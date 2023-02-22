No. 4 Poly girls basketball beats No. 13 Western, 52-44, to reclaim Baltimore City title

No. 4 Poly girls basketball opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run to take charge in a 52-44 win over No. 13 Western in Tuesday night’s Baltimore City championship game.

Leading 28-26 at the half, the Engineers extended their lead and sealed the victory with clutch free-throw shooting in the final minutes to hold off the defending champion Doves. The win avenges Poly’s 75-51 loss to Western in last year’s title game and gives the Engineers their fourth crown in five years.

Da’Brya Clark scored a team-high 19 points for Poly, while Taylor Addison added 12. Western got a game-high 21 points from Breasia Coit.

The Doves cut the lead to 46-43 with 3:28 to play, but Poly hit six free throws in the final two minutes to pull away.

Both teams received first-round byes in their respective region playoffs and will begin their state title runs Monday. Poly, competing in Class 3A, will host the Patterson-Milford Mill winner with Western waiting on the Perry Hall-Mervo winner in Class 4A.

W — Coit 21, Gray 10, Fowlkes 4, Bell 5, Hammonds 2, Hunt 2. Totals: 17 9-13 44.

P — Clark 19, Addison 12, Pope 6, Holliday 5, Massenburg 7, Johnson 3. Totals: 17 14-22 52.

Half: P, 28-26