No. 13 Towson boys soccer wins 4th straight Baltimore County crown on Josh Villano’s OT goal in 1-0 win vs. Dulaney

Dulaney Lions forward Andrews Hoffmaster heads the ball over Towson Generals back Josh Villano (2) as midfielder Jensen Specht (back left) and forward Rodrigo Arango (22) back up the play during the 2022 Baltimore County boys' soccer final at Towson High. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

A program that has traditionally banked on its efficient free kicks, the Towson boys soccer team picked an ideal time to score its first goal off a corner kick this season.

It came in the closing minutes of the Baltimore County championship game against Dulaney, with Sebastian Aponte serving a perfect ball to the far post for Josh Villano.

The sophomore center back, left unmarked, emphatically headed it home. The goal, coming with 1:39 to play in the second 10-minute overtime, provided the No. 13 Generals with a 1-0 win over the Lions for the program’s fourth straight county crown at Towson High.

Often outplayed in extended stretches, the Generals leaned on a fine performance from their back line before Aponte found Villano to make the difference.

“Sebastian at the end right there on my goal served me a beautiful ball,” said Villano, who played a big role on defense as well.

“I can’t even describe it. It just came to me and it was my natural instinct. I love it. Words can’t express how excited I am and happy for the guys because we’ve put in a lot of work since August.”

The Generals claimed a 2-0 win over Dulaney (7-6-1) on Sept. 20, but the Lions went on to win six straight immediately afterward and presented a fierce challenge on Tuesday.

Particularly in the first half, the visitors were routinely getting to the ball first with a good mix of individual skills and combination plays. It created a number of scoring chances, too, with a fine performance from senior captain Joe Pichney the driving force.

Towson center back Josh Villano (2) and Dulaney forward Andrews Hoffmaster leap to battle for the ball during Tuesday's Baltimore County championship game at Towson High. Villano went on to score the game-winning goal in double overtime. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

But with the collective work on defense by the Generals — goalkeeper Parker Fong made eight stops — the Lions never found the end reward. After a more evenly played second half ended with no goals, the Generals were able to capitalize on their best chance of the game with the precise Aponte-Villano connection.

Now 9-4 on the season, Towson, seeded third, opens Class 3A North Region II play on Wednesday when it hosts Baltimore County foe Patapsco at 4 p.m.

After giving the Lions their due for a well-played performance, Towson coach Randy Dase praised his team’s resilience and the work of his back line heroes.

“Unbelievable. Josh is a sophomore who plays 80 minutes for us. He’s very intelligent and he’s got great skill,” Dase said. “The ironic thing is, we’ve predicated a lot of our goals in the past on corners and long throws and we had not scored all year on a corner kick, so I think we picked a good time to score one with 1:39 left in overtime. You also have to take your hat off to our goalkeeper, Parker. He had a really good day and he was pretty busy.”

Towson goalkeeper Parker Fong, right, makes one of his eight saves during Tuesday's Baltimore County championship game against Dulaney. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

With Dulaney earning an opening round bye in the Class 4A North Region I playoffs — they’ll travel to play Parkville at 4 p.m. Friday — coach Dan LaHatte asked his group to empty the tank before the game. The Lions did just that but left frustrated without an offensive breakthrough in the formidable bid to end the Generals’ county title string.

In addition to Pichney’s play, the Lions got opportunities by Magnus Vaitekunas, Ryan Grogan and Aidan Collins that went for naught.

“When we were connecting and we kept our distances well, we were able to create some good danger, but just missing that absolutely killer ball at the end,” LaHatte said. “They did everything we asked them to do, they prepared well and just about got it over the line, but not quite. So you’ve got to tip your cap to Towson. They come out and play with a lot of good heart and intensity and they lean on you a little bit. ... They’re always dangerous on set pieces and the last one is the one that mattered today and they got that break.”

Goals: T — Villano.

Assists: T — Aponte.

Saves: T — Fong 8; D — Culhane 4.

Half: 0-0