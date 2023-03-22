Baltimore Sun boys track and field preview: Storylines, athletes to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2023 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school boys track and field season in the Baltimore area.

Storylines to watch

Is the MIAA A Conference championship primed for another showdown?

Entering the indoor season, Calvert Hall was the presumptive favorite in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, although many felt Mount Saint Joseph would give the Cardinals a good run. As it turns out, the conference title came down to the wire, and the Gaels prevailed by two points behind individual champions Devin Underwood (500 meters) and Charlie Butler (3,200). Calvert Hall won last year’s outdoor championship by 54 points, but Mount Saint Joseph has already shown it can win it all. Can the Gaels do it again?

How many records can Oakland Mills break?

At Oakland Mills, the goal has seemingly gone from winning championships to setting records. The Scorpions have dominated Class 2A recently without being seriously challenged. When they race at championship meets, it seems the clock is their biggest opponent. Trevin McHargh led the way at the indoor state championships, winning the 55-meter dash in a classification-record time of 6.39 seconds. The biggest question surrounding the Scorpions this season is not whether they’ll win a state championship, but how many individual titles and records they claim along the way.

The Carroll County championship is up for grabs.

Manchester Valley earned a fairly comfortable win at last spring’s county championships but is navigating this season without Aiden Neal, who’s now running at the University of North Carolina. Westminster gave the Mavericks a stiff challenge at the indoor county championships, losing by just two points. Winters Mill and Century were third and fourth, respectively, and can challenge for the top spot based on their distance strength. Liberty was a distant fifth but ran a great state meet, finishing as Class 2A runner-up behind Oakland Mills.

Severna Park's Liam Hagerty runs in the 4x800 meter relay at the Class 4A indoor track and field championships. (Terrance Williams/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Can Severna Park do it again?

The Falcons won last spring’s Class 4A state championship on the backs of several senior stars. It was thought they would experience a drop-off, but they used their strength in distance events to win this past winter’s 4A indoor title. Severna Park finished fifth in Anne Arundel County, but powered past some of those same teams at the state meet. While the Falcons’ distance prowess is unquestioned, whether they can strike the right balance in sprints and field events to get back to a championship level remains up in the air.

Will Dundalk break away from the rest of Baltimore County?

Dundalk was the top team in Baltimore County during last year’s outdoor season and had several strong performances during the indoor season. However, at the indoor county meet, Towson beat the Owls by four points, with Dulaney (54), Hereford (49) and Parkville (49) also challenging for the top spot. Dundalk didn’t have one of its top performers, though, as outdoor 4A shot put and discus state champion Chimdy Onoh instead played basketball for the Owls. If Onoh’s back this spring, Dundalk has a chance to reclaim the top spot in the county and compete for a state crown.

Mount Saint Joseph's Charlie Butler leads the field on the way to winning the Bull Run Invitational cross country meet at Hereford High School. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Players to watch

Alpha Blade, Digital Harbor, senior

Blade was the top sprinter in Baltimore City in the winter, winning indoor titles in the 55 and 300. He went on to win the Class 3A state title in the 300 and finished fourth in the 55.

Charlie Butler, Mount Saint Joseph, junior

Butler is one of the area’s premier distance runners. He won the MIAA A Conference title in the 3,200 in the indoor and outdoor seasons and finished second in the 1,600 last spring.

Ricardo Cooper, Calvert Hall, senior

Cooper was the MIAA indoor champion in the 55 and has since been competing nationally in various sprint events. He won the 200 at the Nike Indoor Nationals earlier this month.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey is coming off an indoor season in which he was unbeaten in the state in both the 800 and 1,600, claiming Class 4A state titles in both. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Tyler Dailey, Dulaney, senior

Dailey is coming off an indoor season in which he was unbeaten in the state in both the 800 and 1,600, claiming Class 4A state titles in both. Last spring, he was fourth at the state championships in the 1,600.

Cameron Davis, Calvert Hall, junior

Davis has built a nice friendly rivalry with Butler, whom he beat for the MIAA cross country title. He finished second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 indoors, and is the reigning MIAA outdoor champion in the 1,600.

Liam Hagerty, Severna Park, senior

Hagerty was a vital member of Severna Park’s indoor state championship team, winning the Class 4A title in the 3,200 and running on the championship 4x800 relay team.

Trevin McHargh, Oakland Mills, senior

McHargh is coming off a record-setting indoor season, winning the 55 state title in a Class 2A-record time of 6.39 seconds. He ran on the championship 4x100 and 4x200 relays last outdoor season, and was fourth in the 100.

Chimdy Onoh, Dundalk, senior

The Penn State football signee is also one of the state’s best throwers. He won Class 4A state championships in both the shot put and discus last season but didn’t compete indoors while playing basketball.

Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill, junior

Steinbrenner is coming off a strong indoor season in distance events. He won Carroll County titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 after finishing second in the county in the cross country championships.

From left, Manchester Valley's Carter Knox, Woodlawn's Terrell Williams, Atholton's Darian Tarver Jr. and Poly's Talil Atkins compete in the Class 3A 300-meter dash during the state indoor track championships at the Baltimore Armory on Feb. 17, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Darian Tarver Jr., Atholton, senior

Tarver finished second in the 300 and third in the 500 at the Class 3A indoor championships and was county champion in the 300. He was county and state runner-up in the 400 last spring.

Preseason Top 15

1. Oakland Mills

Coach: Chris Brewington

Last season: Class 2A state champion

Outlook: Losing the talent Oakland Mills did from last year’s outdoor season would cripple most programs, but the Scorpions have reloaded. They were as dominant as ever winning the indoor state title and should be back at the top of Class 2A again.

2. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Kyle Reagan

Last season: MIAA A Conference runner-up

Outlook: The Gaels edged Calvert Hall for the MIAA A Conference indoor title by two points and will aim to do it again in the spring. They boast a complete lineup with strength in just about every event.

3. Calvert Hall

Coach: Scott Baker

Last season: MIAA A Conference champion

Outlook: The Cardinals won last season’s conference championship decisively but enter this year carrying the burden of their narrow indoor season loss. Another highly talented lineup of some of Maryland’s best athletes will try to defend the program’s outdoor title.

4. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

Last season: Class 4A state champion

Outlook: The Falcons backed up last year’s outdoor state title with an indoor crown. Their strength is their distance runners, which should provide enough points to keep Severna Park near the top of the standings at any meet.

5. Gilman

Coach: Matt Tully

Last season: Third in MIAA A Conference

Outlook: While Calvert Hall and Mount Saint Joseph dueled at the top of the A Conference, Gilman was right behind them. At the indoor conference championships, the Greyhounds got wins from Cam Brown in the long jump and Ryan Coleman in the triple jump.

6. Mervo

Coach: Vaughn DeVaughn

Last season: 14th in Class 4A

Outlook: Mervo is at an interesting spot in the enrollment scale, sitting in Class 3A for the indoor season but 4A for the outdoor campaign. The Mustangs finished as state runner-up indoors but face a tougher challenge this spring.

7. Dundalk

Coach: Kevin Tran

Last season: Seventh in Class 4A

Outlook: The Owls were Baltimore County champions last spring and had a strong showing at the Class 4A state meet. After being narrowly defeated by Towson at the county indoor championships, Dundalk will look to contend again outdoors.

8. Manchester Valley

Coach: Jim MacDonald

Last season: Tied for fourth in Class 3A

Outlook: The Mavericks still boast a strong team despite losing Neal. They tied for 11th at the indoor state championships but did win a state title in the 4x400 relay.

9. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Jessica Beard

Last season: Sixth in MIAA A Conference

Outlook: Spalding was fourth at the indoor conference championships and has athletes capable of piling up a lot of points. That includes Max Moss, the MIAA indoor champion in the 300 and high jump.

10. Towson

Coach: Gil Stange

Last season: 16th in Class 3A

Outlook: The Generals topped a competitive field to win the Baltimore County indoor championship last spring and finished fourth at the indoor state meet. Their distance prowess will translate to a lot of points in outdoor meets.

11. Broadneck

Coach: Josh Webster

Last season: Eighth in Class 4A

Outlook: The Bruins were Anne Arundel County runners-up last fall and county indoor champions in the winter. They had a disappointing performance at the indoor state meet but have enough talent to be a factor this spring.

12. Liberty

Coach: Trent Rose

Last season: 10th in Class 2A

Outlook: The Lions are coming off a phenomenal performance at the indoor state meet led by Tyler Edson, who won state titles in the 500 and 800 and anchored the winning 4x800 relay.

13. Old Mill

Coach: Justin Murdoc

Last season: Class 4A state runner-up

Outlook: The Patriots had to replace some of their leaders from their state runner-up team, but they performed well in the winter at both the county and state level and should do so again in the spring.

14. New Town

Coach: Zane Chapman

Coach: Zane Chapman

Last season: Tied for eighth in Class 2A

Outlook: The Titans are in the mix in a highly competitive Baltimore County race. They’ll be led by Denver Shields, the indoor state runner-up in the 55.

15. Howard

Coach: Zack Dickerson

Last season: Third in Class 3A

Outlook: The Lions are well positioned as the top challenger to Oakland Mills in Howard County. They finished second at the indoor county meet and tied for sixth at states.

Others considered: Century, Milford Mill, Poly, Westminster, Wilde Lake