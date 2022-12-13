Calvert Hall forward Ben Madore headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun boys soccer All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys soccer teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Ben Madore, Calvert Hall, senior, forward

Advertisement

In repeating as MIAA A Conference champions and completing an unbeaten 24-0-1 season, the No. 1 Cardinals had an abundance of familiar talent all over the field. Bringing dynamic skills, a businesslike approach and a knack to make his teammates that much better, Madore was the biggest factor in the team’s excellence.

One of six four-year varsity players and a first-team All-Metro selection last year, the Penn State commit finished the season with 14 goals and 22 assists. More importantly, his decision-making with and without the ball was impeccable as he consistently brought a high pace and sense of urgency that set the Cardinals’ efficient tempo.

Advertisement

“Ben just has a determination when he steps on the field to be the best he can be and that makes his teammates better. That overwhelming desire to be the best helped bring us home wins,” Calvert Hall coach Rich Zinkand said.

Calvert Hall senior forward Ben Madore is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro boys soccer Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Co-Coaches of the Year

Mike McCarthy, Severn

The 12th-year coach has built a winning culture at Severn that’s proven to be no match in the MIAA B Conference in recent years. In claiming their second straight championship, the No. 9 Admirals completed a perfect 17-0 season — capped by a 3-0 title game win over St. Mary’s — to extend their winning streak dating back to last season to 35.

This season, they outscored their opponents by an 88-11 margin while posting seven shutouts. McCarthy’s team-first approach and consistent organization resonated with a senior-laden group that was up for every challenge. Since taking over in 2010, McCarthy has led the Admirals to five titles.

“From Day 1, our senior leadership committed to making it ‘their team’. This group did an incredible job taking one game at a time, consistently playing outstanding soccer as a team, never taking anyone on our schedule for granted and showing each team that played in front of us the ultimate respect,” McCarthy said.

Severn coach Mike McCarthy, right, is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro boys soccer Co-Coach of the Year. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Joey Osborne, Glenelg

The path to the Class 2A state championship — the third in program history and first since 1997 — wasn’t always smooth, but a tight group welcomed every challenge. The No. 10 Gladiators (12-4-1) grew comfortable with the difficult moments as it brought them closer, and they thrived through it all.

When junior forward Vaughn Sines scored his second goal of the state title game with seven minutes left, the special season’s heavy lifting was all but complete for the Gladiators, who took home the title with a 2-0 win over North Harford. A one-win team in 2019 — when the promising group of 15 seniors were freshmen — this year’s Gladiators reached maximum potential with added incentive and valuable experience coming from last year’s state semifinal loss in penalty kicks against Parkside.

Advertisement

Osborne, a Glenelg graduate and former player, is now 38-66-10 in eight seasons.

“With making the run to the state semifinals last year, there was the belief and confidence that we could do something special this season. We were able to rely on that in difficult moments throughout the season,” he said.

Glenelg coach Joey Osborne is The Baltimore Sun 2022 All-Metro boys soccer Co-Coach of the Year. (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

First-team All-Metro

Brady Geho, Archbishop Curley, senior, forward

The repeat first-team All-Metro selection, the St. John’s commit closed out a fine four-year career with a sensational 31-goal, four-assist season to lead the No. 6 Friars (14-9-1) to the MIAA A Conference semifinals. Physically imposing with quick feet and a powerful and precise shot, Geho was a constant threat who thrived on making a difference. For the second straight season, he scored a clutch overtime winner in the conference tournament quarterfinals.

Siji Jolayemi, Glenelg, senior, forward

After a breakthrough junior year as one of the area’s top goal scorers, Jolayemi, a four-year varsity player, expanded his game in leading the No. 10 Gladiators (12-4-1) to the Class 2A title this season. Big, strong and fast, Jolayemi was a poised finisher in producing 10 goals despite added attention, and he also found open teammates for five assists. He scored two game-winners and enjoyed four multi-point games.

Advertisement

Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, senior, forward

In earning first-team All-Metro honors for a second straight season, Monath closed out his four-year career in dramatic and familiar fashion, scoring in double overtime to lead the No. 1 Cardinals to a 2-1 win over John Carroll for their second straight MIAA A Conference crown. A clutch performer who also scored the overtime winner in last year’s title game, Monath finished with 12 goals and 10 assists this season.

John Carroll’s Josh Petty, left, and Calvert Hall’s Cody Angelini are both first-team All-Metro selections. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Josh Petty, John Carroll, junior, forward

Bringing a fast and powerful pace, the three-year varsity starter reached a higher level this season with a knack for finding the ball in space, resulting in a team-leading 20 goals and 18 assists. Petty had eight multi-point games and scored a memorable game-winner in a 1-0 win over Loyola Blakefield that sent the No. 2 Patriots (18-3-2) to the MIAA A Conference title game.

Tyler Tucker, McDonogh, senior, forward

The standout senior brought poise, versatility and dynamic skills to lead the No. 8 Eagles (10-10-1) to the MIAA A Conference semifinals. With the Eagles, a perennial power, plagued by injuries, Tucker provided a steadying influence with an ability to score and distribute, finishing with 12 goals and nine assists.

Advertisement

Cody Angelini, Calvert Hall, senior, midfielder

A four-year varsity player and repeat first-team All-Metro performer, the Loyola Maryland commit was a calming presence on the field and proved an important voice in the No. 1 Cardinals’ championship season. Much of the team’s efficient possession game ran through Angelini, who knew when to play fast or slow the pace. Equally adept at finishing and distributing, he finished the season with 14 goals and 13 assists.

Centennial's Kodee Karcher, left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kodee Karcher, Centennial, senior, midfielder

Highly skilled with the ball at his feet, Karcher played with consistently fine pace and purpose in leading the No. 4 Eagles (15-2-1) to the Class 3A state championship game. In 18 games, Karcher finished with 14 goals and six assists, enjoying five multi-point games and scoring the game-winner in a 2-1 state semifinal win over defending state champion J.M. Bennett.

Ryan Skandalis, John Carroll, senior, midfielder

A four-year standout who was the pulse for the Patriots in their rise in the MIAA A Conference, the repeat first-team All-Metro pick brought high skills and field awareness in controlling the middle of the field. A responsible and dynamic two-way performer, Skandalis always made a positive impact in games during his 15-goal, 18-assist season.

Advertisement

Brad Dulin, Severna Park, senior, midfielder

Much of the No. 5 Falcons’ (17-3) success revolved around the exceptional play of Dulin, who controlled the flow of games with quality vision and a precise touch. Finishing with 16 goals and eight assists in leading the Falcons to the Class 4A state championship game, Dulin made teammates around him better and also was capable of taking over games in important moments.

John Carroll's Ryan Skandalis, right, and Loyola Blakefield's Gavin Carmichael are both first-team All-Metro selections. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Gavin Carmichael, Loyola Blakefield, senior, defender

A highly-skilled one-on-one defender with strong play in the air and poised touch to get the ball forward, the center back brought consistently composed play in leading the No. 3 Dons (16-5-1) to an MIAA A Conference semifinal appearance. The No. 3 Dons allowed 21 goals and posted nine shutouts in 22 games this season.

Will Gervase, South River, senior, defender

A three-year varsity player, the center back used superior size, speed and dogged determination to consistently win battles for the ball on the ground and in the air. In capturing the Anne Arundel County championship, the Seahawks (14-2-1) posted 12 shutouts with Gervase’s play a major factor. Offensively, he added three goals and two assists.

Advertisement

Josh Nagy, Calvert Hall, senior, defender

A constant at center back, the 6-foot-3 Nagy brought a combination of physical play with finesse and a gritty attitude that exuded confidence for the MIAA A Conference champions. With the Cardinals getting every team’s best in their unbeaten season, Nagy’s strong play contributed to 14 shutouts and 15 goals allowed in 25 games. Set to play lacrosse at Navy, he also contributed two goals this season.

Calvert Hall goalkeeper Nate Jones is a first-team All-Metro pick. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Nate Jones, Calvert Hall, senior, goalkeeper

A three-year varsity player and second-team All-Metro pick last year, the Loyola Maryland commit brought imposing physical stature at 6-3 to go with his sharp ball-stopping skills and fine distribution while having command of the penalty area. Playing in all 25 games, he allowed 13 goals and posted 14 shutouts with three clutch 1-0 overtime wins in the mix.

Second team

Ryan Calheira, Concordia Prep, senior, forward

Davis Cawfield, Severn, senior, forward

Advertisement

Jake Del Viscio, Towson, senior, forward

Dominic Dubon, Sparrows Point, senior, forward

Elijah Brijbasi, Gilman, senior, midfielder

Tyler Flynn, Calvert Hall, senior, midfielder

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Jimmy Gogol, Westminster, senior, midfielder

Kobe Keomany, McDonogh, junior, midfielder

Advertisement

Landon Lackner, Loyola Blakefield, senior, midfielder

Joe Pichney, Dulaney, senior, defender

Eddie Smith, John Carroll, junior, defender

Evan Souder, Severna Park, senior, defender

Ethan Crosby, Bel Air, senior, goalkeeper