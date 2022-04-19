McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun wrestling All-Metro teams as Wrestler of the Year

McDonogh 152-pound senior Richard Fedalen, who went 25-4 this season to cap his injury-riddled career with a pair of postseason titles, is the 2021-22 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Wrestler of the Year. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro wrestling teams for the 2021-22 season.

Wrestler of the Year

Richard Fedalen, McDonogh, senior, 152 lbs.

For McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen, it had always been “what if?”

What if he didn’t get hurt as freshman and sophomore, cutting both seasons short before the postseason even began? What if the coronavirus pandemic didn’t take away his junior season when he was finally healthy?

“It was really frustrating,” Fedalen said, “but I learned that I can only control the controllable.”

But after each dominating performance this winter, the question of “what if” slowly turned into statement after statement. After going 25-4 and taking home medals at some of the country’s top tournaments, Fedalen can now claim his latest honor: 2021-22 Baltimore Sun Wrestler of the Year.

Fedalen’s list of career accomplishments is not as long as those of previous winners — thanks in large part to a lost year due to the coronavirus pandemic — but his senior campaign was no less dominant than the best before him. He won the Ray Oliver tournament to begin the season, then proceeded to take second at the Walsh Jesuit Ironman and fourth at the Beast of the East — two of the most prestigious high school tournaments in the country.

Ranked No. 11 in the country by FloWrestling, McDonogh senior Richard Fedalen showed with his performances at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and Maryland Independent State tournaments just how far above the state’s top competitors he was. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Ranked No. 11 in the country by FloWrestling, Fedalen showed with his performances at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and Maryland Independent State tournaments just how far above the state’s top competitors he was. Three first-period pins preceded a 15-0 technical-fall victory over Spalding senior Joe Fisk, a returning league champion, in the 152-pound MIAA final — his first time competing in the event after two seasons cut short by injury and then the pandemic. He earned the Outstanding Wrestler Award for his performance.

“I had something to prove because I hadn’t had a full season,” Fedalen said. “I didn’t want to win a close match or like a decision; I wanted to make a statement and rack up points to show that I can do it.”

The following weekend, at the MIS tournament, he pinned Fisk in 5 minutes, 56 seconds to win gold.

Fedalen’s run continued at the National Preps tournament, where he reached the finals with four wins but eventually lost a 15-5 major decision to Wyoming Seminary’s Joseph Sealey, who is ranked No. 6 in the country by FloWrestling.

Fedalen, who was a double All-American in freestyle and Greco-Roman at Junior National Championships over the summer, finished his career with a 50-8 record. He’ll wrestle at Columbia University.

“It definitely wasn’t how I pictured it happening, but what I learned going through setbacks and injuries, I wouldn’t change anything,” Fedalen said.

Randy Curtin, who led Chesapeake-Anne Arundel to the Class 3A state dual-meet championship, is the 2021-22 Baltimore Sun All-Metro wrestling Coach of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Coach of the Year

Randy Curtin, Chesapeake-Anne Arundel

The Cougars have slowly risen in the ranks under the eighth-year coach. They qualified for the regional duals in 2019, and in 2020 they broke through and won the Class 3A South Region crown to advance to the state duals for the first time since 2004 before taking second to Arundel at the Anne Arundel County tournament.

None of that compared to their success this season.

Curtin and Chesapeake put it all together when it mattered most this winter, earning wins against Old Mill and eventual Class 4A state dual meet champion South River to claim the county dual-meet title for the first time since 2004. In the postseason, they cruised to the 3A South Region title again, and at the state duals, they defeated Reservoir, 57-15, before beating defending Class 4A state champion Springbrook in dominating fashion in the final, 54-14. It was the program’s first state championship.

The Cougars finished the dual-meet season with a 36-5 record, but they weren’t done yet. They crowned five individual champions and scored 257 points to outpace South River (219.5) and win the county tournament. At the season’s final event, brothers Chase (145 pounds) and Victor Listorti (182) won individual titles at the 4A/3A state tournament, while Owen Schmidt (152) took second. Dylan Lewis (170, third), Dylan Ritter (120, fifth) and Delmar White (285, sixth) also placed for Chesapeake.

All-Metro first team

Sean Garretson, Spalding, freshman, 106 lbs.

Garretson went 32-5, winning MIAA and MIS tournament titles in dominant fashion before placing fourth at National Preps. He won each of his four matches at the MIAA tournament via fall or technical fall, and Garretson pinned each of his four opponents in less than four minutes at the MIS tournament.

Carter Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore, 113 lbs.

Nogle went 45-4 with 34 pins, winning titles at the War on the Shore, MIAA, MIS and Elite Opener tournaments while placing second at the East Coast Classic and fifth at the Beast of the East and National Preps.

Billy DeKraker, McDonogh, sophomore, 120 lbs.

DeKraker went 27-8 and took home gold at the MIAA and MIS tournaments while taking third at Ray Oliver, fourth at Powerade and National Preps and fifth at Escape the Rock.

South Carroll junior Michael Pizzuto, who helped the Cavaliers win the Class 1A state dual meet title, will enter his senior season with a career record of 99-0. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Michael Pizzuto, South Carroll, junior, 126 lbs.

Pizzuto went undefeated for the second full season, capping a 40-0 campaign with titles at the Hub Cup, Trojan Wars, Carroll County, 1A West Region and 2A/1A state tournaments. Pizzuto, who also helped the Cavaliers win the Class 1A state dual meet title, will enter his senior season with a career record of 99-0.

Brady Pruett, Spalding, senior, 126 lbs.

Pruett went 30-7 and took home titles at the MIAA and MIS tournaments for the second time in his career before placing fifth at National Preps. He finished his career with a 108-21 record across three full varsity seasons.

Gage Owen, South Carroll, junior, 132 lbs.

Owen finished with a 38-0 record to win his second Carroll County, 1A West Region and 2A/1A state tournaments and improve to 94-3 in his career. Owen also won gold at the Hub Cup and Trojan Wars tournaments, and helped the Cavaliers win the Class 1A state dual meet title.

Loyola Blakefield sophomore Judah Aybar, right, started the season with a bang, earning the Outstanding Wrestler Award while winning the Ray Oliver tournament, and went on to win the MIAA tournament, where he also earned the Russell Cup for most team points in the tournament. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Judah Aybar, Loyola Blakefield, sophomore, 138 lbs.

Aybar started the season with a bang, earning the Outstanding Wrestler Award while winning the Ray Oliver tournament, and went on to win the MIAA tournament, where he also earned the Russell Cup for most team points in the tournament. He placed seventh at National Preps to finish 34-5.

Matty Walsh, Loyola Blakefield, senior, 145 lbs.

Walsh took second at the MIAA and Ray Oliver tournaments, third at the MIS tournament and seventh at National Preps, where he avenged his state finals loss to Severn’s Ryan Money en route to finishing 37-7. He went 90-23 in his career.

Joe Fisk, Spalding, senior, 152 lbs.

An MIAA champion and MIS runner-up two years ago, Fisk was second at the MIAA and MIS tournaments this season before placing eighth at National Preps to finish his senior season with a 30-7 record.

South Carroll junior AJ Rodrigues went 40-0 this season, winning titles at the Hub Cup, Trojan Wars, Carroll County, 1A West Region and 2A/1A state tournaments, where he beat Stephen Decatur’s defending state champion Noah Reho in the finals. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, junior, 160 lbs.

Rodrigues went 40-0 this season, winning titles at the Hub Cup, Trojan Wars, Carroll County, 1A West Region and 2A/1A state tournaments, where he beat Stephen Decatur’s defending state champion Noah Reho in the finals. The two-time state champion is 100-2 in his career and helped the Cavaliers win the Class 1A state dual meet title.

Noah Onkst, McDonogh, sophomore, 170 lbs.

Onkst placed third at the Ray Oliver tournament at the start of the year and beat Loyola Blakefield’s Cole Myers in the MIS tournament finals to avenge an MIAA tournament finals loss. He went 25-10 in his first full varsity season.

Victor Listorti, Chesapeake-AA, senior, 182 lbs.

Listorti went 51-1, capping his final season with four bonus-point victories at the 4A/3A state tournament. Listorti, who led the Cougars to the Class 3A state dual meet championship, won three Anne Arundel County tournament titles and went 146-29 in his career, which spanned five seasons after he sat out a year in 2020-21.

Bryce Phillips, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore, 182 lbs.

Phillips was dominant against state competition, finishing 45-5 with 27 falls and titles at the War on the Shore, Elite Opener, MIAA and MIS tournaments. He took second at the East Coast Classic, fifth at Beast of the East and sixth at National Preps.

Woodlawn's Justyn Briscoe finished the season with a 21-0 record, winning the Baltimore County, 3A North Region and 4A/3A state tournaments, to cap his career with a 72-8 career mark. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Justyn Briscoe, Woodlawn, senior, 195 lbs.

Briscoe finished the season with a 21-0 record, winning Baltimore County, 3A North Region and 4A/3A state tournaments, to cap his career with a 72-8 career mark. He went 30-3 and took second at the 4A/3A North and 4A/3A state tournaments as a sophomore.

Patrick Ellis, Severna Park, senior, 220 lbs.

Ellis, who avenged two previous defeats to South River’s Lonnell Owens-Pabon in the 4A/3A state tournament finals with a 2-1 victory, went 21-3 and handed his rival his only loss of the year. Ellis is the second straight Falcon to win the 220-pound state title, following Ty Broadway in 2020.

Gavin Bage, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, 285 lbs.

Bage went 20-7 this season with 16 falls, improving his career record to 39-18 with 32 pins. He won the MIAA tournament title and took second at the War on the Shore, third at the MIS tournament and sixth at National Preps.

All-Metro second team

Evan Owen, South Carroll, freshman, 106 lbs.

Vincent Paolucci, Spalding, sophomore, 113 lbs.

Coleman Nogle, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, 120 lbs.

Emmitt Sherlock, Gilman, freshman, 120 lbs.

Tyson Sherlock, Gilman, sophomore, 126 lbs.

Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, 132 lbs.

Cameron Cannaday, Mount Saint Joseph, freshman, 138 lbs.

Ryan Money, Severn, senior, 145 lbs.

Nicolas Barnabae, Mount Saint Joseph, freshman, 152 lbs.

Jeremiah Aybar, Loyola Blakefield, senior, 160 lbs.

Drew Baublitz, Spalding, senior, 170 lbs.

Gage Carr, Sparrows Point, senior, 182 lbs.

Gerard Johnson, McDonogh, junior, 195 lbs.

Lonnell Owens-Pabon, South River, senior, 220 lbs.

Kaden Bryan, Westminster, senior, 285 lbs.

Bryce Purnell, Spalding, senior, 285 lbs.