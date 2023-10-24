Eastern Tech boys soccer claims Baltimore County title with commanding 4-0 win over Franklin

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After falling to Franklin just last week, Eastern Tech boys soccer made a couple of adjustments when it played the Indians in Tuesday’s Baltimore County championship game.

The No. 12 Mavericks disrupted Franklin’s possession game with added pressure and made sure to put away their scoring chances.

Tyler Germer provided the opening goal late in the first half, Michel Muchai added to the lead early in the second and Eastern Tech’s defense held firm in a commanding 4-0 win over the Franklin and CCBC-Essex.

The 3-1 loss to Franklin last Monday well past them, Eastern Tech improves to 11-2-2 overall while winning its seventh county championship game in as many appearances since 2001.

After Germer gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead after lofting a ball from 35 yards that got over Franklin goalkeeper Seth Wright, Muchai scored a more conventional goal that provided a 2-0 advantage with 26 minutes to play. It set the tone for the rest of the game. Running on to a ball sent forward by Devesh Bhandari, he took two dribbles to get inside the penalty area before finding the left corner from 14 yards.

“After that [loss to Franklin], it was a wake-up call for us,” Muchai said. “We may have taken things lightly and, after that, it was like a shock wave. We were able to lock in, focus and really pinpoint what had held us back and support it.”

Eastern Tech’s midfield was quick to the ball and its defense stayed organized. After Muchai made it 2-0, the Indians (8-2-2) came with their best pressure.

Henry Machado, Marco Romeo, Jefferson Cedillo and Anthony Ramirez created most of the Indians’ chances, their best coming when Ramirez’s header off a corner kick from Romeo caromed off the crossbar with 19:30 to play.

After more Franklin pressure, the Mavericks put the game away when Joshua Cannon finished a penalty kick with 7:36 left.

In the Mavericks’ poised defensive unit, center backs Elijah Risley and Daniel Nesturek were flanked by Germer and Nicholas McDermott with goalie Nicholas Cannon handling all five shots on goal.

Eastern Tech's Michael Muchai, center, celebrates with teammate Danny Nesteruk after scoring his team's second goal against Franklin in Monday's Baltimore County championship game. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“After playing them last week in a hard-fought game and just being able to see what we worked on in practice and have it translate on the field is a great feeling,” Risley said. “And now, moving forward, knowing that whatever we face, we can make changes on the fly or in practice to improve every day.”

If Franklin coach Ebbert Valer had to look at one area that has caused concern in its stellar season, it has been finishing scoring chances. That turned out to be the case on Tuesday.

“We had some possession but we couldn’t put it in the net. We had a lot of passes that were not on target and [Eastern Tech] just clustered in the back and wouldn’t let us in,” he said. “The kids worked really hard and I’m happy reaching this level. It would have been nice to have won, but we got here and competed.”

Eastern Tech moves on to the Class 2A North Region I, while Franklin, which had its four-game winning streak end, looks to rebound in the Class 3A North Region I.

Goals: ET — Germer, Muchai, J. Cannon, Morgan.

Assists: ET — Bhandari, Locklear.

Saves: ET — N. Cannon 5; F — Wright 4, Argueta 1.

Half: 1-0, ET

