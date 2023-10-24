Eastern Tech girls soccer wins 2nd straight Baltimore County title with 3-0 win over Dulaney

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Eastern Tech goalie Ellen Williams, right, makes a save in front of Dulaney's Zuri Ledet in the first half of Baltimore County girls soccer championship on October 23, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Eastern Tech girls soccer has enjoyed a season-long run of defensive excellence which it added to Monday. Another clean sheet with this one — a 3-0 victory over Dulaney — led to a second straight Baltimore County championship.

Senior goalie Ellen Williams made a couple of key stops early and freshman forward Ineza Ross-Riedel secured the title with scintillating play late, scoring all three of the No. 9 Mavericks’ goals in the final 14 minutes.

Just how dominant have the Mavericks, now 11-0-2, been? They have scored 44 goals and have yet to allow one.

Early in the season, Williams and center back Jillian Crow pledged to pile up the clean sheets and the Mavericks have not disappointed. It was the second 3-0 win over Dulaney (9-4-1) in a three-week stretch.

“I’m just so incredibly proud of my teammates. I love every single one of them,” Williams said. “We started out the season a little rough and [Crow] and I, we were like, “What if we kept a clean sheet the whole season?’ And little did we know it would happen. So it’s pretty much our goal, we like to keep our clean sheets and I think it’s an incredible accomplishment for me and my teammates.”

The upset-minded Lions came out fast, but Williams was up to the challenge with two key early saves.

The Mavericks came out stronger for the second half but still faced adversity when Dulaney earned a penalty kick with 27 minutes left in the scoreless game. However, Lions standout Soraya Ramirez sent her kick over the goal to keep the game scoreless.

Still scoreless with less than 14 minutes to play, Ross-Riedel took over.

She collected a ball right at the top of the penalty area, dribbled left to right then unleashed a heavy shot that quickly gave the Mavericks the needed breakthrough. She made it 2-0 with 10 minutes left and added her third goal five minutes later.

Eastern Tech's Elaina Williams, left, battles Dulaney's Becca Vemarelifor for the ball in the first half Monday. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“After the long first half, we were just trying to get a goal, so it was nice to be able to deliver,” she said. “This team is great and I couldn’t imagine doing it with any other team because it feels great to know that they all have my back. That’s why I was able to score, just knowing they don’t ever give up on me.”

Eastern Tech moves on to the Class 2A North Region I playoffs, while Dulaney gets set for a run in Class 3A North Region I.

Despite the setback, Dulaney coach Maurice Boylan said the team’s effort and the big-game experience gained will be beneficial.

“We could have been up 2-0 early, then we missed a penalty kick, but really the bottom line is we just got beat by a better team. That’s all,” he said. “Scoring is a big part of the game and we weren’t able to take advantage of our opportunities.”