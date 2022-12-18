Broadneck midfielder Maya Everett headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun field hockey All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro field hockey teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Maya Everett, Broadneck, senior, midfield

The three-year starter and Maryland commit was the central figure on a lightning-quick midfield that led the Bruins to a perfect season, No. 1 ranking in The Baltimore Sun and their first state title since 2002. She finished the season with 19 goals — one shy of the school record — and nine assists despite usually being the focus of opposing defenses. She was also one of her team’s primary shooters on offensive penalty corners.

Even more important than her scoring, however, was her ability to kickstart her team’s midfield transition, creating turnovers and starting counterattacks that often resulted in fast breaks that led to easy goals or penalty corners. Time and again, she used her exceptional speed, field vision and stick skills to make calculated plays that had a massive impact on games.

“Maya’s ability to read the field and execute the right skill at the right time are what make her such an outstanding and well-rounded player,” Broadneck coach Shannon Hanratty said. “Even more so is that she has such a variety of skills to choose from in any given moment. That really stems from her dedication and love for this game.”

Everett, ranked as one of the nation’s top 50 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, was one of several Bruins seniors who started playing together years ago with Broadneck Area Youth Sports. That familiarity showed on the field, with the Bruins outscoring opponents 108-11 and knocking off two-time defending state champion Severna Park in the state quarterfinals to avenge a season-ending loss in 2021.

Broadneck senior forward Maya Everett is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro field hockey Player of the Year. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

Shannon Hanratty, Broadneck

Hanratty and assistants Melissa Quigley, Joe Borneman and Stephanie Thomson guided Broadneck to one of the most dominant seasons in state history, culminating with an undefeated record, Class 4A state championship and a No. 19 national ranking.

Just how dominant were the Bruins? They defeated No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, No. 4 Crofton, No. 5 Severna Park, No. 6 River Hill, No. 8 Glenelg and No. 9 South River a total of nine times by a combined score of 37-8.

“As a staff, we saw glimpses of what was possible early on in the season, but you still never know what might happen down the road,” Hanratty said. “To have completed the ‘perfect season’ with this group of talented, fun and strong female student-athletes is something that I will always cherish. The team made a statement this year and our players’ hard work earned every minute of it.”

The fourth-year head coach, who owns a 44-12 record, was a first-team All-Metro defender at Broadneck in 2007, as well as an all-conference and all-region player at Salisbury.

Broadneck's Shannon Hanratty is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metto field hockey Coach of the Year. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

First team All-Metro

Skylar Gilman, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, forward

A member of the 2022 U.S. U-16 Women’s National Team, Gilman had 12 goals and 10 assists and used her quickness and standout stickwork to lead the Cavaliers to a spot in the IAAM A Conference final and No. 3 ranking in The Sun.

Arden Hunteman, Broadneck, senior, forward

Explosive speed and crafty stickwork helped the four-year starter rack up 19 goals and 10 assists, helping No. 1 Broadneck to an unbeaten season, Class 4A state title and No. 19 national ranking.

Piper Borz, McDonogh, senior, midfield-forward

The Northwestern-bound speedster used her agility, stick skills and shooting accuracy to score 14 goals, leading the Eagles to a third-place finish in the IAAM A Conference and a spot in the conference semifinals.

Crofton midfielder Kylie Corcoran, center, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (John Gillis/for Carroll County Times)

Kylie Corcoran, Crofton, junior, midfield

The Fairfield commit was a game-changer, using her standout stick skills and ability to beat defenders to finish with 21 goals, 16 assists and four defensive saves, leading Crofton to a Class 3A state championship in just its second year at the varsity level.

Ella Kokinis, Garrison Forest, senior, midfield

The Northwestern commit was the offensive catalyst for the IAAM A Conference champions, finishing with 22 goals and 13 assists, including a career-high five goals against Notre Dame Prep.

Maddie Vasilios, River Hill, senior, midfield

The Maryland commit and USA Women’s National Indoor Developmental team member racked up 50 goals and 18 assists, leading River Hill to a Howard County title and trip to the Class 3A state final.

River Hill midfielder Maddie Vasilios, right, Marriotts Ridge midfielder Natalie Freeman are both first-team All-Metro selections. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Natalie Freeman, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfield

The Penn State commit used her uncanny ball handling and rocket shot, from both the forehand and backhand, to finish with 15 goals, 12 assists and five defensive saves while playing at the top of the Mustangs’ diamond.

Ava Drexler-Amey, Severna Park, senior, defense

The James Madison commit was a fast, aggressive playmaker who finished with 12 goals and seven assists but also thrived at the defensive end with her ability to weave through players and make strong outlet passes, helping the Falcons to a No. 5 ranking in The Sun.

Puja Nanjappa, River Hill, senior, defense-midfield

Largely playing on the defensive side, the Stanford commit used her speed and impressive dribbling, cutting and passing skills to finish with eight goals and eight assists, helping the Hawks to their second straight Class 3A final.

Morgan Qualls, Garrison Forest, junior, defense

The junior was a key cog on a defensive unit that allowed seven goals in 15 games against Baltimore-area teams this season, recording five breakaway defensive stops and chipping in with two goals and four assists for the IAAM A Conference champions.

Garrison Forest goalie Alyssa Klebasko (82) is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Alyssa Klebasko, Garrison Forest, senior, goalie

The Grizzlies’ four-year starter and member of the 2022 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team was a rock in the cage for the IAAM A Conference champions, making 82 saves at an 85.4% clip — and never allowing a local team to score more than once. She is headed to Maryland.

Ryleigh Osborne, Crofton, sophomore, goalie

The agile sophomore starred for the Cardinals all season, making 91 saves on 104 shots for an 87.5% stop rate, including 13 saves in her team’s 2-1 win over River Hill in the Class 3A state championship game.

Second team All-Metro

Faith Everett, Broadneck, sophomore, forward

Ava Winner, Dulaney, senior, forward

AJ Eyre, Glenelg, junior, midfield

Brinkley Eyre, Glenelg, sophomore, midfield

Ally Keith, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfield

Mady Quigley, Broadneck, junior, midfield

Lauren Widdowson, Garrison Forest, senior, midfield

Sophia Baxter, Marriotts Ridge, senior, defense

Jilly Lawn, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore defense

Sarah Walker, Glenelg, sophomore, defense

Kennedy Ziegler, Hereford, junior, defense

Charlotte Kramer, Severna Park, senior, goalie

Charlotte Schurman, Manchester Valley, senior, goalie