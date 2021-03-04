Baltimore City Public Schools announce return to play for spring athletics with games staring April 5

“It was disheartening — heartbreaking to not have those guys [seniors] there,” said Ryan, a standout lacrosse player at Morgan State. “Three years prior, we had high expectations for what we wanted to do and these kids finally got into a position where they were going to be leaders of the team. With having to graduate and not be able to play, that was tough. Entering into this season, I won’t just be coaching lacrosse. I will be coaching kids that have been isolated for practically a year and they haven’t had much activity. Kids are just going to be excited to get out there and they’ll enjoy it.”