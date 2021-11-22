Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 15-21): Calvert Hall’s Donnie Lewis and Glenelg’s Stephanie Lathrop

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.
Boy Athlete of the Week: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football
The junior wide receiver enjoyed a sensational second quarter in Saturday’s MIAA A Conference championship game against McDonogh, catching two touchdown passes from quarterback Noah Brannock that provided all the offense the No. 2 Cardinals needed in claiming a 14-8 win. Lewis turned a catch and long run into an 83-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 7-0 lead. Later in the quarter, he caught a 36-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead. On the day, Lewis caught three passes for 135 yards.
This season, Lewis has 35 receptions for 666 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cardinals, who will take a 9-2 mark into Thursday’s Turkey Bowl against Loyola Blakefield, won their second MIAA crown and first since 2010.
Girl Athlete of the Week: Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer
The sophomore forward scored her 28th goal of the season in the second half of Saturday’s Class 2A state title game against Hereford, proving to be the difference as the No. 7 Gladiators (15-2) claimed a 2-1 win for the program’s seventh state crown. The 28 goals is a single-season school record and it gave her 81 career points covering her two seasons — 37 goals and seven assists — that ties her with 2004 graduate Meghan Haspert atop the all-time list.
With Saturday’s game tied at 1 with 17 minutes left, Lathrop pressured a defender into a turnover, took a few dribbles inside the penalty area and went high with a left-footed shot to the near post to put the Gladiators ahead for good.
Previous winners
Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)
Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)
Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)
Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)
Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)
Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)
Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)
To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.