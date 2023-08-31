Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

John Carroll's Connor Ellis watches Eddie Smith, right, cut in front of Loyola Blakefield's Sammie Walker during a game Oct. 21. A three-year starter and second-team All-Metro pick, Smith will try to help lead the Patriots to their first MIAA A Conference championship. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school boys soccer season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Can No. 1 John Carroll bring home the program’s first MIAA A Conference championship?

Last season, the Patriots pushed defending champion and No. 1 Calvert Hall to the limit in the title game before falling in overtime. They have nine starters back and new talent in the mix, raising expectations among a tight-knit group. Last year, senior-laden Calvert Hall enjoyed a special ride with an unbeaten season. As the team to beat in the mighty Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, the Patriots believe they can have their turn at the top.

What separates four-time defending Baltimore County champion Towson from the rest of the top teams in the formidable league?

Only three starters returned for Towson last season, putting its string of county titles in jeopardy. Not so fast. The few returning players led the way, the newcomers stepped up and the Generals found their way. The program’s motto under longtime coach Randy Dase is “Discipline breeds success,” and last year was more proof. With seven starters back, the Generals will again be the league’s team to beat with Dulaney, Hereford, Catonsville, Eastern Tech and Perry Hall the primary contenders.

Defense might rule the day in Howard County.

Goals will likely be tougher to come by in Howard County, where a handful of standout defenders return. In last year’s Howard County Times/Columbia Flier All-County team, 10 underclassmen were recognized. The four first-team selections back are Reservoir’s Clark Anglin, Marriotts Ridge’s Kole Costello, Howard’s Logan Ehart and Glenelg’s Dylan Ma. Defending county champion Centennial, which graduated 19 seniors, will lean on honorable mention picks Caleb Addalia and Noah Kantsiper.

Boys Latin and St. Paul’s will move down to the MIAA B Conference. .

The MIAA A Conference has dropped from 11 teams to nine this fall with Boys’ Latin and St. Paul’s set to compete in the B Conference. The two teams had a combined 3-36-1 record in league play last season, finishing at the bottom of the standings. Now they will challenge defending champion Severn in in a new 10-team field. With four fewer league games on the slate, A Conference teams have the choice of adding nonleague games or using the time for more practices.

Region reclassifications have county rivalries coming and going.

Prominent programs are changing classifications in a shake-up to the region. In Anne Arundel County, perennial powers Severna Park and South River will drop from Class 4A to 3A, competing in East Region I. In Howard County, Class 3A state runner-up Centennial drops to 2A to compete with defending champion Glenelg in the West Region II bracket. In Baltimore County, previous 4A powers Dulaney and Catonsville join Towson in Class 3A North Region I. Harford County finds 3A power C. Milton Wright and 1A state runner-up Fallston merging into 2A East Region I play with state runner-up North Harford.

Players to watch

Jake Del Viscio, Towson, midfielder, senior

Time and again, Del Viscio made the big moment his own last season. With a strong burst and booming shot, he finished with 14 goals — including seven game-winners — and five assists in leading the Generals to their fourth straight Baltimore County crown.

McDonogh players celebrate Kobe Keomany's (6) game-winning goal in overtime against Calvert Hall on Oct. 1. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Kobe Keomany, McDonogh, midfielder, senior

A dynamic playmaker who’s dominant with the ball at his feet, Keomany can change a game at any point. He finished with six goals and 14 assists last season and will be used all over the offensive third to maximize his production.

Matt Luk, C. Milton Wright, forward, senior

With impeccable game sense, vision and one-on-one skills, Luk can consistently create scoring chances for himself and teammates. Last season, he produced 14 goals and 13 assists for the Mustangs.

Dylan Ma, Glenelg, defender, senior

A steadying influence and safety net for state champion Glenelg, Ma relies on his exceptional field vision, anticipation and one-on-one takeaway skills to shut down opposing offenses. The four-year starter was the glue to shutout wins in last year’s state semifinals and title game.

South River's Hunter Marsden, center, dribbles against Broadneck's Tanner Boone, left, as the referee gets out of the way Oct. 24. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Hunter Marsden, South River, midfielder, senior

In his fourth season on varsity, Marsden, who provided four goals and eight assists last season, is the calming presence that makes the defending Anne Arundel County champions go. He makes great decisions to keep possession for the Seahawks with an ability to score and distribute.

Rocco Pastore, Calvert Hall, midfielder, senior

A four-year varsity player, Pastore has a superb technical game with a work rate to match that he consistently showcased in the middle for the champion Cardinals. Coming off a five-goal, five-assist junior season, he’ll be pushing forward more this season to bolster the team’s offense.

Josh Petty, John Carroll, forward, senior

A four-year starter and first-team All-Metro selection, Petty is skilled, fast and creative as the area’s most dynamic offensive threat. He’s coming off a 20-goal, 18-assist junior season that included eight multi-point games in the Patriots’ run to the MIAA A Conference title game.

Matt Tettemer, Broadneck, goalkeeper, senior

With fine command of the penalty area and a knack for consistently making tough saves, the three-year starter brings ultimate confidence in the back for the Bruins. A strong vocal leader, he registered 95 saves and five shutouts in his first two seasons.

Eddie Smith, John Carroll, defender, senior

A three-year starter and second-team All-Metro pick, Smith brings energy and focus to the back line. He has quality one-on-one defending skills and his all-business approach sets a fearless tone for the Patriots.

Liberty midfielder Austen Veach gets to the ball while Winters Mill’s Maddox Shuman presses from behind Sept. 27. (Thomas Walker/for Carroll County Times)

Austen Veach, Liberty, midfielder, junior

An impact player since his freshman year, the highly technical Veach plays with tough-to-match energy and purpose in controlling the middle for the Carroll County champion Lions. A threat on set pieces, he contributed a team-high 13 goals to go with three assists last season.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. John Carroll

Coach: Jim Fendryk

Last season: 18-3-2, No. 2 ranking

Postseason: MIAA A Conference finalist

Outlook: With an abundance of talent back from last year’s title game run, including nine starters, the Patriots are primed to take the final step. Up top, Josh Petty and CJ Rugel bring game-changing talent with center backs Eddie Smith and CJ Supan setting an efficient, hard-nosed tone on defense.

2. Calvert Hall

Coach: Rich Zinkand

Last season: 24-0-1 overall, No. 1

Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion

Outlook: Graduating nine starters from perhaps the program’s finest class, the Cardinals will find it tough to match last year’s success. But talent remains to contend with midfielders Rocco Pastore and Mason Wakefield, back Dylan Isaac and versatile Frankie Mattucci leading the new foundation.

3. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Michael Marchiano

Last season: 16-5-1, No. 3

Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist

Outlook: Marciano, a former McDonogh and Maryland star who brings extensive college coaching experience, replaces Lee Tschantret as he looks to continue the program’s consistent success. A dynamic core starts with Gavin Carmichael as the midfield glue and Sammie Walker, Dan Klink and Anthony Topolski as dangerous scoring threats.

4. McDonogh

Coach: Brandon Quaranta

Last season: 10-10-1, No. 8

Postseason: MIAA A Conference quarterfinalist

Outlook: The Eagles never hit full stride in an injury-plagued 2022 season, but some younger players gained valuable experience. Kobe Keomany is the offensive catalyst with center midfielder Blake Lloyd efficiently setting the table. Four of five starters return on defense, led by center back Aidan Smith and goalie Jason Broome.

5. Severna Park

Coach: Ryan Parisi

Last season: 17-3, No. 5

Postseason: Class 4A state finalist

Outlook: After a tough 1-0 loss to Bowie in the 4A title game, the Falcons will take their stacked roster to the 3A ranks determined to be the last team standing. Their precise possession game starts with a poised midfield led by Andrew Campbell, Nate Parkison and Enecko Allen, while forward Jeffrey Chukwu provides a constant scoring threat.

6. Archbishop Curley

Coach: Barry Stitz

Last season: 14-9-1, No. 6

Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist

Outlook: A quality returning core has the Friars in the playoff mix with holding midfielder Casey Price the centerpiece. Fellow center midfielder Andrew Throneburgh is an offensive spark and center back Nick Lentz will be leaned on to keep things tidy in the back.

Reservoir's Aquila De Carvalho celebrates his goal against Atholton on Sept. 8. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

7. Reservoir

Coach: Nicholas Valenti

Last season: 9-4, not ranked

Postseason: Class 3A East Region II finalist

Outlook: With seven returning starters, senior-laden Reservoir is determined to make a formidable charge in Howard County. Defenders Clark Anglin and Amir Edris bring high skills and tenacity in the back, Aquila De Carvalho and Adam Hunt will lead the offense and a boost is expected in midseason with the return of injured midfielder Graham Leary.

8. Towson

Coach: Randy Dase

Last season: 13-5, No. 11

Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist

Outlook: The Generals claimed their fourth straight Baltimore County title last season with a largely new cast. This year, seven starters return, with forward Jake Kanzler, midfielder Jake Del Viscio and center back Josh Villano providing a special core through the middle.

9. South River

Coach: Marlyn Argueta

Last season: 13-2-1, No. 7

Postseason: Class 4A East Region I finalist

Outlook: The defending Anne Arundel County champions return six starters, including a skilled midfield led by Hunter Marsden, Cole Mastal and Jack Brusse. The trio holds the ball, makes smart decisions and consistently produces offense. Defender Magnus Schauermann is the glue to a defense that posted 12 shutouts last year.

10. Severn

Coach: Mike McCarthy

Last season: 17-0, No. 9

Postseason: MIAA B Conference champion

Outlook: With eight starters back and promising new talent in the mix, the Admirals are showing no signs of slowing down as they take aim at a third straight B Conference title. Midfielder Hudson Lamb ignites a balanced offense that also features Andrew Beard, Will Cawfield and Nick Melfi, while defenders Alex Mussog and Matt Sotiropoulos lead the back line.

11. Centennial

Coach: Justin Thomas

Last season: 15-2-1, No. 4

Postseason: Class 3A state finalist

Outlook: The defending Howard County champions graduated 16 from last year’s state runner-up, leaving four starters and a young core that’s eager to step up. The Eagles will lean on an experienced defense anchored by goalkeeper Caleb Addalia. Junior midfielder Noah Kantsiper, a three-year starter, will also play a major role.

12. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Frederick Sporrer

Last season: 9-11-1, not ranked

Postseason: MIAA A Conference quarterfinalist

Outlook: With eight starters back and an influx of new talent, the Cavaliers are primed to build on last year’s strong playoff showing. A cohesive back line is led by goalie Clif Nehman and center back Declan Karney, while George Ogilve, Kyle Crawford and Chris Kin hold down a gifted midfield. A fluid possession game will lead to balanced scoring.

Forward Matt Luk leads a potent C. Milton Wright offense. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

13. C. Milton Wright

Coach: Eric Riedlbauer

Last season: 9-5, not ranked

Postseason: Class 3A North Region II semifinalist

Outlook: After missing out on state tournament play for the first time since 2016, the Mustangs are hungry to return. Forward Matt Luk leads a potent offense that should also get quality production from Sam Dragunas and Anthony Ketelson. Goalie Jake Adams anchors the defense alongside defender Travis Kozak.

14. Broadneck

Coach: Sean Tettemer

Last season: 12-3, No. 13

Postseason: Class 4A East Region II semifinalist

Outlook: Broadneck has a talented and experienced group back with its strength through the middle. Goalkeeper Matt Tettemer, center back Ethan Colon and midfielder Harlan Welsh are quality starting points with the Bruins banking on stingy defense and a smooth possession game to dictate play.

15. Mt. Hebron

Coach: Mike Linsenmeyer

Last season: 9-2-2, No. 14

Postseason: 3A East Region I semifinalist

Outlook: Eight returning starters bring skill and grit as the Vikings look to find their way atop Howard County. Jonathan Sanchez moves from midfield to goalie and brings special skills in the back. Midfielders Nick Buckler and Chris Belcher are the table setters for attacking players Sachem Kafle and Logan McWright.

Others considered: Fallston (12-5-1), Glenelg (12-4-1), Liberty (11-3), Mount Saint Joseph (6-12-1), North Harford (15-3-1), Concordia Prep