Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 8-14): Centennial’s Antonio Camacho-Bucks and Arundel’s Christina Candella

The senior forward scored two goals to lead Arundel to a 2-1 win over River Hill in Saturday’s Class 3A state championship game at Washington College. The Wildcats came from behind to capture the program’s first crown in their first title game appearance. The game-winning goal came with 10 seconds left in the third quarter when Candella scored from the right side off a penalty corner. After falling behind in the first quarter, the Wildcats were able to get even on Candella’s first goal coming off a penalty corner with 5:47 left in the first half.