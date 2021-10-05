Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 27-Oct. 2): Glenelg’s Bisi Owens and Bryn Mawr’s Izzy Rothwell

On offense, he ran 22 times for 94 yards and two scores, and also threw for 65 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown strike to Zach Dubois to open the scoring in the second quarter. After Owens’ 13-yard touchdown run gave the Gladiators a 14-8 lead, his biggest play at safety came in the fourth quarter when he broke up a pass on fourth-and-7 with the Scorpions in the red zone. He capped the scoring with a 2-yard score to seal the win.