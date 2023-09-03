Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Calvert Hall's Cameron Davis, left, and Mount Saint Joseph's Charlie Butler will once again compete for the top spot in the MIAA A Conference. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school boys cross country season in the Baltimore area.

Storylines to watch

Friendly rivals going back at it

Calvert Hall’s Cameron Davis and Mount Saint Joseph’s Charlie Butler were two of the top distance runners in the area last year. Who’s better is still a matter of debate, but they’ll have one more year to figure it out. The two traded wins over the course of last season with Davis ultimately getting the best of Butler at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championships. Expect another tight battle this season.

Champion vs. champion

Two area teams claimed MPSSAA state titles last season: Towson and Severna Park. This year, the Falcons drop to join the Generals in Class 3A. Each has some rebuilding to do with only three of their top seven returning. Towson, however, has more top-flight talent with 3A state runner-up Kieran Mischke and eighth-place finisher Evan Cline returning. Severna Park brings back last year’s 4A sixth-place finisher Taylor Jarvis.

Can Century make a jump to the top of 2A?

The Carroll County champion Knights nearly worked their way to a state title, finishing second in 2A to Poolesville. Though Century does have one significant loss in county champion and state runner-up Peyton Dill, it’s well stocked behind him with underclassmen. Current juniors Ryan Hartranft and Evan Kowalewski were 10th and 11th, respectively at states, and sophomore Thomas Sewell was 21st. Despite losing a highly decorated runner, the Knights could take the next step.

Is Howard County a two-man race?

Last year, Howard County had a lot of talented runners and little consistency in how they finished. Wilde Lake’s Henry Hopper was fifth at the county championships but ran better than every other county runner at states and won the 3A championship. The majority of his top challengers from last season have graduated — except for Reservoir’s Kidus Zeleke, who finished fourth at the county meet and sixth at states. Though Hopper and Zeleke are likely to have a strong duel for the county title, Wilde Lake dropped to 2A, leaving the door open for the county to win two individual state titles.

Masters of their terrain

One reason why placings can vary so heavily from meet to meet is the different terrain across the state. A good portion of the area has relatively flat courses, especially in the coastal areas. But states take place at Hereford High School, one of the more northern schools in the state with a hilly course that provides a challenge a lot of runners don’t see in their normal practice routes. The prestigious Bull Run Invitational takes place on the state course in September, but preparing for states and preparing for some county meets or weekly invitationals is a different beast.

Runners to watch

Charlie Butler, Mount Saint Joseph, senior

Butler won five races last season and finished second in his other three, including twice behind Davis. Butler won last year’s Bull Run Invitational Elite Division Race and the large school division at the Maryland State Private School championships.

Cameron Davis, Calvert Hall, senior

Last year’s All-Metro Runner of the Year returns after winning the MIAA A Conference championship. He’s also coming off a strong outdoor track and field season where he established himself as one of the area’s top distance runners.

Wilde Lake's Henry Hopper and Reservoir's Kidus Zeleke run side-by-side in the Class 3A cross country state championships at Hereford High School on Nov. 12. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, senior

Hopper was consistently at the front of the pack last season. Though he didn’t always cross the line first, he did so in the year’s biggest meet, winning the 3A state title title in 16:11. He broke 16 minutes in five of 10 races last season.

Taylor Jarvis, Severna Park, senior

Jarvis was second at last year’s Anne Arundel County championships and finished sixth at the 4A state meet. He will be the one Josh Alcombright will look to as a leader in the Falcons’ quest for another state title.

Zaiden Lane, Arundel, senior

Lane ran one of his best races to win last year’s Anne Arundel County championship. His personal best last season was a 16:07, and he finished eighth at the 4A state meet.

Towson's Kieran Mischke comes to the finish in second place in the Class 3A cross country state championships Nov. 12. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Kieran Mischke, Towson, senior

Although he came close several times, Mischke did not claim an individual gold last year. He did, however, lead his team to the ultimate prize of a 3A state title. He was the individual runner-up at states and counties last season and will be a threat to win any race he enters this year.

Noah Petroski, Liberty, senior

Petroski’s best time last season was a 16:44. He finished fifth at the Carroll County championships, but came back to better his time on a tougher state championship course to finish ninth in 2A.

Rei Rahsaan Nettey, Calvert Hall, senior

Nettey could provide the best challenge to Butler and Davis in the MIAA. He was third behind the duo at last year’s MIAA A Conference championships and broke 16 minutes at the NXR Southeast Regional Championships.

Jackson Steinbrenner, Winters Mill, senior

Steinbrenner battled injuries last season but finished second to Dill at the Carroll County championships and is a top contender to be the heir apparent atop the county. He finished 14th at the 2A state meet but fifth among underclassmen.

Kidus Zeleke, Reservoir, senior

His personal best time of 15:35 earned him fourth place at last year’s Howard County championships as he finished as the top underclassman. He was sixth at last year’s 3A state meet, and his Gators remain in what’s become a loaded class.

Preseason top 15 teams

1. Calvert Hall

Coach: Scott Baker

2022 postseason: MIAA A champion

Outlook: Davis leads a stacked group as four of the Cardinals’ top five from the conference championship return after finishing in the top seven individually.

2. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Jose Albornoz Jr.

2022 postseason: MIAA A runner-up

Outlook: While Loyola didn’t have one dominant front-runner, the Dons had a strong and consistent group and return five of their top seven.

3. Towson

Coach: Gil Stange

2022 postseason: 3A state champion

Outlook: Mischke and Cline provide a strong base as the Generals look to reload and withstand new challengers to their 3A crown.

Severna Park's Taylor Jarvis competes in the Class 4A cross country state championships. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

4. Severna Park

Coach: Josh Alcombright

2022 postseason: 4A state champion

Outlook: No matter who they lose, the Falcons can’t ever be counted out. They’ve won five straight state titles, and Jarvis will lead the charge for a sixth.

5. Century

Coach: Chris Mead

2022 postseason: 2A state runner-up

Outlook: Dill is a big loss, but the Knights had a strong underclass group that was key to last year’s state runner-up finish and can lead the team to greater heights this year.

6. Howard

Coach: Zack Dickerson

2022 postseason: Fourth in 3A

Outlook: Howard is another team that performed well last year without one dominant runner but rather a strong, consistent pack. Three of its top five return.

7. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Kitty McClernand

2022 postseason: Third in MIAA A

Outlook: Butler is a strong leader, but the Gaels need improvement from their other returners to challenge for team titles.

8. Centennial

Coach: Chris Graff

2022 postseason: Third in 3A

Outlook: Sebastian Martinez and Antonio Camacho-Bucks are nearly impossible to replace, but the Eagles return several underclassmen who gained experienced and ran well last season.

9. Broadneck

Coach: Ackeem Forde

2022 postseason: Seventh in 4A

Outlook: The Bruins are looking to improve on their third-place county showing, as well as their state finish. Though their lineup was in flux part of last season, four of their five scorers from last year’s state meet return.

Liberty's Noah Petroski, pictured during the track season May 11, finished ninth in 2A in last year's cross country state meet. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

10. Liberty

Coach: Trent Rose

2022 postseason: Third in 2A

Outlook: The Lions lose some strong runners from the front of their lineup but have others with championship-level experience, including two members of their 4x800 state championship relay team.

11. Gilman

Coach: Joe Duncan

2022 postseason: Fourth in MIAA A

Outlook: Gilman has a strong lead runner in Ryan Collins (eighth at last year’s MIAA A meet) and returns six of its top seven overall.

12. Hereford

Coach: Adam Hittner

2022 postseason: Fourth in 2A

Outlook: The Bulls were contenders at several of the championship meets and took third at the Baltimore County championships. They return four of their top seven as they look to continue improving.

13. Wilde Lake

Coach: Eric Meyers

2022 postseason: Eighth at 3A East Regional

Outlook: A returning state champion is a good place to start from, and Hopper will provide plenty of low scores. But even though the Wildecats didn’t advance a team to states last year, six of their top seven from a team that placed fourth at the Howard County championships return.

14. River Hill

Coach: Chad Boothe

2022 postseason: Eighth in 3A

2022 postseason: Eighth in 3A

Outlook: The Hawks were solid in 2022. Despite not threatening for team titles, they consistently finished high in the standings. They bring back six of their top seven as they look to keep moving up.

15. Crofton

Coach: Adam McGuire

2022 postseason: 11th in 3A

Outlook: The Cardinals were young last year, but as the school has matured (now in its fourth year), so has the program. Six of Crofton’s seven runners who finished fourth at the Anne Arundel County Championships last season were underclassmen.

Others considered: Arundel, C. Milton Wright, Catonsville, Marriotts Ridge, South River