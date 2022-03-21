Baltimore Sun high school baseball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school baseball season in the Baltimore area:

Storylines to watch

Calvert Hall longtime coach Lou Eckerl is approaching another milestone before calling it a career.

Set to manage his 21st and final season at Calvert Hall, Eckerl is six wins shy of surpassing predecessor Joe Binder’s career program mark of 460 wins. In his decorated coaching career, including his first three years at Cardinal Gibbons, Eckerl has a 503-157 mark. Set to turn 70 in April, he is a three-time All-Metro Coach of the Year who has guided the Calvert Hall program to eight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference titles.

Will the state title cupboard stay bare for local teams?

For the first time since 2017, no area team was able to claim a state title among any of the four classifications in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Last year’s winners were Catoctin (1A), La Plata (2A), Chopticon (3A) and Sherwood (4A). Three area teams reached title games — Sparrows Point (2A), Atholton (3A) and Severna Park (4A) — and lost by a collective margin of four runs.

When Gilman beat Spalding for the MIAA A Conference championship last year, the Greyhounds became the fifth different team to win in the past five seasons played. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Parity headlines the demanding MIAA A Conference.

When Gilman won the league championship last year, the Greyhounds became the fifth different team to win in the past five seasons played. With no playoffs in 2020 due to the pandemic, Calvert Hall won the title in 2019, Archbishop Curley in 2018, Loyola Blakefield in 2017 and Archbishop Spalding in 2016. The Cavaliers’ win in 2016 was their third straight, and Calvert Hall had won the two previous titles in 2012 and 2013.

A number of area teams were involved in tight playoff games last season. What can be gained from the experience this year?

Severna Park and Sparrows Point both lost state title games by one run, Atholton lost by two and there were a handful of earlier tight playoff games — both wins and losses for area teams — that provide invaluable experience moving forward. Century’s playoff run to the state semifinal round is a prime example as the Knights won their region title with a walk-off home run in the 14th inning before losing by a run in the state semifinals. Knights coach Chris Poe said the extended run showed to his players that they win as a team and lose as a team, and not just one play loses or wins games.

The league is that deep and talented. In The Baltimore Sun’s preseason Top 15 poll, defending county champion Centennial made the list with Reservoir, pictured last year, and River Hill. Also watch out for Atholton, Glenelg and Howard. (Nate Pesce / For Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Who are the teams to be in Anne Arundel and Howard? It’s too close to call.

When asking Howard County coaches which team should be considered the favorite in their formidable league, no consensus was found. The league is that deep and talented. In The Baltimore Sun’s preseason Top 15 poll, defending county champion Centennial made the list with Reservoir and River Hill. Also watch out for Atholton, Glenelg and Howard.

Players to watch

Frank Adamski, John Carroll, pitcher/third base, junior

First and foremost, Adamski plays the game hard with a sensational sophomore season showing all the ways he can make a positive impact. The Coastal Carolina commit batted .386 — .455 in the postseason — and had a 1.51 ERA in 27-plus innings on the mound. Expect more of the same this season to help put the Patriots in contention for an MIAA A title.

Centennial starting pitcher Caderyn Ahearn went 4-0 with a 0.20 ERA — not allowing a run in league play and also getting the win in the Eagles' region title game last season. (Israel Carunungan)

Caderyn Ahearn, Centennial, pitcher/first baseman, sophomore

The 6-foot-3 Lehigh commit made a sensational splash in his freshman year for the Howard County champion Eagles. With older brother, Qwynn, his battery mate, Ahearn went 4-0 with a 0.20 ERA — not allowing a run in league play and also getting the win in the Eagles’ region title game. He also made a quality impact at the plate with a .310 batting average with sound play defensively at first base.

Ben Davis, Reservoir, catcher, senior

Behind the plate, Davis has command of the Gators’ pitchers and defense and brings a strong arm, evidenced by the seven of nine runners he caught stealing last season. The McDaniel commit was just as vital in the middle of the order on offense, batting .495 with 10 RBIs last season. Called up to pitch in his freshman year, Davis is a strong leader who brings winning intangibles.

Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, pitcher, senior

With an above-average fastball, effective off-speed pitches and complete command, Edmonds is one of the best pitchers in the area. Most importantly, the George Mason commit wants the ball in the big game and has shown he can deliver. Last season, he went 8-3 with 65 strikeouts and just eight walks in 50 innings.

A memorable 14th inning home run to seal the region title highlighted a banner junior season for Century first baseman Kyle Grimsley, who batted .310 with 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored while playing a fine first base for the Knights. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Kyle Grimsley, Century, pitcher/first baseman, senior

A memorable 14th inning home run to seal the region title highlighted a banner junior season for Grimsley, who batted .310 with 11 RBIs and 10 runs scored while playing a fine first base for the Knights. This season, the left-hander also will take to the mound with a late-moving fastball and slow curve in his repertoire.

Nick Karls, Chesapeake-AA, pitcher/shortstop, senior

With his exceptional work on the mound, at the plate and in the field, each game gives the Morehead State commit a different way to help the Cougars win. Last season, Karls went 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA, leaning on a fastball that approaches 90 mph, and batted .471 with 13 runs scored and nine RBIs. He also played near-flawless defense at short.

Calvert Hall's Lamar King, a starter as a freshman, is a Georgia Tech commit and the area’s most complete catcher. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Lamar King, Calvert Hall, catcher, senior

A starter as a freshman, the Georgia Tech commit is the area’s most complete catcher. He shows poise and confidence handling the pitching staff and has soft hands with a strong arm to throw out base runners. Offensively, he batted .333 with seven extra-base hits and 16 RBIs last season.

Ripken Reese, Mount Saint Joseph, third baseman/shortstop/catcher, senior

The Kent State commit, who started as a freshman, makes a welcome return after missing the past two years due to the canceled season and a knee injury last year. At the plate, he hits for average and power from both sides. Defensively, he brings versatility above to excel at multiple positions with slick fielding, a fine arm and keen game awareness.

Every quality baseball team needs a consistent spark and Spaling's Eddie Sargent provides it at the plate, on the mound and defensively in the outfield. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Eddie Sargent, Archbishop Spalding, pitcher/outfielder, senior

Every quality baseball team needs a consistent spark and Sargent provides it at the plate, on the mound and defensively in the outfield. Last year, the Cavaliers’ leadoff batter hit .260 with a .504 on-base percentage, scoring 29 runs and stealing eight bases. On the mound, the UMBC commit went 3-1 with a save and a 2.22 ERA.

Chase Supensky, Towson, pitcher, senior

The crafty left-hander, a Wilson College commit, has complete command of three pitches, using varying arm slots with nasty arm-side run. In the Generals’ state quarterfinal run last season, Supensky went 5-1 with a save in 36 innings, boasting a 0.78 ERA with 61 strikeouts and just eight walks.

Preseason Top 15

1. Archbishop Spalding

Coach: Joe Palumbo

Last season: 24-6-1, MIAA A Conference finalist

Spalding is loaded — deep in pitching and six starters returning in the field — and is still stinging from last year’s loss to Gilman in the MIAA A Conference championship round. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Outlook: The Cavaliers are loaded — deep in pitching and six starters returning in the field — and are still stinging from last year’s loss to Gilman in the championship round. Pitcher/outfielder Eddie Sargent and shortstop Calen Estes — both seniors — and juniors pitcher Parker Thomas and catcher Ethan McNally are standouts on a roster with no shortcomings. On paper, the Cavaliers appear the team to beat in the area’s toughest league.

2. John Carroll

Coach: Darrion Siler

Last season: 12-9-1, MIAA A semifinalists

Outlook: Quality starting pitching led by Frank Adamski, Matt Archibald and Will Weiman? Check. Potent lineup also featuring Adamski and Archibald to produce plenty of runs? Check. If the defense and bullpen hold their own, the Patriots have an exciting mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to successfully challenge for a championship this spring.

3. Calvert Hall

Coach: Lou Eckerl

Last season: 15-9, MIAA A semifinalists

Outlook: A fine senior class looks to lead the way in bringing home a conference championship in Eckerl’s 21st and final season. Georgia Tech-bound catcher Lamar King, a first-year starter, is the Cardinals leader with second baseman Jake Butler another fixture. The Cardinals have plenty of experienced arms on the pitching staff led by Dom Bahr and Steve Mufareh.

Severna Park is banking on a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to make another strong playoff run. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

4. Severna Park

Coach: Eric Milton

Last season: 17-1, 4A state finalist

Outlook: The Falcons are banking on a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers to make another strong playoff run. Their deep pitching, led by Michael Bowles and Colton Adams, is the team’s immediate strength. A trio of seniors — first baseman Luke Herz, outfielder James Henson and infielder Tucker McDonogh — are the experienced bats that will be leaned on with sophomore shortstop Angel Santiago-Cruz ready to emerge.

5. Archbishop Curley

Coach: Joe Gaeta

Last season: 17-11, MIAA A quarterfinalists

Outlook: A deep and experienced pitching staff could take the Friars a long way this season with ace Ryan Edmonds joined by James Gladden and Harry Middlebrooks. Standout catcher Zach Gaeta handles the pitching staff extremely well and provides punch offensively. Middlebrooks will set the table at the top of the lineup.

6. Centennial

Coach: Denis Ahearn

Last season: 13-2, 3A state semifinalists

Outlook: The pieces are in place for the Eagles to defend their Howard County crown and make another formidable playoff push. The Ahearn brothers — Caderyn, a pitcher, and Qwynn, a catcher — make up one of the area’s top batteries. Also in the mix are Carter Watson, the team’s second starting pitcher, and shortstop/pitcher Zach Harris, who will close out big games. All four also will play a major role offensively.

This season, Gilman coach Larry Sheets will lean on returning pitchers Cooper Sidell and Adam Hicks and catcher Danny Leikus, with a good mix of promising newcomers primed to take on big roles. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

7. Gilman

Coach: Larry Sheets

Last season: 17-8, MIAA A champion

Outlook: Behind pitching ace Peter Heubeck, now in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, the Greyhounds enjoyed a storybook run to the program’s third league crown. This season, they’ll lean on returning pitchers Cooper Sidell and Adam Hicks and catcher Danny Leikus, with a good mix of promising newcomers primed to take on big roles.

8. Century

Coach: Chris Poe

Last season: 10-3, 2A state semifinalists

Outlook: After a one-run semifinal loss to La Plata, the Knights, who won the program’s first state crown in 2019, are determined to find their way back to the top. Senior pitcher/first baseman Kyle Grimsley takes on the lead role with his fine work on the mound and the plate. The other key returnees for Carroll County’s top team are catcher RJ Branch and center fielder Brayden McGraw with pitcher/third baseman Bryson Prietz and pitcher/shortstop Blake Speiden other key arms and infield fixtures.

9. Arundel

Coach: Frank Hood

Last season: 10-5, 4A East Region I finalist

With a surplus of experienced arms — led by seniors Corbin Warner, pictured diving into the bag during a game against Severna Park last season, Christopher Beatty Jr. and Jake Long — Arundel will largely go as far as the pitching staff takes them and it may add up to a special run. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Outlook: With a surplus of experienced arms — led by seniors Corbin Warner, Christopher Beatty Jr. and Jake Long — the Wildcats will largely go as far as the pitching staff takes them and it may add up to a special run. When not on the mound, Warner and Long join Chris Ricks in the outfield with second baseman John Greenawalt the infield glue.

10. Reservoir

Coach: Adam Leader

Last season: 7-7, 3A East Region II finalist

Outlook: With six starters back and a huge addition to the pitching staff, the Gators have a strong foundation in place to make for a special season. Senior catcher Ben Davis is the team leader, a gifted junior class — led by shortstop Quinn Dean, third baseman Zach Gaynor and pitcher Jack Lloyd — is primed for success, and senior pitcher Jordan Peguese comes over from Marriotts Ridge to significantly upgrade the pitching staff.

11. Mount Saint Joseph

Coach: Phil Kraska

Last season: 15-7, MIAA A quarterfinalists

Outlook: The Gaels are a talented and cohesive group that’s determined to have a say in the area’s most formidable league. They have a number of ways to grind out wins. Senior Ripken Reese, who’ll play third, short and catcher, is a strength wherever he plays and brings a power bat to the plate. Jackson Bauer, a tall left-hander with fine command, leads the pitching staff with Shane Mummey another trusted arm.

12. Loyola Blakefield

Coach: Mike Kelly

Last season: 6-13, MIAA A quarterfinalists

Outlook: The Dons’ strength is through the middle with shortstop Trent Waire coming off a breakthrough sophomore season, Josh Bonaparte at second base, Josh Braxton anchoring the outfield in center, and Grant Bruns and Jake Hauk sharing the catching job. Dylan Bryan and Wyatt Mummert — a lefty-righty combo — anchor a deep pitching staff that will have sound defense behind it.

River Hill shortstop Demetre Koutras is among three returning all-league performers expected to lead the Hawks this season. (Photo courtesy of Israel Carunungan)

13. River Hill

Coach: Craig Estrin

Last season: 9-2, 3A East Region II semifinalists

Outlook: Estrin, who replaces former coach Wes McCoy, inherits an experienced group that is in a prime position to build on last year’s success. Among the returnees expected to lead the way are three all-league performers — shortstop Demetre Koutras, outfielder Eje Okojie and third baseman Will Kilcoyne. Senior pitcher Daniel Sheehan returns from injury to bolster the pitching staff.

14. Chesapeake-AA

Coach: Jeff Young

Last season: 10-3, 3A South Region II semifinalists

Outlook: The Cougars have a quality mix of seniors and underclassmen to have their say in deep Anne Arundel County play. Pitching and defense are the team’s strengths with enough offensive punch to produce wins. Seniors pitcher/shortstop Nick Karls, pitcher/first baseman Brendan Phillips and catcher Owen Schmidt anchor the team, while sophomore outfielder Carter Drab is primed for a big role.

15. Towson

Coach: Shawn Tormey

Last season: 10-3, 3A state quarterfinalists

Outlook: After capturing the 3A North Region I title last season, the senior-laden Generals are primed for a more extensive playoff push in a bid to bring home the program’s first state crown since 2000. Lefty Chase Supensky is the pitching staff ace with shortstop/pitcher Tariq Talley, infielder/pitcher Ryan Poice and outfielder Michael Stamatos the key cogs of a lineup that should produce plenty of runs.

Others considered: Atholton (12-4), C. Milton Wright (12-7), Glenelg (10-4), Hereford (5-7), Sparrows Point (11-3)