Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 18-24): Dulaney’s Ty Dailey and Reservoir’s Samiha Foster

The Gators avenged their only loss of the season by coming from behind to beat Howard 17-25, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 15-11 with both teams finishing with 13-1 county marks. Foster finished the match with 32 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces. In addition to being down in sets 2-1 at one point, the Gators rallied twice in the fourth set — first coming back from a 17-13 deficit and then surviving a match point for the Lions.