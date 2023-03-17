Baltimore Sun boys lacrosse preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2023 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school boys lacrosse season in the Baltimore area.
Storylines to watch
The MIAA A Conference remains the deepest and most competitive league around.
In USA Lacrosse Magazine’s preseason Top 25 rankings posted earlier this month, six of the 11 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference teams made the list, with two others in the “also considered” category. Boys’ Latin opened at No. 3, followed by No. 6 McDonogh, No. 13 St. Mary’s and No. 14 Calvert Hall, No. 22 St. Paul’s and No. 23 Archbishop Spalding. Loyola Blakefield and Severn were just on the outside. Further justification came in last year’s postseason, when McDonogh captured the championship after earning the sixth and final playoff spot. League coaches believe even more top-to-bottom parity will take place this season.
Is Severna Park’s run of Anne Arundel County championships in jeopardy?
The Falcons, who defeated rival Broadneck, 13-6, for their fifth straight county championship last season, have consistently reloaded instead of getting caught in rebuild mode. This season, they once again have talented starting pieces, but also questions on attack after losing their top four goal-scorers to graduation. The Falcons, who also won their sixth straight state crown, piled up 272 goals last season with graduated standouts Joaquin Villagomez and Nolan Zborai combining to score 119. Coach Dave Earl said it’s been awhile since the Falcons haven’t had a proven scorer in the fold, which is prompting adjustments. In the meantime, the Bruins, who reached the Class 4A title game and beat the Falcons last year in the regular season, have a wealth of experienced talent to present the Falcons with a significant push.
Archbishop Curley looks to stay on top in a balanced MIAA B Conference.
The defending champion Friars, who claimed a 15-10 win over Indian Creek for last year’s title, have a solid foundation in place as they look to repeat. With a good chunk of its attack lost to graduation, Curley will lean on a defense that returns intact, led by Carter Baynes. Trey Magnaye and James Zingo are back to lead the midfield with Liam Roesener the top attackman. A rematch of last year’s title game is a distinct possibility with Indian Creek led by standout midfielder Benny Carter. Friends and Saints Peter and Paul are also among the top contenders.
Baltimore City champion Poly looks to fend off perennial league power City and upstart ACCE.
Last season proved as close as it could get among the top teams in Baltimore City when Poly claimed a 6-5 win over defending champion City in the title game, this coming after the Engineers needed overtime for an 8-7 victory in the regular season. The champions have experience back at every position in hopes of adding to their four league crowns. Bowen Valery, who had two goals and an assist in last year’s title game, leads the attack with Darryl Spence, while Tyrese Stanley and Harrison Yezzi anchor the midfield. Tavon McGee and Erik McNeill are the glue in back with goalie Jacob Harburger. At City, Ben Caplan and Nick Yezzi are the offensive catalysts. Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE) is an upstart team ready to make noise.
Defense takes center stage in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County league will once again be tightly contested with defending champion Catonsville looking to fend off the likes of Hereford, Dulaney and Towson. While the Comets lost standout goalie Brian Ruppel to graduation, it appears defense will rule the roost in league play with a number of standouts leading their respective teams. Hereford, which fell to Catonsville, 8-7, in last year’s title game, enters the season No. 15 in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 poll with goalie Cole Jedlicka and defenseman Ryder Walter leading the way. The defending champions return underclassmen John Gorski, Will Roberson and Sam Azbill on defense with Gabe Wallman taking over in the cage. At Dulaney, long-stick midfielder Drew Dannenfelser is a unique talent who puts pressure on opponents with his swarming play. Former Perry Hall coach Phil Rossetti is the new coach at Towson.
Players to watch
Mac Christmas, McDonogh, long-stick midfielder, senior
A transfer from Georgetown Prep, Christmas brings an imposing 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame that wreaks havoc on opponents with his physicality, anticipation and quality stickwork. Inside Lacrosse’s No. 10 prospect and highest ranked long pole in the 2023 recruiting class, Christmas dominates on ground balls and pushes the pace in transition.
Drew Dannenfelser, Dulaney, long-stick midfielder, senior
Exceptionally skilled with uncanny game sense and a nonstop work rate, the 6-foot, 170-pound Dannenfelser is a steady presence who consistently makes game-changing plays for the Lions. Always around the ball at the defensive end, he collected 76 ground balls and contributed offensively with three goals.
Aiden Dixon, Fallston, midfielder/faceoff specialist, senior
A special talent, Dixon brings finely tuned technique and athleticism to dominate faceoffs. Last season, he won 76% (269 of 353) to consistently give the potent Cougars’ attack the ball. Adding 200 ground balls, 14 goals and two assists, Dixon, who was instrumental in the team’s state title as a sophomore, will be driven to close out his high school career with another crown.
Kyle Foster, Boys’ Latin, defenseman, junior
A three-year starter and All-Metro first-team selection in his breakthrough junior campaign, the 6-4 Foster combines smart positioning and physical play to consistently shut down top opposing attackmen. In helping Boys’ Latin reach the MIAA A Conference semifinals last season, he finished with 42 ground balls and 16 caused turnovers as the Lakers limited opponents to 7.4 goals per game.
Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, attackman, senior
A four-year starter, two-year captain and All-Metro second-team selection, Golini brings consistent offense (40 goals, 23 assists last year) with game-changing intangibles for the MIAA A Conference runner-up Saints. Golini’s vision is accompanied by polished skills, and the team’s plan this season is to get him the ball as much as possible and bank on his ability to distribute and finish.
Braden McCassie, Broadneck, long-stick midfielder, junior
Highly skilled and equally competitive in a 6-3, 205-pound frame, McCassie brings a game-changing presence with his ability to mark out the opponents’ top threat, spark transition off the ground and jump into the offense. Last season, he collected 45 ground balls, had 28 caused turnovers and pitched in with three goals and five assists on attack.
McCabe Millon, McDonogh, attackman, senior
The first-team All-Metro selection — Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class — capped a sensational junior season with a four-goal, two-assist performance in the Eagles’ 14-8 win over St. Mary’s in the MIAA A Conference championship game. Poised and explosive with the ball, Millon (50 goals, 28 assists last season) provides instant offense for the area’s most potent attack.
Jacob Pacheco, Boys’ Latin, midfielder, senior
Each time out, Pacheco finds a way to make an impact for the Lakers with his incredibly consistent two-way play in the middle of the field. He scoops up ground balls, causes turnovers and gets the Lakers going in transition. As a highly respected captain, he also sets an example with his leadership.
Maverick Smith, Mt. Hebron, midfielder, junior
Instrumental in the Howard County champions’ run to last year’s Class 3A title game, Smith wreaks havoc in the middle of the field with skills and physical play. In his breakthrough sophomore season, he finished with 32 goals and 12 assists while using his energy to spark the Vikings to victory.
Jacob Todd, Severn, attackman, senior
The Admirals have big plans this season and much of it revolves around Todd, who brings dynamic playmaking skills to their attack. The All-Metro second-team selection, who finished with 28 goals and 24 assists last season, welcomes the challenge of consistently drawing the opponents’ top defenseman.
Preseason Top 15
1. McDonogh
Coach: Andy Hilgartner
Last season: 13-6 overall, ranked No. 1
Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion
Outlook: The area’s most prolific attack — led by the Millon brothers, McCabe and Brendan, as well as Luke Miller — is the Eagles’ biggest strength, but they have quality experience and leadership in other areas. It makes the defending champions the team to beat once again in the MIAA A Conference. Faceoff specialist Zach Hayashi can consistently get the ball to the attack, and midfielder Ben Firlie, long-stick midfielder Mac Christmas and defenseman AJ Marsh play important roles.
2. Boys’ Latin
Coach: Brian Farrell
Last season: 13-4, No. 3
Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist
Outlook: The Lakers have a deep mix of talented players with unlimited potential who will look to mesh as the season progresses. Their top players bring skills and quality leadership, led by workhorse two-way midfielder Jacob Pacheco, defenseman Kyle Foster, faceoff specialist Thomas Moxley and attackman Spencer Ford. With Boys’ Latin now a boarding school, the Lakers’ roster features 10 out-of-state players.
3. St. Mary’s
Coach: Victory Lilly
Last season: 17-3, No. 2
Postseason: MIAA A Conference finalist
Outlook: The Saints made a spirited run to the MIAA A Conference championship game last year and have many key pieces returning in a bid to finish the job. They have six starters and 25 letter-winners back, led by a highly skilled first midfield unit featuring Gavin Burlace, Erik Chick and Bobby Keane. Nick Golini sets a positive tone on attack with defenseman Sam Palmisano’s sturdy play a constant in the back.
4. Calvert Hall
Coach: Bryan Kelly
Last season: 14-5, No. 4
Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist
Outlook: The Cardinals don’t have the same star power as past seasons, but they’re solid everywhere with skilled, athletic and competitive players. Wyatt Hottle and Shuey Kelly are the top scoring threats with Noah Brannock and Donovan Lewis key cogs at midfield. Defenseman Josh Nagy is a smart and physical presence with long-stick midfielder Bradley Johnson another steady force.
5. Severn
Coach: Joe Christie
Last season: 10-7, No. 6
Postseason: MIAA A Conference quarterfinalist
Outlook: With nine starters back, including their entire defensive unit, the senior-laden Admirals are a team to watch. Goalie Will Perez Jr. is the glue on defense with junior faceoff specialist Reid Gills and senior attackman Jacob Todd two of the area’s best at their respective positions. Junior midfielder Andrew Beard plays a vital role in leading a young midfield.
6. Loyola Blakefield
Coach: Gene Ubriaco
Last season: 6-9, No. 11
Postseason: Did not qualify for MIAA A Conference playoffs
Outlook: A talented and hungry mix returns — 30 players from last year’s team — with an eye on an MIAA A Conference playoff spot. Despite the graduation losses of standout defensemen AJ Larkin and Billy Dwan, the Dons will be tough to score on with Peter Laake the anchor. Leading scorer, Owen Dixon, and Mason Cook bring stability and dynamic play at midfield with Matt Burnam a constant threat at attack.
7. St. Paul’s
Coach: Steven Settembrino
Last season: 11-6, No. 7
Postseason: Did not qualify for MIAA A Conference playoffs
Outlook: After missing the playoffs last year, the Crusaders appear primed to once again become a factor in the mighty MIAA A Conference. They have nine starters back with Michael Smyth leading a deep midfield that’s shaping up as the team’s strength. Faceoff specialist Daniel Davis will look to get the ball to an attack led by Brody Atkinson, while short-stick midfielder Grant Wille and defenseman Nate Livingston play key roles.
8. Severna Park
Coach: Dave Earl
Last season: 16-4, No. 7
Postseason: Class 3A state champion
Outlook: After piling up 272 goals in winning their sixth straight state championship last season, the Falcons have an unfamiliar task ahead with their top four goal-scorers lost to graduation. Senior Ryan LaRocque, who scored three goals in the state title game, brings his skills to attack after playing midfield. Goalie Ashby Shepherd and defenseman Talan Livingstone are standouts on defense and faceoff specialist Camden Webb consistently wins the ball in the middle.
9. Broadneck
Coach: Jeff McGuire
Last season: 16-4, No. 9
Postseason: Class 4A state finalist
Outlook: A veteran group brings skill, size and speed, putting the Bruins in position to knock off five-time defending Anne Arundel champion Severna Park. Impact players are everywhere with Eli Harris and Tyler Hicks leading the midfield, Jackson Shaw spearheading the attack and Braden McCassie and Nick White anchoring the back.
10. Gilman
Coach: Tony Incontrera
Last season: 8-12, No. 13
Postseason: Did not qualify for MIAA A Conference playoffs
Outlook: The Greyhounds feature several two- and three-year varsity players — eight starters and 26 returnees in all — in a bid to get back in the MIAA A Conference playoffs. Midfielder Oscar Woloson is the team’s catalyst on attack, while long-stick midfielder Harrison Schline is the glue on defense. The departure of standout goalie Kyle Morris has left a void, but Incontrera has been impressed with the healthy competition in finding a replacement.
11. Mt. Hebron
Coach: Mike McCarthy
Last season: 17-2, No. 10
Outlook: Class 3A state finalist
Outlook: The defending Howard County champions are primed for another extended playoff run. Attackman Rich Tangires and midfielders Maverick Smith and Keegan Ryan combined to produce 102 goals and 48 assists last season and attackman Cooper Stockenburg is back from injury to add to the arsenal. Defenseman Connor Van Horne and goalie Myon Davis are the main cogs on the back end.
12. Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Brian Phipps
Last season: 12-5, No. 5
Posteason: MIAA A Conference quarterfinalist
Outlook: A prolific class graduated last season, leaving two returning starters, 14 letter-winners and a largely new cast eager to step up. Midfielder Ben Ruiz and defenseman Logan Meighan are gifted senior leaders who will be leaned on heavily while others get acclimated to varsity play. Look for the Cavaliers to improve as the season progresses with a promising sophomore class led by attackman Jack Newell paving the way for future success.
13. Fallston
Coach: Patrick Mull
Last season: 15-4, not ranked
Postseason: Class 1A state finalist
Outlook: The Cougars are deep and experienced — highlighted by their top three goal-scorers returning — and have extra motivation after last year’s title game loss to Southern-AA. Midfielder/faceoff specialist Aiden Dixon dominates the “X” with attackman Jacob MacMillan (30 goals, 43 assists) leading an offense with two additional 30-plus goal scorers. Long-stick midfielder Michael Carter, defenseman Owen Karantonis and goalie Landon Mills will play vital roles.
14. Westminster
Coach: Steve Defeo
Last season: 11-5, not ranked
Postseason: Class 3A East Region I finalist
Outlook: The past kings of Carroll County and a perennial state contender, Westminster watched rival Century claim the past two county crowns. With experienced talent at every position, the Owls are primed to reclaim their lofty standard. Attackman Austin Hardesty, midfielder Mason Fisher, long-stick midfielder Payton Park and defenseman Mikey Simons are quality starting points. Goalie Brady Covey, injured early last season, is a welcome return to bolster the defense.
15. Hereford
Coach: Kyle Leppert
Last season: 13-4, not ranked
Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
Outlook: With 18 players lost to graduation from last year’s team, the Bulls are young but optimistic the high standard will be maintained. Goalie Cole Jedlicka and defenseman Ryder Walter — both seniors — will be leaned on heavily to hold things down on the back end and provide leadership. Junior JP Revitte teams with seniors Trey Gibbons and Baylor Davis to give Hereford plenty of options on attack.
Others considered: Archbishop Curley (13-4), Catonsville (18-1), Dulaney (11-6), Glenelg (13-5), John Carroll (5-10), Southern-AA (14-5)