Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 25-31): River Hill’s Benjamin Siriboury and River Hill’s Helen Yeung

The sophomore standout was the top finisher among all 104 golfers competing at the two-day Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association golf championships at the University of Maryland Golf Course last week. In windy conditions on Wednesday, Siriboury shot a tournament-best 3-under-par 68 to finish 4-under-par for the tournament and claim the Class 4A/3A individual title by four strokes over Dulaney’s Nick Charlow. The 4-under par finish tied a state record.