Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 4-9): McDonogh’s Jacob Murrell and Garrison Forest’s Dani Mendez

The senior midfielder was instrumental in two wins last week that catapulted the Grizzlies (8-1) to the top of the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference standings with a 6-0 league mark. Mendez got the week started on Tuesday with a three-goal, one-assist performance in a 6-0 win over Notre Dame Prep. Her most timely work came in Thursday’s 3-1 win over No. 1 and previously undefeated Archbishop Spalding. With the Grizzlies already leading, 1-0, Mendez added to the lead with an unassisted goal after an extended run with the ball for what turned out to be the game-winning goal in the first quarter. Mendez, a Virginia commit, earned an assist on the team’s third goal. She has played on varsity since her freshman year and now has 12 goals and six assists this season.