of last year’s title game. Two of the bigger area rivalry games come in Anne Arundel and Howard counties, with Broadneck at Arundel at 6 p.m. next Friday and Atholton at River Hill at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Players to watch

Offense

Logan Bennett, St. Frances, guard, senior

An overwhelming force that anchors the Panthers’ line, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Michigan State commit — nicknamed “Lumberjack Lo” by teammates — brings a blue-collar approach with fine technique and explosion. A four-year varsity player, he sets an important tone with his consistent manner in games and practices.

Broadneck's Eli Harris, eluding Archbishop Spalding's Trent Gillis on Sept. 2, caught 56 passes for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. (Terrance Williams / Capital Gazette)

Eli Harris, Broadneck, wide receiver, senior

Quick and fast with exceptional hands, the 6-foot, 175-pound Harris is a consistent big-play receiver for the Bruins. His burst with the ball in the air and ability to adjust to any throw was evident last season when he caught 56 passes for 933 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Maximus Jones, Old Mill, running back, senior

Anne Arundel County’s leading rusher last season, Jones packs a lot of punch in his 5-8, 185-pound frame with an ability to take over games with a mix of grinding and explosive plays. As a junior, he ran for 1,538 yards on 246 carries — a 6.25 average — with 21 touchdowns and added nine catches for 149 yards and another score.

Jayden Moore, Loyola Blakefield, wide receiver, senior

A welcome sight for the Dons and a nightmare for opponents is the return of the multi-dimensional Moore, who returns after an injury sidelined him last season. The 5-9, 165-pound Duke commit, who also has played quarterback, is an explosive threat to score every time he touches the ball.

Jahmari Powell-Wonson, City, wide receiver, senior

With exceptional skills, size and athleticism, the 6-2, 185-pound Maryland commit is a constant big-play threat for the Knights. Last year, he surpassed 1,000-plus all-purpose yards for a second straight season, finishing with 48 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

Milford Mill quarterback Deshawn Purdie, a Charlotte commit, will look to lead his team to a second straight state championship. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Deshawn Purdie, Milford Mill, quarterback, senior

The poised passer consistently makes winning plays as Milford Mill aims to win a second straight state championship. Last season, the Charlotte commit completed 144 of 236 passes for 2,759 yards, 28 touchdowns and only five interceptions. Also an effective scrambler, he added 141 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Jason Shipman, Archbishop Spalding, lineman, senior

Offensive line play is one of Spalding’s biggest strengths and it all starts at center with the 6-3, 270-pound Shipman. The three-year starter brings athleticism, smarts and an edge to set the tone in the Cavaliers’ potent offense.

Michael Van Buren, St. Frances, quarterback, senior

Rated ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in Maryland, the Oregon commit is a gifted pocket passer who makes all the throws. In the No. 1 Panthers’ 9-1 campaign last year, the first-team All-Metro selection completed 112 of 198 passes for 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 10 carries for 125 yards and two scores.

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding, quarterback, junior

In earning first-team All-Metro honors in his first season as a starter, Washington combined gifted physical skills and strong leadership in leading the Cavaliers to the MIAA A Conference crown. He completed 221 of 370 passes (70%) for 2,979 yards with 29 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while rushing for 181 yards and four scores.

Westminster's Kyrece Walker, scrambling away from Liberty's Nicolas Marsicano Oct. 21, led the Owls to a share of the Carroll County crown and a trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals last season. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Kyrece Walker, Westminster, quarterback, senior

In a breakthrough junior season, Walker proved a dynamic dual-threat by leading the Owls to a share of the Carroll County crown and a trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. He’s primed to match the 2,879 total yards and 37 touchdowns he accounted for last season.

Defense

Anthony Campbell, Dunbar, linebacker, senior

A 6-foot, 240-pound rock at inside linebacker, Campbell sets the tone with passion and purpose. Last year, he finished with 112 tackles (81 solo), five sacks and three interceptions, the last of which he returned 87 yards for a touchdown that capped the state championship game win.

Simeon Coleman, St. Frances, linebacker, senior

At inside linebacker, the 6-foot, 210-pound Cincinnati commit is the heart of the Panthers’ defense. Fundamentally sound with strong leadership, he brings fine instincts reading passers and pursuing runners, which is followed by an explosive gear to make plays that come with a pop.

Edrees Farooq, St. Frances, safety, senior

At 5-11, 180 pounds, the Tennessee commits brings a vital element to the Panthers’ secondary that’s both dynamic and steady. A three-year varsity player, Farooq has natural instincts to read plays and also brings versatility with an ability to play corner as well as running back and wide receiver.

Keyshawn Flowers, Archbishop Spalding, linebacker, senior

A relentless force from sideline to sideline, the explosive 6-2, 215-pound Maryland commit combines athleticism and keen anticipation skills to dominate. Particularly excelling in the Cavaliers’ blitz packages, he finished with 79 tackles (11 for loss), five sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

Franklin's Anthony Gibson tries to get past Bel Air's Charles Hammond on Nov. 11. Hammond finished with six interceptions last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Charles Hammond, Bel Air, safety, senior

In assessing Hammond’s work in the Bobcats’ secondary, efficiency might be the best description. The 6-1, 175-pound safety is rangy and athletic with instincts that get him to the ball to make plays. A strong leader who sets a positive tone, he finished with six interceptions last season.

Dejuan Lane, Gilman, safety, senior

One of the area’s most versatile players, the 6-3, 195-pound Lane brings exceptional size, speed and smarts in anchoring Gilman’s secondary, finishing with 31 tackles and five interceptions last season. The Penn State commit also thrives at wide receiver and special teams and had the distinction of scoring a touchdown in all three phases last season.

Chris Martin, Wilde Lake, senior, edge-linebacker

Explosive with great force and instincts off the edge, the 6-2, 215-pound Martin is always primed to make disruptive plays. Last season, he led Howard County with 13 1/2 sacks and added 43 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Ify Obidegwu, St. Frances, cornerback, senior

With incredible length, hands-on cover skills and confidence, the 6-2, 195-pound Oregon commit has all the components found in a complete corner. Opponents who dare throw his way rarely find success, with Obidegwu always a threat to make a big play.

Atholton's Daniel Ogordi breaks up a pass intended for River Hill's Tyler Windsor on Oct. 7. Ogordi had 23 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a pass defended last season for the defending Howard County champions. (Colin Murphy/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Daniel Ogordi, Atholton, senior, defensive back

A tone-setter at safety, the 6-foot, 185-pound Ogordi had 23 total tackles, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a pass defended last season for the defending Howard County champions. The Army commit also is a big factor on offense at wide receiver.

Ernest Willor, Concordia Prep, defensive end, senior

With the quick-twitch burst of an end and the size of an interior lineman, the 6-4, 250-pound transfer from IMG Academy will add immensely to an already impressive line. In addition to his athletic physical stature, Willor has set an early tone with his work ethic and leadership.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. St. Frances

Coach: Messay Hailemariam

Last season: 9-1 overall, No. 1 ranking

Postseason: Did not participate

Outlook: With an abundance of Division I commits in the fold, the Panthers are again national title contenders playing their challenging independent schedule. Quarterback Michael Van Buren and lineman Logan Bennett are the glue on offense, while cornerback Ify Obideqwu, safety Edrees Farooq and linebackers Simeon Coleman and Darius Jones are dynamic playmakers on defense.

2. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Kyle Schmitt

Last season: 11-1, No. 2

Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion

Outlook: The Cavaliers proved ahead of schedule last season in capturing the MIAA A Conference crown with a largely inexperienced group. Now with 15 starters back — eight on offense and seven on defense — they are primed for a repeat. Quarterback Malik Washington leads a balanced offense with linebacker Keshawn Flowers setting a dominant tone on defense.

3. Milford Mill

Coach: Reggie White

Last season: 14-0, No. 4

Postseason: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: Bringing seven starters back on both sides of the ball from the program’s first undefeated season, the Millers are primed to keep rolling. Quarterback Deshawn Purdie leads a dynamic and balanced offense, while lineman Dashawn Fields, linebacker Malach Barnes and safety Cameron Jefferson give the defense game-changers at every layer.

4. Calvert Hall

Coach: Josh Ward

Last season: 7-6, No. 5

Postseason: MIAA A Conference finalist

Outlook: The Cardinals’ deep roster makes them best equipped to challenge defending champion Archbishop Spalding in MIAA A Conference play. Jae’Oyn Williams takes over at quarterback with running back John Asuquo, wide receiver Chris Hewitt and tight ends Jackson Gister and Florida transfer JT Taggert providing plenty of playmakers. Defensive end Emilie Dore and cornerback Caiden Newsome are the leaders of a stout defense.

Dunbar's Antonio Lyde catches a touchdown pass over Patuxent defenders in last year's Class 2A/1A state championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

5. Dunbar

Coach: Lawrence Smith

Last season: 13-0, No. 3

Postseason: Class 2A/1A state champion

Outlook: The two-time defending champions will lean on a mix of experienced talent and hungry newcomers to keep rolling. With five starters back on defense and four on offense, the Poets will bank on their potent team speed to notch wins. Quarterback-cornerback Savion Witherspoon, wide receiver-safety Antonio Lyde and linebacker Anthony Campbell set the tone.

6. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Donald Davis

Last season: 7-3, No. 7

Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist

Outlook: Former Calvert Hall and Sidwell Friends coach Davis takes over with the aim at putting the Gaels in position to bring home championships. This season, they’ll look to win games through the air with quarterback Winston Watkins throwing to a gifted receiving core led by Peyton Youngbar. Mason Williams anchors the line. The defense will lean on end Sahir West, linebacker Caden Knight and Angelo Ross and Greg Roman in the secondary.

7. Broadneck

Coach: Rob Harris

Last season: 11-2, No. 8

Postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist

Outlook: In all three phases, Broadneck has experienced talent to make a formidable state title run. Wide receiver Eli Harris and running back Ian Mauldin are game-changers for the Bruins, who have a healthy quarterback competition working with six returning linemen in the fold. On defense, end Tyler Hicks, linebackers Jed Pelicano and Braden McCassie and cornerback Cole Friedman lead the way. Kicker Chris Coleman brings a strong and accurate leg.

8. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Anthony Zehyoue

Last season: 4-6, not ranked

Postseason: Did not qualify in MIAA A Conference

Outlook: In their return to the A Conference last season, Loyola was hit hard by injuries and never found its footing. Healthier now, including the return of standout wide receiver-athlete Jayden Moore, the Dons bring back 11 starters with an experienced offensive line led by Trevor Szymanski their starting point. Quarterback Brad Seiss runs the show on offense with defensive tackle Luke Randazzo, linebacker Tommy Tucker and safety Maurice Ghee the stars on defense.

St. Mary's Kevin Berzins, left, celebrates after sacking Archbishop Curley quarterback Jaden Pittman on Oct. 22. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

9. St. Mary’s

Coach: Jason Budroni

Last season: 12-0, No. 6

Postseason: MIAA B Conference champion

Outlook: In a bid to repeat, St. Mary’s will lean on an experienced defense while a largely new offense gets settled. The linebacker group is the backbone, with Bruce Dent, Kevin Berzins and Teddy Androus all three-year starters. Freshman quarterback DJ Hitaffer and sophomore running back Jamal Epps are showing promise, while wide receiver Izzy Crockett and tight end Cole Meushaw return alongside tackles Gabriel Berzins and Davon Watkins.

10. Arundel

Coach: Jack Walsh

Last season: 10-3, No. 11

Postseason: Class 4A/3A state finalist

Outlook: A solid foundation is in place for Arundel to make another extended playoff run. On offense, quarterback Ahmir Lowery, running back TJ Mordecai and wide receiver Shariff Glassgow return, as do four of five starting linemen led by Dylan Scarborough. Linebackers Ray Chapman and Nick Oliver and an experienced secondary will hold down the fort on a defense that will feature a largely new line.

11. Concordia Prep

Coach: Joseph Battaglia

Last season: 9-3, No. 10

Postseason: MIAA B Conference finalist

Outlook: Is Concordia Prep primed to make it two B Conference titles in three years? The goods appear to be there. The Saints return 13 starters, led by dual-threat quarterback Keshawn Mister on offense and edge Sidney Stewart on defense. Defensive end Ernest Willor, a top prospect transfer from Florida-power IMG Academy, strengthens the line as a major addition.

12. McDonogh

Coach: Hakeem Sule

Last season: 4-7, not ranked

Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist

Outlook: With 15 starters back — eight on offense and seven on defense — the Eagles are poised to make a strong playoff push. Quarterback Braeden Palazzo has a deep wide receiver core to work with led by Jeff Exinor and Santino Sanchez. Linebackers Noah Onkst and Isaiah Garrett are the heart of an experienced defense that also features lineman Kamden Laudenslager.

13. Old Mill

Coach: Mike Pfisterer

Last season: 8-4, not ranked

Postseason: Class 4A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: The Patriots will lean on dominant line play on both sides and standout running back Maximus Jones, who led Anne Arundel County in rushing last season. Sophomore quarterback Dennis Martini is primed to build on last year’s work and Rasheen Duncan is the stalwart of the two lines.

14. Dundalk

Coach: Tom Abel

Last season: 10-2, No. 9

Postseason: Class 4A/3A state semifinalist

Outlook: Knocking on the state championship door in recent years, the Owls might be ready for the final step. A dominant offensive line and poised secondary on defense highlight a deep and hungry roster. Quarterback-defensive back Keith Barnes and lineman Greg Maddox lead the way.

15. Atholton

Coach: Eric Woodson

Last season: 11-1, No. 15

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: After two straight playoff exits in the state quarterfinals, the Howard County champions want more. The Raiders will lean on their tough defense led by safety Daniel Ogordi and end Anthony Ngansi while a young offense gets acclimated.

Others considered: Bel Air (10-1), City (6-3), Franklin (8-4), Gilman (3-7), Mervo (6-4), River Hill (11-2), Westminster (10-2)