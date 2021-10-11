Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 4-9): McDonogh’s Jacob Murrell and Garrison Forest’s Dani Mendez

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week, Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer
The No. 1 Eagles (14-2) scored nine goals in three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference wins last week and Murrell played a role in each one with seven goals and two assists.
In a 5-3 win over Archbishop Curley on Oct. 4, he finished with four goals and one assist. In Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Concordia Prep, he had one goal and one assist, and also played 50 minutes at center back to protect the lead playing one man down. He capped the week by scoring all three of the Eagles goals in a 3-1 win over Mount Saint Joseph. Entering the week, the Georgetown commit has 26 goals and 12 assists, directly involved in 85% of the team’s scoring.
Girl Athlete of the Week, Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey
The senior midfielder was instrumental in two wins last week that catapulted the Grizzlies (8-1) to the top of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference standings with a 6-0 league mark. Mendez got the week started on Tuesday with a three-goal, one-assist performance in a 6-0 win over Notre Dame Prep. Her most timely work came in Thursday’s 3-1 win over No. 1 and previously undefeated Archbishop Spalding. With the Grizzlies already leading, 1-0, Mendez added to the lead with an unassisted goal after an extended run with the ball for what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the first quarter. Mendez, a Virginia commit, earned an assist on the team’s third goal. She has played on varsity since her freshman year and now has 12 goals and six assists this season.
