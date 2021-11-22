Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 15-21): Calvert Hall’s Donnie Lewis and Glenelg’s Stephanie Lathrop

The sophomore forward scored her 28th goal of the season in the second half of Saturday’s Class 2A state title game against Hereford, proving to be the difference as the No. 7 Gladiators (15-2) claimed a 2-1 win for the program’s seventh state crown. The 28 goals is a single-season school record and it gave her 81 career points covering her two seasons — 37 goals and seven assists — that ties her with 2004 graduate Meghan Haspert atop the all-time list.