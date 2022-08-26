Baltimore Sun high school boys soccer preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school boys soccer season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Can defending Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champion and No. 1 Calvert Hall pick up where it left off last season?

With nine starters back and key reserves ready for more responsibility, Calvert Hall is more than capable of another special season. The Cardinals are tight on and off the field with many players having been teammates throughout their childhood. Of the 90 goals they scored in their championship season last year, 78 came from returning players. Rich Monath, Ben Madore, Cody Angelini and Tyler Flynn lead the deep senior class. The fierce league competition will provide a big test, but Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand likes his team’s focus and has reiterated how important it is to turn the page on last season with a clean slate this fall.

Calvert Hall teammates celebrate with Ben Madore (11) after a goal on a corner kick during a game against Gilman on Sept. 10, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

After missing out on MPSSAA state titles last year, can area teams bounce back to bring home championship plaques this fall?

For the first time since 2008, no area public teams captured any state titles in the four classifications. The winners were Brunswick (Frederick County, 1A); Parkside (Wicomico, 2A), J.M. Bennett (Wicomico, 3A) and Northwestern (Prince George’s, 4A). Broadneck, Severna Park, C. Milton Wright, Glenelg and Mt. Hebron are among the public schools ranked in the preseason Top 15 poll coming off state tournament appearances.

A wealth of returning talent is primed to build on sensational seasons in 2021.

Last season, contributions from underclassmen played a major role in teams’ successes throughout the area. No. 1 Calvert Hall was the prime example as the Cardinals featured 10 juniors and sophomores who played prominent roles in winning the MIAA A Conference title. At the forefront are six All-Metro first-team selections and five second-team picks from last year who return to lead their respective teams. Led by Archbishop Curley Brady Geho’s 20-goal campaign, the five returning field players who made the first team combined to score 63 goals last season.

From left, Curley players Mason Landreth, Ricky Schissler, Brady Geho and Landon Berger celebrate after Geho scored a goal against Loyola Blakefield on Nov. 14, 2020. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Coaching greats leave big shoes to fill.

Three state title-winning coaches have stepped down. Brian Tully leaves C. Milton Wright after winning two titles in eight seasons, leading the Mustangs to seven state tournament appearances and the past four Class 3A title games. In 11 seasons, Perry Hall’s Pete Eibner finished 116-51-10 with the program’s lone state title coming in 2015. At Oakland Mills, longtime coach Don Shea spent more than four decades on the sideline and won nine state titles — his first at Elkton and the following eight at Oakland Mills. Shea’s son, Trevor, who was a standout player for his father’s Scorpions and won a state title, takes over the program after coaching at Wilde Lake.

Can this be the year Bel Air gets past Harford County foe C. Milton Wright in the region playoffs?

For the seventh time in 10 seasons, C. Milton Wright beat Bel Air in the region playoffs last year — a 1-0 win in the Class 3A North Region II title game — to advance to its fourth straight state title game. Could this be the year the Bobcats finally get past their Harford County neighborhood rival? While the Mustangs have a new coach in Eric Riedlbauer and only return three starters from last year, Bel Air has every starter back from last year’s 11-5 team as it seeks its first state crown under coach Dominic Rose.

Players to watch

Elijah Brijbasi, Gilman, midfielder, senior

A four-year starter and All-Metro second-team performer last season, the Louisville commit brings high skills and game sense as the key link in the middle for the Greyhounds. Often a step ahead of opponents with his ability to distribute and score, Brijbasi finished with 10 goals and eight assists in his breakthrough junior season.

Ethan Crosby, Bel Air, goalkeeper, senior

At 6 feet, 3 inches, Crosby brings an intimidating presence to the Bobcats’ back line. The foundation is his smart positioning, agility and a strong voice that keeps the defense tidy. Last season, Crosby made 50 saves while surrendering 12 goals to help the Bobcats finish 11-5.

Loyola Blakefield goalkeeper Jordy Eckman makes a save over McDonogh's Jacob Murrell during a game last season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, goalkeeper, senior

A four-year starter and All-Metro first teamer, Eckman is a calming influence who owns his craft as the Dons’ last line of defense. His positioning, quick reactions and sure hands keep the ball out of the net and he’s equally sound in his distribution. Last season, his nine shutouts and 128 saves played a big role in helping the Dons qualify for the MIAA A playoffs.

Brady Geho, Archbishop Curley, forward, senior

On many occasions in a breakthrough junior season, Geho showed a knack for thriving in the big moment, finishing with 20 goals and six assists. A dominant force with the ball at his feet, the All-Metro first-team pick had six multi-goal performances and looks to build on a memorable overtime winner against Loyola Blakefield in the MIAA A playoffs.

Noah Gregory, Catonsville, midfielder, senior

A four-year starter and captain, Gregory (five goals, seven assists last season) thrives in a demanding role as one of the area’s most complete two-way midfielders. Equally adept at attacking and defending, he brings poised game sense and leadership with the ability to distribute and finish scoring chances.

Trevor Grodsky, McDonogh, defender, senior

A steadying influence with impeccable skills and game sense, the All-Metro first-team center back takes on a great deal of responsibility and has shown he can handle it. Grodksy keeps the Eagles tidy in back and consistently gets the ball and himself forward to create offense. He finished with five goals and six assists for the MIAA A runner-up last season.

Glenelg’s Siji Jolayemi, left, and Mt. Hebron's Andrew Magdar try to maintain control of the ball during a game last season. Jolayemi had 14 goals in 2021. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun)

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, forward, senior

With imposing size, explosive pace and a quality touch, Jolayemi enjoyed a 14-goal, two-assist junior season to lead the Gladiators to the state semifinals. In addition to his own production, the All-Metro second-team selection creates valuable space for teammates with all the extra attention he draws from opposing defenses.

Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, forward, senior

Last season’s biggest goal came from Monath’s right foot, a poised finish from 14 yards that gave the Cardinals a 2-1 double overtime win over McDonogh for the MIAA A crown. It also gave the All-Metro first-team selection 15 goals for the season to go with 11 assists. The Cardinals are banking on similar production this season.

Ryan Skandalis, John Carroll, midfielder, senior

A four-year starter and All-Metro first-team pick, Skandalis has been the cornerstone of the MIAA A semifinalist Patriots’ rise in the area’s toughest league. Finishing with 14 goals and 10 assists at center midfield last season, he provides poised and determined play that brings confidence to his teammates.

Severna Park's Evan Souder slides in an attempt to take the ball away from Broadneck's Jaden Smith during a game Sept. 30, 2021. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

Evan Souder, Severna Park, defender, senior

Highly skilled and fiercely competitive at center back, Souder sets a disruptive tone that consistently spoils an opponent’s plan for attack. In addition, his technical ability, quality vision and smooth passing helps jump-start the Falcons on offense, evidenced by his six assists last season.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Calvert Hall

Coach: Rich Zinkand

Last season: 22-2-1 overall, No. 1 ranking

Postseason: MIAA A champion

Outlook: A junior-laden team enjoyed a storybook season in capturing the program’s fifth MIAA A crown last year, and the Cardinals are primed for an encore. They have nine starters back, led by midfielder Cody Angelini, forward Rich Monath and goalkeeper Nate Jones. Highly skilled and organized, they collectively get up and down the field with extreme efficiency. A balanced and selfless offense brings back the scorers of 78 of last year’s 90 goals.

2. McDonogh

Coach: Brandon Quaranta

Last season: 21-3, No. 2

Postseason: MIAA A finalist

Outlook: One overtime goal short of another MIAA A crown last season, the Eagles return an experienced cast with added motivation. All-Metro center back Trevor Grodsky and dynamic midfielder Tyler Tucker are the fixtures with junior forward Kobe Keomany primed to break out. The offensive production from Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year Jacob Murrell (41 goals and 20 assists) can’t be replaced, so the Eagles will lean on a stingy, experienced back line.

Gilman’s Carter Capodanno, left, and John Carroll’s Ryan Skandalis chase the ball during a game Oct. 27, 2021. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

3. John Carroll

Coach: Jim Fendryk

Last season: 14-7-2, No. 3

Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist

Outlook: Stockpiled with talent after a breakthrough season, the Patriots are formidable contenders for the MIAA A crown. All-Metro midfielder Ryan Skandalis is the heart of a team that brings back 10 starters and has intriguing new additions. Skandalis, Josh Petty and Christian Rugel all finished with double-digit goals and assists last season and North Harford transfer Luke Mejia posted 23 goals last season for the Hawks. Defender Eddie Smith brings special skills to the backline.

4. Archbishop Curley

Coach: Barry Stitz

Last season: 12-9-1, No. 9

Postseason: MIAA A semifinalist

Outlook: The Friars had plenty of big moments during their run to the league semifinals last year and have plans to build on them with eight starters returning. All-Metro forward Brady Geho is one of the area’s top finishers and center midfielders Andrew Throneburgh and Casey Price are a formidable duo. Goalie Joe Yakim anchors a back line that lost the team’s four-year rock in graduated center defender Ricky Schissler.

5. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Lee Tschantret

Last season: 10-8-3, No. 10

Postseason: MIAA A quarterfinalist

Outlook: Young and inexperienced last season, the Dons showed growth and character by answering a trying 0-4-1 start with an 8-1-1 stretch that led to a postseason berth. The majority of the roster returns with goalie Jordy Eckman and defender Gavin Carmichael the main cogs in back, Landon Lackner the midfield catalyst and Evan Onate also providing offense.

Marriotts Ridge's Mahmoud Babkir makes a sliding attempt to take the ball away from Centennial's Kodee Karcher during a game April 16, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

6. Centennial

Coach: Justin Thomas

Last season: 12-3-1, No. 8

Postseason: Class 3A East Region I finalist

Outlook: The finish of another successful season was a mixed bag for the Eagles as they captured the highly competitive Howard County crown and then fell to league rival Mt. Hebron in the region playoffs. It leaves this year’s team, which returns seven starters, highly motivated. Led by center midfielder Kodee Karcher, forwards Adam Fowble and Riley Senisi and goalkeeper Kartik Sullivan — and an influx of promising newcomers — the Eagles have the goods for a special campaign.

7. Bel Air

Coach: Dominic Rose

Last season: 11-5, not ranked

Postseason: Class 3A North Region II finalist

Outlook: With every starter back from last year’s team, Bel Air enters the season with lofty expectations as they seek the program’s first state title. Goalkeeper Ethan Crosby leads a cohesive defense, Matt Weidman and Andrew Lassen are a dynamic one-two at midfield and forward Logan Sabatino is a strong target up front. The Bobcats are in position to overtake Harford County foe C. Milton Wright in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and Class 3A North Region II play.

8. Glenelg

Coach: Joey Osborne

Last season: 10-3-1, No. 14

Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist

Outlook: Coming off a 2-8 condensed season, the Gladiators were one of the area’s biggest surprises last year with their impressive playoff run. A senior-laden team led by All-Metro forward Siji Jolayemi is looking for more. Vaughn Sines complements Jolayemi up front, Russell Minni is the midfield glue and Nevin Shatzer and DJ Anderson help keep things clean in the back.

Concordia's Ryan Calheira, right, dribbles past Loyola Blakefield's Anthony Topolski during a game Sept. 8, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

9. Concordia Prep

Coach: Adauto Neto

Last season: 11-9-2, not ranked

Postseason: MIAA A quarterfinalist

Outlook: The Saints looked right at home reaching the playoffs in their first season in the A Conference last fall and have a good chunk of talent coming back to build on that success. The team’s success revolves around game-changing senior forward Ryan Calheira, who finished with 16 goals and 10 assists last season. Midfielder Drey Plummer is a gifted playmaker in the middle and goalkeeper Colton Drought and defender Mikkiel Graham anchor a senior-laden back line.

10. Severna Park

Coach: Ryan Parisi

Last season: 15-2-1, No. 5

Postseason: Class 4A state semifinalist

Outlook: Despite key losses at both ends — forward Gus Bachmann and goalie Brandon Asch — due to graduation, the Falcons have a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to remain competitive in Anne Arundel County and make another formidable playoff push. Center back Evan Souder brings a high standard as the team’s glue. Andrew Handen provides reliable help in the back, Owen Muldoon brings versatility and Andrew Campbell is a proven scorer.

11. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Mike St. Martin

Last season: 5-13-3, not ranked

Postseason: Did not qualify

Outlook: Last season, things didn’t go well for a largely inexperienced group that couldn’t overcome injuries, bad bounces and an inability to win close games. With six starters back, the Gaels are hungry to return to MIAA A playoff mix. Shan Chung is the catalyst who will see time all over the field. The defense is a strength with Jeremy Abrams and Luca Uttenreither leading the way. Up front, James Donahue is a big target with proven finishing skills.

Glenelg’s Nevin Schatzer, left, and Mt. Hebron’s Shalom Adja chase the ball during a game last season.

12. Mt. Hebron

Coach: Mike Linsenmeyer

Last season: 12-2-1, No. 7

Postseason: Class 3A state quarterfinalist

Outlook: The perennial powers in Howard County once again have a talented core to be highly formidable. Up front, brothers Mark and Shalom Adja are a dynamic combination and goalkeeper Cooper Strohman provides comfort in the back. After the graduation of four-year standout midfielders Jimmy Linsenmeyer and Liam McCaffery, the Vikings are looking for stability in the middle. Ahmad Alamad should help provide it.

13. Broadneck

Coach: Sean Tettemer

Last season: 14-2, No. 6

Postseason: Class 4A East Region II finalist

Outlook: Only two starters return from last year, but they play in key spots with goalkeeper Matt Tettemer bringing poise in the back and forward Jaden Smith providing the scoring. At midfield, returnees Tanner Boone and Zach Madairy are primed for bigger roles, and newcomer Harlan Welsh is a versatile addition. Riley Erbe and Dylan Thompson join Smith up front. The group has shown good cohesion in the preseason to maintain the Bruins’ typically high expectations.

C. Milton Wright forward Matt Luk, center, kicks the ball between Mt. Hebron's Liam McCaffery, left, and Andrew Magdar, right, during a Class 3A state quarterfinal on Nov. 6, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

14. C. Milton Wright

Coach: Eric Riedlbauer

Last season: 14-4-1, No. 4

Postseason: Class 3A state finalist

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Outlook: Riedlbauer replaces Brian Tully, who led the Mustangs to the past four straight Class 3A title games and two titles in eight seasons. An assistant for the Fallston girls last year, Riedlbauer will keep much of the same that worked so well with an emphasis on creatively getting forward. The Mustangs will lean on forward Matt Luk, goalkeeper Jake Adams and midfield catalysts Aiden Whitmore and Drake Kongkraphun.

15. Towson

Coach: Randy Dase

Last season: 12-2, No. 13

Postseason: Class 3A North Region II semifinalist

Outlook: With three starters back from last year’s team that won a third straight Baltimore County crown, the Generals are putting the pieces in place to maintain their lofty standard. Goalkeeper Parker Fong provides much-needed leadership, midfielders Jake DelViscio and Jensen Specht are the key cogs in the middle and Graham Gleason is versatile enough to be used all over the field. Help comes from last year’s Baltimore County champion junior varsity team.

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (6-13), Catonsville (11-5-1), Century (14-3-1), Fallston (12-5-1), Gilman (10-11), Liberty (10-3-1), Perry Hall (11-5), Severn (18-1)