Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 11-16): Dundalk’s Jordan Fiorenza and Westminster’s Cassi Shields

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football
The senior running back handled the lead role brilliantly in the Owls’ 27-13 win over Franklin in a battle for first place in Baltimore County Division I league play on Friday. Fiorenza carried the ball 27 times for 173 yards and two scores, also throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Nicholson.
He set the tone with a big first half. After opening the scoring with a 9-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter, he added the touchdown pass and an 8-yard run in the second quarter to put the Owls up 21-6 at the half.
For the season, Fiorenza, a three-year varsity player, has 76 carries for 625 yards and 10 touchdowns with 12 receptions for 183 more yards.
The Owls (7-0) are now No. 7 in The Sun’s Top 15 poll — up from No. 11 — with a 5-0 mark in Baltimore County. Franklin (5-2) went into the game at No. 5 and moved down to No. 9 with a 4-1 league mark.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball
One of the Baltimore area’s finest outside hitters continued her dominant senior season by leading the Owls (10-0) to two more wins last week.
In a 3-0 nonconference sweep against Dulaney on Oct. 11, Shields finished with 10 kills, eight aces and two digs. In helping the Owls improve to 8-0 in Carroll County play with a three-game sweep against Manchester Valley, she accounted for 17 kills, six aces, five digs and one block.
For the season, Shields, a team captain in her third varsity season, has 171 kills (5.52 average per set) with a .388 hitting percentage, 49 aces (1.6 per set), 41 digs (1.32 per set) and 12 blocks. She set the tone in Carroll County in the Owls three-game sweep over rival Century on Sept. 28 when she had a 20-kill performance in a match between league unbeatens.
Previous winners
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.