Hammond outside hitter Safi Hampton headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun volleyball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Hammond senior outside hitter Safi Hampton is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro volleyball Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro volleyball teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Safi Hampton, Hammond, senior, outside hitter

When the names of Howard County volleyball powers roll off the tongue, Hammond is not traditionally one of the schools mentioned. Safi Hampton did her best to change that perception.

In three years with the Golden Bears (she sat out the 2020 COVID season for health reasons), Hampton played on varsity and opened the eyes of anyone who saw her play. Though her team only went 8-8 this season, she was the undisputed leader on and off the court for Hammond. Her thundering kills were the talk of Howard County volleyball fans.

“At Hammond, it’s hard to get [volleyball] talent,” coach Anne Corey said. “She played the game at such a high level that the other players wanted to play and learn from her.”

Hampton grew up as a soccer player, but her body type — she’s 6 feet, 1 inch — was more conducive to volleyball. She tried the game and fell in love with it.

In her three years, Hampton contributed 531 kills, 351 digs and 107 service aces. This year, she had 209 kills, 165 digs and 17 blocks.

“As she grew, she wanted to help teach other players,” Corey said. “She really enjoyed mentoring the other players. It was fun for her.”

As you can imagine, Corey will miss Hampton’s presence in lots of ways.

“She’s come such a long way, as both a player and a person,” Corey said. “It’s been really cool to see her develop.”

Hampton will attend North Carolina and play volleyball for the Tar Heels.

Coach of the Year

Sheri Hagen, Liberty

Under then first-year varsity coach Sheri Hagen, Liberty saw its 2021 volleyball season end against rival Century in a five-set thriller in the regional championship. This season, the Lions avenged that loss — and accomplished so much more.

Hagen, a graduate of Liberty, knew this year would be a special one. She returned most of her team and set specific goals for her talented squad. The first was to beat perennial county power Westminster, which the Lions did twice. The next was to win the Carroll County title, which they also did. Then came the undefeated regular season. Check. Then the playoffs.

“You have the potential to win a state championship,” Hagen told her team. “‘I see you as a championship team.’ Then I pointed to the banners in the gym, and I told them, ‘You’re playing for one of those.’”

The Lions finished that quest, going 19-0 and beating Middletown, 3-1, in the Class 2A championship to win the school’s first volleyball state title since 2008. They were the only Baltimore-area volleyball team to win a state championship this season.

Asked what she will take away from this season, Hagen was humble, but straightforward.

“Just knowing I played a small part in these girls’ stories,” she said. “I just hope they carry some of the life lessons we learned forward. The game [of volleyball] is great, but these girls are even greater.”

Liberty coach Sheri Hagen, right, is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro volleyball Coach of the Year. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

First team All-Metro

Gabby Allen, Reservoir, senior, libero

A defensive force who contributed to the offense, Allen led the Gators with 283 digs and 47 assists. She will attend and play volleyball at Howard University after graduation.

River Hill's Mackenzie Calhoun tries to put a kill past Marriotts Ridge's Katy Harbaugh during a match Oct. 13. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Mackenzie Calhoun, River Hill, junior, setter

Calhoun played setter this year after playing outside last season and led River Hill to a regional title with 438 assists, 126 kills, 78 digs and 72 services aces.

Mailinh Godschall, Centennial, junior, outside hitter

Godschall was an offensive force for the area’s top defensive team. As the team leader, she amassed 212 kills, 266 digs, and 58 aces for the Eagles.

Liberty's Sarah Hart (11) tries to put a shot past Middletown's Aubrey Foreman in the Class 2A state championship match at Harford Community College's APGFCU Arena on Nov. 17. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Sarah Hart, Liberty, senior, outside hitter

Hart led the Lions to the Class 2A state title while contributing 306 kills, 185 aces and 161 digs. She will play volleyball at Messiah College next season.

Kelsey Holmes, Reservoir, senior, setter-right side

Known for her versatility, Holmes contributed 251 assists, 165 kills and 156 digs to lead the Gators’ offense. She will play volleyball at Providence next season.

Audrey Owens, Arundel, senior, outside hitter

Owen was an offensive force for the Class 4A state finalists, contributing 167 kills, 132 digs and 26 aces. She has not committed to a college yet.

Maryvale's Libby Potter returns a shot by Spalding during the IAAM A Conference championship match Oct. 30. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Libby Potter, Maryvale Prep, senior, outside hitter

Potter led the Lions to their second straight IAAM A Conference title with 272 kills, 155 digs and 26 blocks. She will play volleyball next year for the University of Mary Washington.

Madeline Stewart, Broadneck, senior, setter

The engine that powered the Bruins’ offense, Stewart had 462 assists, 95 digs, 14 blocks and 64 kills for the year. She will play volleyball next year at American University.

Second team All-Metro

Paige Coulson, Liberty, senior, outside hitter

Megan Cassaday, Bel Air, senior, outside hitter

Addison Collins, Archbishop Spalding, senior, outside hitter

Emily Gustie, Crofton, senior, outside hitter

Emily Lui, Arundel, senior, setter

Emma Reaves, Westminster, junior, outside-middle hitter

Athena Savick, Maryvale Prep, senior, libero

Grace Yochum, Hereford, senior, outside hitter