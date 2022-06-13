Boys’ Latin attackman Dom Pietramala headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun boys lacrosse All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Already considered the area’s top finisher going into his senior year, attackman Dom Pietramala added to his game in leading No. 3 Boys’ Latin (14-3) to a first-place finish in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference’s regular season. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys lacrosse teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Dom Pietramala, Boys’ Latin, senior, attackman

Advertisement

Already considered the area’s top finisher going into his senior year, the North Carolina commit added to his game in leading No. 3 Boys’ Latin (14-3) to a first-place finish in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference’s regular season.

Pietramala scored 53 goals and added 35 assists this season — both team highs — while providing strong leadership with his fiery disposition in games and practice.

Advertisement

“His growth was fascinating to watch,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “His first three years was all about getting to certain spots where he could put the ball in the back of the net. This year, he ended up having the most assists on our team as well, which speaks well to how he developed as a player. He realized he was going to be getting a lot of attention and was able to get his head up and find the right player. That made his teammates better, which is something you look for in a great attackman.”

Rated by Inside Lacrosse as the country’s No. 2 prospect in this year’s senior class, Pietramala finished his four-year career with 134 goals and 64 assists after his sophomore and junior seasons were both abbreviated because COVID-19 restrictions. Last year, Pietramala — the son of former Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach and player and current Syracuse defensive coordinator Dave Pietramala — had 38 goals and 14 assists to lead the Lakers to the MIAA A championship. .

Boys' Latin attackman Dom Pietramala scored 53 goals and added 35 assists this season — both team highs — while providing strong leadership with his fiery disposition in games and practice. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

Andy Hilgartner, McDonogh

The path to the MIAA A Conference tournament championship was unique for the Eagles, who opened at No. 1 in the metro area, stumbled in the middle of the season and then regrouped with poise under 14-year coach Hilgartner.

On April 29, the Eagles fell to St. Paul’s, 10-4, on their home field — their third loss in four league games. They had a 5-3 MIAA mark and sat on the outside of the playoffs. Hilgartner showed he had a good pulse of his team to get the season back on track.

McDonogh opened at No. 1 in the metro area, stumbled in the middle of the season and then regrouped with poise under 14-year Andy coach Hilgartner, pictured in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The Eagles closed the regular season with two wins to earn the fifth seed and won close playoff games against Archbishop Spalding and defending champion Boys’ Latin before securing the title with a 14-8 win over St. Mary’s.

“I work as a senior class dean, so I know the senior class really well and knew how committed they were,” Hilgartner said. “They didn’t need a wake up in a sense of somebody screaming at them or putting them on the end line and making them run. What they needed was us, as coaches, to demonstrate to them that we’re going to make adjustments to get back on track and that we weren’t wavering in our faith in them.”

Hilgartner has a 179-62 record at McDonogh and is 290-96 in 22 years as a head coach, with previous stops at Sewickley Academy (Pa.), Woodberry Forest (Va.) and Severn.

Advertisement

All-Metro first team

McCabe Millon, McDonogh, junior, attackman

A four-goal, two-assist performance in No. 1 McDonogh’s 14-8 win over No. 2 St. Mary’s in the MIAA A championship game capped a sensational season for Millon. The Duke commit, who is Inside Lacrosse’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class, was relentless and poised in leading the Eagles’ attack, finishing the season with 50 goals and 28 assists.

Truitt Sunderland was a consistent game-changer in a 49-goal, 48-assist season that led No. 4 Calvert Hall (15-5) to the MIAA A semifinals. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Truitt Sunderland, Calvert Hall, senior, attackman

Sunderland was a consistent game-changer in a 49-goal, 48-assist season that led the No. 4 Cardinals (15-5) to the MIAA A semifinals. The Under Armour All-American and Georgetown commit — who lost his sophomore and junior years to COVID-19 and a foot injury — picked up where he left off as a freshman, when he posted 35 goals and 22 assists in a championship season.

Joaquin Villagomez, Severna Park, senior, attackman

Highly skilled, imposing at 6-feet-6, and a pure finisher, Villagomez finished with 68 goals and 24 assists in leading the No. 7 Falcons (16-4) to the Class 3A state championship. The Towson commit, a varsity contributor since his freshman year, was part of three state championship teams with no season taking place in his sophomore year because of coronavirus restrictions.

Advertisement

A three-year varsity player and two-year starter, defenseman George Acton brought high intensity and game-changing plays at midfield to lead No. 2 St. Mary's (17-3) to a runner-up finish in the MIAA A. (Laura Johnson)

George Acton, St. Mary’s, senior, long-stick midfielder

A three-year varsity player and two-year starter, Acton brought high intensity and game-changing plays at midfield to lead the No. 2 Saints (17-3) to a runner-up finish in the MIAA A. The Georgetown commit always marked the opponent’s top midfielder and finished with 65 ground balls, 35 caused turnovers, two goals and four assists.

Michael Weisshaar, Archbishop Spalding, senior, midfielder

The program’s most prolific player, last year’s C. Markland Kelly Award winner picked up where he left off with highly skilled and gritty two-way play that led the No. 5 Cavaliers (12-5) to a second straight MIAA A playoff appearance. The Towson commit and Under Armour All-American contributed heavily to the team’s success, finishing with 60 goals, 21 assists and 43 ground balls.

An excellent dodger who was equally potent off the ball, Calvert Hall attackman Jordan Wray, right — a varsity player since his freshman year — finished with 47 goals, 15 assists and 27 ground balls. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Jordan Wray, Calvert Hall, senior, midfielder

Moved from attack to midfield early in the season, Wray thrived with dynamic play at both ends. An excellent dodger who was equally potent off the ball, the Georgetown commit and Under Armour All-American — a varsity player since his freshman year — finished with 47 goals, 15 assists and 27 ground balls.

Advertisement

Jonny Cool, McDonogh, senior, defenseman

Responsible for covering the opponent’s top player, Cool shined brightest in the MIAA A postseason run. With great instincts, athleticism and patience, the Ohio State commit and Under Armour All-American proved up to the one-on-one challenges. On varsity since his freshman year, he finished this season with 36 ground balls and three assists.

An Under Armour All-American who is set to play at Syracuse, Billy Dwan, left, finished with 52 ground balls and proved a major spark in the Dons’ transition game with nine goals. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Billy Dwan, Loyola Blakefield, senior, defenseman

The 6-4 Dwan, a three-year starter, brought dominant athleticism, smart positioning and high intensity as the anchor for the No. 11 Dons (6-9). An Under Armour All-American who is set to play at Syracuse, he finished with 52 ground balls and proved a major spark in the Dons’ transition game with nine goals.

Malachi Jones, McDonogh, senior, defenseman

It became a familiar sight this season: Jones winning a one-on-one challenge, scooping up the ensuing ground ball and igniting the Eagles in transition. The Virginia commit dominated with his game sense, athleticism and knack for making winning plays on defense or playing wing on faceoffs. The four-year varsity player finished with 49 ground balls, five goals and two assists.

Advertisement

Kyle Foster, Boys’ Latin, junior, defenseman

In his second year as a starter, the 6-4 Foster consistently blanketed top attackmen with a mix of smart and physical play on a defense that limited opponents to 7.4 goals per game. Foster finished with 42 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and two goals and was equally effective covering behind the cage and around the crease.

An Under Armour All-American and Maryland commit, Brian Ruppel stopped 140 shots and allowed four goals per game in leading No. 12 Catonsville (18-1) to a second straight perfect regular season, Baltimore County championship and state tournament appearance. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Brian Ruppel, Catonsville, senior, goalie

An Under Armour All-American and Maryland commit, Ruppel stopped 140 shots and allowed four goals per game in leading No. 12 Catonsville (18-1) to a second straight perfect regular season, Baltimore County championship and state tournament appearance. The Comets, who fell to eventual 3A state champion Severna Park in the semifinals, went 29-2 in his two years starting in goal.

All-Metro second team

Nick Golini, St. Mary’s, junior, attackman

Will Hopkins, St. Mary’s, senior, attackman

Advertisement

Jacob Todd, Severn, junior, attackman

Reid Gills, Severn, sophomore, faceoff specialist

Keagan Tracey, St. Paul’s, senior long-stick midfielder

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Gavin Fleck, Mt. Hebron, senior, midfielder

Jacob Pacheco, Boys’ Latin, junior, midfielder

Kyle Pierce, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

JK Kelly, Calvert Hall, senior, defenseman

AJ Larkin, Loyola Blakefield, senior, defenseman

Bryce Stevenson, Severna Park, senior, defenseman

Cardin Stoller, Boys’ Latin, senior, goalie