“I think it’s great experience for us. This program hasn’t been in this situation in a really long time. We haven’t been in the county finals … So it’s giving them more experience, more confidence. We told them how proud we were of them for playing and staying in that game against a team that who has won states for the past six years. I knew the result wasn’t what we wanted, but I couldn’t ask for anything more of them, and I’m proud how they played.”