Baltimore Sun baseball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2023 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2023 high school baseball season in the Baltimore area.
Storylines to watch
Who will win a deep Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference?
Archbishop Spalding has the talent to defend its crown with five pitchers committed to play in Division I. Calvert Hall has reloaded and will also compete for the title with solid depth on the mound, six returning starters in the lineup and 10 seniors committed to college. Loyola Blakefield, John Carroll, Gilman and Archbishop Curley will also look to make a run.
Can Glenelg defend its Class 2A state title?
The Gladiators, who beat Patuxent in last year’s championship game, are eager to prove they’re ready to do it again. “We have a very experienced and talented group of young men who are hungry to compete on the field,” coach Steve Tiffany said. But Howard County is deep this year, as usual, and Reservoir is also talented enough for a deep postseason run. The dark horse is Long Reach, which can beat a lot of teams in the metro area, according to county coaches. River Hill will be tough, too.
Is Chesapeake the team to beat in Anne Arundel County?
The Cougars are the defending Class 3A state champions and have plenty of talent coming back from that impressive squad. Noah Bowerman will lead the pitching staff after going 3-0 last year with a 2.33 ERA. Severna Park has one of the best programs in the area, and the Falcons have reloaded for a potential run at the county, regional and state titles. Arundel also has a solid program and North County and Broadneck look tough as well. Pitching could lead Old Mill and Southern-AA to some wins against those teams, too.
Hereford looks like the favorite in Baltimore County.
The Bulls have their entire pitching staff back from last season and it should be the strength of their team. Perry Hall should be solid with junior AJ Mendoza, who led the team in hitting both his freshman and sophomore years. Towson had an impressive run to the Class 3A title game, but the Generals have an entirely new starting lineup. Dulaney could also push for the county title.
Can anyone challenge Liberty in Carroll County?
The Lions have the experience and depth to take the Carroll County crown with seniors Anthony Zombro, Joe Glass and Ryan Smith leading the charge. “I feel scoring could be at a minimum this year due to all the pitching and some teams losing big bats,” Liberty coach Travis Inch said. South Carroll will also be in the hunt with the return of pitcher Braden Cordrey, outfielders Drake Hebron and Jackson Strzelczyk, and infielder Evan Schwartz. Century, Manchester Valley, Francis Scott Key and Winters Mill will also be competitive.
Players to watch
Frank Adamski, John Carroll, infielder, senior
Adamski has been a leader for the Patriots since becoming one of the few four-year starters in program history. He was Prep Baseball Report’s 2021 Underclass Player of the Year and is a three-time MSABC Preseason All-State and All-MIAA selection. He’s committed to Coastal Carolina.
Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial, catcher, senior
The slugger batted .370 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, 13 runs and 15 walks with a 1.342 OPS. The Penn commit was named first-team All-Howard County and second-team All-Metro a year ago.
Calvin Cook, Broadneck, shortstop, junior
Cook recorded a .449 batting average with seven doubles, 18 RBIs, 24 runs and 19 stolen bases last season. He is a five-tool player with a plus arm, runs well, has soft hands, hits for average and has added power this offseason. He has multiple Division I offers.
Liam Diehl, Herford, pitcher-outfielder, senior
The 6-foot-4 Diehl is a lanky three-year starter who has a fastball that reaches the low 90s mph. The High Point commit consistently commands three pitches with swing-and-miss stuff and is a solid corner outfielder.
Nick Duvall, Glenelg, pitcher-infielder, senior
Duvall went 4-1 with a 3.50 ERA while only allowing 13 hits last season. He also ended the season hitting .367 with 13 extra-base hits to go with 27 RBIs. The senior is getting attention from several colleges.
EJ Hankerson, Calvert Hall, outfielder, senior
Hankerson will provide some pop for the Cardinals’ lineup as his good barrel control allows him to produce consistently hard contact. The Maryland commit batted .329 with five homers and 19 RBIs last year.
AJ Mendoza, Perry Hall, shortstop-pitcher, junior
The versatile player and one of Baltimore County’s top players led the Gators in hitting in his freshman and sophomore years. He hit over .500 with 25 stolen bases a season ago.
John Petryszak, Archbishop Curley, third baseman, senior
The talented infielder batted .389 with four home runs to go with a 1.148 OPS and .481 on-base percentage last season. He is a powerful right-handed hitter who can hit the ball the opposite way with power and an excellent fielder with above-average arm strength and accuracy. He is committed to Frostburg State.
Parker Thomas, Archbishop Spalding, utility-pitcher, senior
Thomas was dominant on the mound against some of the top teams in the state, defeating Calvert Hall twice and Archbishop Curley last season on his way to an 8-0 record and 0.36 ERA. He also batted .362 and is committed to East Carolina.
Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, pitcher, junior
The crafty left-hander was the Howard County Pitcher of the Year after going 6-1 with a 1.14 ERA last season. He was instrumental in helping the Hawks win their first county championship since 2016 and has already committed to Duke.
Preseason Top 15
1. Archbishop Spalding
Coach: Joseph Palumbo
Last season: 27-4 overall, ranked No. 1
Postseason: MIAA A Conference champion
Outlook: The Cavaliers had an impressive run to the MIAA A Conference title with a striking balance in the batting order and on the field. Spalding lost six starters but has five pitchers who are committed to playing Division I — Parker Thomas (East Carolina), Cody Sharman (Seton Hall), Kyle Emmons (Towson), Jake Yeager (Maryland) and Nathan Wines (East Carolina).
2. Chesapeake-AA
Coach: Jeff Young
Last season: 19-3, No. 2
Postseason: Class 3A state champion
Outlook: The Cougars will be led by a group of young but talented pitchers who are back from last year’s state championship team. Noah Bowerman will lead the pitching staff after going 3-0 last year with a 2.33 ERA.
3. Calvert Hall
Coach: Brooks Kerr
Last season: 21-9, No. 4
Postseason: MIAA A Conference semifinalist
Outlook: The Cardinals are perennial contenders in the MIAA A Conference and have 10 seniors committed to college, including Jake Butler George, EJ Hankerson and Jackson Kerr. Calvert Hall has experience, talent and depth with six returning starters and looks to be in the hunt for a championship.
4. John Carroll
Coach: Darrion Siler
Last season: 16-12, No. 3
Postseason: MIAA A Conference finalist
Outlook: The Patriots are poised to have another standout season after advancing to the MIAA A Conference championship last year. John Carroll has a great mix of veteran leaders, including Frank Adamski (.351 average) and Ethan Ruiz (.357), and some young talent that will certainly be exciting to watch.
5. Glenelg
Coach: Steve Tiffany
Last season: 19-5, No. 5
Postseason: Class 2A state champion
Outlook: The Gladiators are the defending Class 2A state champions and are determined to defend that title. Glenelg will be led by pitcher-infielder Nick Duvall, pitcher-infielder Zach Lafountain, infielder Logan Pusheck and outfielder Alfonse Dello Russo. They will be challenged throughout the regular season in a tough Howard County.
6. Severna Park
Coach: Eric Milton
Last season: 15-3, No. 6
Postseason: Class 4A state finalist
Outlook: The Falcons have a talented lineup with Seamus Patenaude (.365 average and 17 RBIs), Angel Santiago-Cruz (.371 average, 3 HRs, 14 RBIs) and Nathan Clarke (23 IP, 1.47 ERA). Severna Park should be at or near the top in a very competitive Anne Arundel County. The ultimate goal would be a deep playoff run capped by a state title after falling in last year’s final to Sherwood.
7. Broadneck
Coach: Matt Skrenchuk
Last season: 15-4, No. 14
Postseason: Class 4A East Region II semifinalist
Outlook: The Bruins will be led by Sean Murphy (7-1, 1.67 ERA, 48 Ks) and Calvin Cook (.449 average, 35 hits, 18 RBIs). Broadneck has older players who have waited their turn to contribute and will introduce a few talented young players to varsity and expect to compete at the top of Anne Arundel County and the Class 4A East Region.
8. Hereford
Coach: Brad Duvall
Last season: 15-3, not ranked
Postseason: Class 2A state quarterfinalist
Outlook: The Bulls have their entire pitching staff intact from last season with five players who have significant varsity experience and can throw 85 to 90 mph. They are led by Liam Diehl (6-1 record, 1.81 ERA, .383 average), Jack Kinsey (3-0, 1.75 ERA, .325 average) and Ryan Larkin (5-1, 1.91 ERA, .375 average).
9. Arundel
Coach: Frank Hood
Last season: 14-5, No. 13
Postseason: Class 4A East Region I semifinalist
Outlook: The Wildcats had a strong and speedy lineup with Chris Ricks (.318 average, 21 steals) and Nelson Grajales (.452 average, .604 OBP, 19 RBIs). The pitching staff offers a variety of arms ranging in class and is led by Caden Houck (2.33 ERA, 15 IP, 21 Ks) and Gary Gubbings (2.19 ERA, 19 Ks, .169 average against).
10. Archbishop Curley
Coach: Joe Gaeta
Last season: 18-13, No. 12
Postseason: MIAA A Conference quarterfinalist
Outlook: The Friars have some good young additions to a solid roster, and their pitching will be key in determining how far they can go in the MIAA A Conference. Curley’s top returning players are John Petryszak (.389 average, .481 OBP, 1.148 OPS), Harry Middlebrooks (.330 average, .423 OBP) and Dillon Michaloski (3-0, 2.82 ERA).
11. River Hill
Coach: Craig Estrin
2022 record: 16-3, No. 10
Postseason: Class 3A East Region II finalist
Outlook: The Hawks are coming off a solid year and expect to challenge for the Howard County title before making a run in the playoffs. They are led by Henry Zatkowski, a Duke commit who was the Howard County Pitcher of the Year, and Demetre Koutras, who signed with Penn State-Harrisburg.
12. Reservoir
Coach: Adam Leader
Last season: 17-5, No. 8
Postseason: Class 3A state semifinalist
Outlook: The Gators advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals last year and have reloaded for another run with some young talent. They will be led by senior shortstop Quinn Dean (.407 average) and right-hander Jack Lloyd (3-1, 1.76 ERA).
13. Perry Hall
Coach: Joe Carlineo
Last season: 16-5, not ranked
Postseason: Class 4A North Region I finalist
Outlook: The Gators should challenge for a Baltimore County title if they can stay healthy. They are led by AJ Mendoza, who led the team in hitting his freshman and sophomore years, and he will be followed in the lineup by center fielder Cole Neff.
14. Liberty
Coach: Travis Inch
Last season: 15-6, No. 11
Postseason: Class 2A state semifinalist
Varsity Highlights
Outlook: The Lions lost in the Class 2A state semifinals and have the pitching to go further this season. The top returning players are senior catcher Cam Hodges; Dominic Diblasi, who can play three positions; pitcher Jack Davidson; and pitcher-designated hitter Kevin Hyde.
15. Indian Creek
Coach: Matt Foster
Last season: 20-10, No. 15
Postseason: MIAA B Conference champion
Outlook: Aiming to defend their MIAA B Conference title, the Eagles have three All-MIAA selections and seven seniors, and they return a solid pitching staff led by Logan Frazier (Wilson College), Julian Butler (Messiah) and Patrick Smith. Nick Pratt (UMBC) led the offense after hitting .461 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs last year.
Others considered: Centennial (10-11), Century (15-5), Dulaney (14-7), Loyola Blakefield (11-13), South Carroll (12-6), Towson (17-3)