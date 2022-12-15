Milford Mill RB Sean Williams Jr. headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun football offensive All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro football offensive teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Sean Williams Jr., Milford Mill, senior, running back

A transfer from Mount Saint Joseph, Williams went to Milford Mill with the goal of fitting in and helping the program reach the ultimate goal of winning a state championship. Mission accomplished, and much more.

Milford Mill senior running back Sean Williams Jr. is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro football Offensive Player of the Year. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

In leading the No. 4 Millers to a 14-0 season and the Class 2A state crown, Williams emerged as the foundation of one of the area’s most dynamic offenses. A decisive runner with the power to break tackles and speed to outrun defenders, Williams carried the ball 206 times for 2,059 yards and 37 touchdowns. His 131-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Millers’ 25-16 win over Kent Island in the state title game was his 10th game rushing for more than 100 yards. Adding in his 13 catches for 189 yards and a score, he closed with 2,248 total yards and 38 touchdowns.

“He’s about his work and the more film I watched of just him, watching his footwork, how he can change speeds and, this and that, how strong his stiff-arm is, how many tackles he broke, I’m in awe,” Milford Mill coach Reggie White said. “I was coaching him during the season and now I can be a fan and I’m looking at him, thinking ‘Man, this guy is pretty darn good.’ So the more film I watch, the bigger fan I’ve become.”

Coach of the Year

Kyle Schmitt, Archbishop Spalding

Archbishop Spalding's Kyle Schmitt is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro football Coach of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With only eight starters back — five on offense and three on defense — and a loss to open the 2022 campaign, a rebuilding season looked possible after Spalding went 11-1 last year with its lone loss in the MIAA A Conference semifinals. The No. 2 Cavaliers had other plans. Quickly carving out an identity based on efficiency, toughness and togetherness, they rolled to another 11-1 mark and this time brought home the program’s first conference title with a 34-10 win over defending champion Calvert Hall.

Schmitt’s biggest challenges were overcoming the early loss as well as defeating several quality league rivals a second time in the postseason. His Cavaliers grew up fast.

“This group was their own bunch and really connected on both sides of the ball,” he said. “There was a lot of care for each other and respect throughout the program for teammates. I continued to say to the kids to respect the weekly process of winning and that was from their sleep to their nutrition to their meeting and practice times. They really embraced that and the group played hard, really hard.”

First team All-Metro

St. Frances Academy Panthers quarterback Michael Van Buren passes while IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) Ascenders linebacker Jordan Hall (3) pursues during a national high school gridiron top 25 game at University of Maryland Friday., Nov. 18, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Michael Van Buren, St. Frances, junior, quarterback

In his first season as a starter, the highly coveted 6-foot, 185-pound signal-caller led the No. 1 Panthers to a 9-1 mark against some of the top competition in the country. Poised with elite arm strength, a quick release and good accuracy from the pocket, Van Buren completed 112 of 198 passes for 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 10 carries for 125 yards and two scores.

Malik Washington, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, quarterback

A first-year starter, Washington emerged as the MIAA A Conference champion Cavaliers’ unquestioned leader, bringing poise and confidence to go with an incredible skill set. He completed 221 of 370 passes (70%) for 2,979 yards with 29 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He added 181 rushing yards and four scores.

Archbishop Spalding quarterback Malik Washington, right, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Tristen Kenan, Dunbar, senior, running back

Kenan made opposing defenses pay in a big way when they gave extra attention to fellow standout Devin Roche. Combining quality speed, power and vision, Kenan piled up 1,928 yards on 143 carries (13.5 yards per rush, 148 yards per game) with 22 touchdowns as the No. 3 Poets (13-0) completed a second straight perfect season with a repeat of the Class 2A/1A state championship.

Durell Robinson, St. Frances, senior, running back

Equal parts powerful and explosive, the 6-1, 190-pound Robinson was decisive when finding holes with an ability to break tackles and pull away for big runs. A Boston College commit, he made the most of his 112 carries, rushing for 792 yards and six touchdowns.

Ryan Manning, St. Frances, senior, receiver

The 5-11 Maryland commit is a precise route runner with breakaway speed, leading the Panthers with 35 receptions for 1,007 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. His top performance of the year came at his future home when he had eight catches for more than 200 yards and three scores in a 34-10 win over New York City power Clarkson North at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Archbishop Spalding wide receiver Max Moss, right, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Max Moss, Archbishop Spalding, senior, receiver

Half of the area’s most dangerous aerial combination with quarterback Malik Washington, Moss polished his craft with precise route running and the ability to get yards after the catch to finish with 72 receptions for 1,416 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 32-yard score capped the Cavaliers’ 34-10 win over Calvert Hall for the MIAA A Conference championship.

Rashard Herring, Milford Mill, senior, lineman

A second-team All-Metro selection as a junior, the 6-1, 285-pound tackle makes the jump to the first team with the No. 4 Millers (14-0) capturing the Class 2A state crown. A four-year starter, Herring brought athleticism, smarts and great technique anchoring an offensive line that helped produce 635 points and 5,794 total yards. He didn’t allow a sack all season.

Dillon Jones, Archbishop Spalding, senior, lineman

The rock-solid leader on a line that had four juniors, the 6-foot, 255-pound left tackle and top-level athlete played with an edge that set the tone for a unit that paved the way for 4,786 total yards and averaged 34 points per game in their MIAA A Conference championship season.

Ebubedike Nnabugwu, Dunbar, senior, lineman

The anchor of a line that helped produce 7,440 total yards of offense and averaged 46 points per game, the 6-3, 280-pound center was equally overpowering when opening holes for the running game and protecting the passer for the back-to-back state champion Poets.

Tamarus Walker, McDonogh, senior, lineman

Seeing most of his time at guard but playing every position on the line this season, the 6-4, 310-pound Maryland commit was a punishing force with power, tenacity and violent hands that set that tone on his one-on-one challenges. Always full-blast to the whistle, he finished with 15 pancake blocks.

Alec Washington, St. Frances, senior, lineman

The tone-setter of the area’s most powerful and efficient offensive lines, the 6-4, 315-pound guard and center protected the quarterback and opened holes for the running game with overwhelming power and physicality as the No. 1 Panthers averaged 29 points per game this season.

Dunbar's Devin Roche, left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Devin Roche, Dunbar, senior, all-purpose

Despite missing two-plus games because of injury, last year’s All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year was again the area’s most dynamic dual threat, seeing time at quarterback and running back. In helping the No. 3 Poets to a second straight Class 2A/1A state title, he compiled 2,586 total yards and 31 touchdowns, highlighted by 1,591 rushing yards and 22 scores.

Alan Zhao, Marriotts Ridge, senior, kicker

The four-year starter gave the Mustangs a special teams edge with his strong and accurate leg. Committed to Cornell, Zhao finished the season making five of seven field goal attempts, including a 42-yarder, to go with 14 extra points on 16 attempts. Of his 26 kickoffs, 18 went for touchbacks.

Second team All-Metro

Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, senior, quarterback

Carson Petitbon, St. Mary’s, senior, quarterback

Deshawn Purdie, Milford Mill, junior quarterback

Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, senior, running back

AJ Rodrigues, South Carroll, senior, running back

Eli Harris, Broadneck, senior, receiver

Daysen Shell, Milford Mill, senior, receiver

AJ Szymanski, Loyola Blakefield, senior, tight end

Casey Cavanaugh, St. Mary’s, senior, lineman

Chimdy Onoh, Dundalk, senior, lineman

Jason Shipman, Archbishop Spalding, junior, lineman

PJ Wilkins, St. Frances, senior, lineman

Wyatt Cotton, St. Mary’s, senior, all-purpose

Michael Fernandes, Glenelg, senior, kicker