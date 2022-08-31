Baltimore Sun high school boys cross country preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school boys cross country season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Can Howard County repeat its statewide dominance?

Advertisement

Few counties can match the success Howard County had at last year’s state championships. It boasted two individual state champions — Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks in Class 3A and Oakland Mills’ Ethan Aidam in 2A — and had the top five teams (and six of the top seven) in 3A with Mt. Hebron winning the state title despite finishing third at the county championship. Camacho-Bucks and Aidam both return to try and defend their titles, but each team suffered key loses and has holes to fill.

A pack comes down a hill during the Class 2A state championship last year at Hereford, a course known for its hilly terrain. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Who can survive the “Hereford Hills”?

Advertisement

The treacherous state championship course at Hereford, with its hilly terrain, is one of the most notorious in the state. Times at the state meet are generally slower than what you’ll see across the season on must flatter courses. Success at the county or regional level doesn’t always translate to states; last year, only one of the four individual state champions — Aidam — won their regional meet.

What area teams are most suited to reload?

Graduation losses hit virtually every top team in the area hard. Which teams emerge as the best in their counties, regions and state classification will come down to who’s best suited to restock their lineups. Doors are open across the region for incoming freshmen and those promoted from JV to make a real impact.

Can Loyola Blakefield hold off challengers for its MIAA title?

Last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association top three teams — Loyola Blakefield, Calvert Hall and Mount Saint Joseph, in that order — were pretty consistent. At several meets last season, including at the conference championships, the three teams generally finished in the same order despite minimal separation in the scores. Each team suffered key loses and each returns strong runners. But it remains to be seen if Loyola has enough to hold off the other two yet again, or if Calvert Hall or Mount Saint Joseph take over the top spot. Perhaps another team, maybe Gilman, can break through into the upper echelon.

Will Severna Park be able to replace its departed seniors?

Severna Park was the top team in the area last year, winning its fourth straight 4A state championship and finishing No. 1 in The Baltimore Sun top 15 poll. But the Falcons must replace six of its seven runners who competed at the state championships. The Falcons had eight of the top 10 finishers at the Anne Arundel County meet, but only one returns. Severna Park won the county by 93 points, but it won’t be so easy this year with Broadneck, South River and Arundel, among others, returning strong runners.

Oakland Mills' Ethan Aidam won last year's Class 2A state championship race at Hereford. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Runners to watch

Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, senior

Advertisement

Aidam was last year’s 2A state champion. He finished sixth at the Howard County championships but is the second-highest finishing returner behind county and 3A state champion Antonio Camacho-Bucks of Centennial.

Quinlan Ballou, River Hill, sophomore

Ballou was the No. 2 scorer as a freshman for the state runner-up Hawks at last year’s state championships, finishing 22nd overall. He returns a year stronger as the team’s leader.

Centennial's Antonio Camacho-Bucks won last year's 3A state championship, finishing with the best time among all four classifications. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, senior

Camacho-Bucks, last year’s All-Metro Runner of the Year, was the 3A state champion and the only runner among the four classifications to break 16 minutes (15 minutes, 51.4 seconds) at Hereford in November.

Tyler Dailey, Dulaney, junior

Advertisement

Dailey finished fifth at the 4A state championships last year and is the top returning runner in his classification. He is also the reigning Baltimore County champion.

Cameron Davis, Calvert Hall, junior

Davis was last year’s MIAA A Conference champion and also won the Maryland private school championship. He set a personal best breaking 16 minutes (15:54) at South River’s Seahawk Invitational in October.

Peyton Dill, Century, senior

Dill finished sixth at last year’s 2A championship meet. He was third in Carroll County but is the top returner. He also picked up wins at two invitationals last season.

Ryan Gibb, Broadneck, senior

Advertisement

Gibb finished 16th at the 4A state meet in 17:08.3 and is third among returners in the class. He was 12th at the Anne Arundel County championships a season ago and is the second-highest finisher returning.

Liam Hagerty, Severna Park, senior

Hagerty goes from being the Falcons’ fifth scorer for the reigning 4A state champions to a team leader after their top four graduated. He finished 19th overall at the 4A state meet last year.

Jackson Kodenski, Loyola Blakefield, senior

Kodenski finished fourth at last year’s MIAA A Conference championships and steps up as the top runner for the defending champions.

C. Milton Wright's Ashton Tolson, right, runs during the 2019 state championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Ashton Tolson, C. Milton Wright, senior

Advertisement

Tolson won six races last season and finished fifth at the 3A state championship meet in a time (16:17.9) that would’ve won 1A and 2A and been second in 4A.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Jose Albornoz Jr.

Last season: No. 2 ranking

Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion

Outlook: Last year’s MIAA A Conference champions lose two of their top three runners, but they return three — Jackson Kodenski, Carter Bruns and Ryan Connelly — who finished in the top 11 at last year’s league championships. Their sixth and seventh runners will need to fill the void.

Advertisement

2. Broadneck

Coach: Ashley Kelso

Last season: No. 10

Postseason: Sixth at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: In a year of great turnover among the top teams, the Bruins return six of their seven runners from last season, including 16th- and 25th-place state finishers Ryan Gibb and Bryce Clark.

3. Liberty

Advertisement

Coach: Dan Jones

Last season: No. 14

Postseason: Second at Class 2A state championships

Outlook: Coming off last year’s state runner-up finish, the Lions lose fourth-place state finisher Davis Trump but return their No. 2 through 6 runners — Tyler Edson, Brendan Luck, Ben Smith, Noah Petroski and Logan Cyford, each of whom finished in the top 40 at states.

4. Calvert Hall

Coach: Scott Baker

Advertisement

Last season: No. 3

Postseason: Second at MIAA A Conference championships

Outlook: The Cardinals return three runners from last year’s MIAA A Conference second-place squad. Included in the group is Cameron Davis, the reigning MIAA A Conference champion, and 10th-place finisher Ryan Connelly.

5. Howard

Coach: Zach Dickerson

Last season: No. 9

Advertisement

Postseason: Fifth at Class 3A state championships

Outlook: Despite being the last of the five Howard County teams that finished in the top five at the 3A state championships last season, the Lions have the best returning group. They bring back three runners who finished in the top 50 at the state championship and three of the top-10 returners in the county, including Kyle Reardon, Kyle Jones and Ryan O’Byrne.

Mt. Hebron won the Class 3A state championship last year. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

6. Mt. Hebron

Coach: Jordan Sterner

Last season: No. 5

Postseason: Class 3A state champion

Advertisement

Outlook: The Vikings finished third at the Howard County championships but bested every county foe — and everyone else — to win the 3A state title. They return a pair of top-50 state championship finishers — Paul Carter and Dominic Mendez-Saxer — and have three of the top-20 returners in the county with Wyatt Grabelle included.

7. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Jack Peach

Last season: No. 4

Postseason: Third at MIAA A Conference championships

Outlook: The Gaels will likely be an MIAA A Conference title contender as they return three of their top five runners and four of their top seven — Drew Clark, Charlie Butler, Casey Scott and Kyle Shao — from last year’s league championship meet.

Advertisement

8. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

Last season: No. 1

Postseason: Class 4A state champion

Outlook: The Falcons cruised to their fourth straight state title last year but lose their top four runners and six of their seven competitors who ran at the state meet. They will need to fill a lot of holes to get back to championship caliber.

9. Century

Advertisement

Coach: Chris Mead

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: Seventh at Class 2A state championships

Outlook: The Knights return five of the seven boys who ran at last year’s 2A state championship meet, all of whom finished in the top 50, including sixth-place finisher Peyton Dill.

Dulaney's Tyler Dailey was fifth in last year's Class 4A state championship race. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

9. Dulaney

Coach: Emily Kachick

Advertisement

Last season: No. 12

Postseason: Ninth at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: The Lions lose three of their five scorers at last year’s state meet, but return Tyler Dailey, who should consistently give Dulaney a low starting score at any meet.

10. Arundel

Coach: Carolyn Plitt

Last season: Not ranked

Advertisement

Postseason: 10th at Class 4A state championships

Outlook: Arundel loses state runner-up Tucker Sangster but returns its No. 2 and 3 runners — Zaiden Lane and Daniel Murray — giving it a strong base to build on as the Wildcats look to improve their state and fourth-place county standings from a year ago.

11. Towson

Coach: Linda McShane

Last season: No. 15

Postseason: Eighth at Class 3A state championships

Advertisement

Outlook: The Generals are in good position to build on their state finish and Baltimore County runner-up showing in 2021. Their top four finishers at last year’s state meet return, including Ryan Wahler, who placed 19th.

13. River Hill

Coach: Chad Boothe

Last season: No. 6

Postseason: Second at Class 3A state championships

Outlook: The Hawks lost five of their seven runners from last year but the two who are returning finished 22nd and 37th at states — Quinlan Ballou and Daniel Wang. The reigning Howard County champions should be in the mix for another county title.

Advertisement

14. South River

Coach: Josh Carroll

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: 13th at Class 4A state championships

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Outlook: A tight pack time led the Seahawks to their third-place county finish and strong showing at states. Three of their top five return — Vincent Zapata, Owen Infante and Tyler Bickell — giving them an early upper hand in a competitive league.

Fallston was the Class 1A state runner-up last season. The Cougars lost their top three state finishers but return their other four runners who competed at the state meet. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

15. Fallston

Advertisement

Coach: Karin Walker

Last season: Not ranked

Postseason: Second at Class 1A state championships

Outlook: The Cougars lost three top-10 state finishers but return their next four runners — Antonio Hernandez, Brian McCurdy, Jackson Hunsinger and Grayson Kasten — as they look to challenge for an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference and state championship.

Others considered: Aberdeen, Centennial, Francis Scott Key, Glenelg, Reservoir