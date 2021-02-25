Baltimore Catholic League All-Decade Boys Basketball

The Baltimore Catholic League has a rich boys basketball tradition that dates back to 1972. This past decade has been no different, with players and teams adding onto the legacy of its predecessors.
Mount Saint Joseph and St. Frances have been in the driver’s seat of both the BCL and Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Not only have the teams been successful, but individuals have thrived in the league as well. The BCL has produced four NBA players and a flurry of Division I basketball standouts over the course of the last 10 seasons.
All players who graduated or are scheduled to graduate between 2010 and 2022 are eligible for the lists. Accomplishments at the college and professional levels were factored into the process of making the teams.
TEAM OF THE DECADE
Mount Saint Joseph 2016-17 (36-4, 13-1), MIAA/BCL Champions
Imagine starting a grueling basketball season in November against some of the top talent in the nation and not losing until January. The Gaels didn’t have to imagine it because they accomplished it. Not only did the Pat Clatchey-led program singe the nets on a nearly nightly basis, but they were a cohesive unit. Led by the point guard play of now-George Washington point guard James Bishop, current Maryland defensive stalwart Darryl Morsell and the 10th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns forward Jalen Smith, the Gaels won both the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association title and were crowned as the BCL champions within a span of a week.
PROGRAM OF THE DECADE
St. Frances
Countless star basketball players have walked through the halls of St. Frances. Even more impressive has been the culture of success that head coach Nicholas Myles has cultivated at the small Catholic school on East Chase Street in Baltimore since taking over prior to the 2011-12 season. Under the tutelage of Myles, the Panthers have won six league championships — three in the MIAA and three straight in the Baltimore Catholic League. Since taking over at St. Frances, Myles has a 236-76 record. The Panthers have taken on the likes of James Wiseman’s Memphis East (Tn.) team, Devon Dodson’s Providence Day School (N.c.), the legendary St. Benedict’s (N.j.) and Oak Hill (V.a.) programs, West Oaks (F.l.), Chicago’s Morgan Park and Whitney Young, Gonzaga (D.c), Iona Prep (N.y) and Travis High School (T.x.), the former home of the Harrison Twins. One of the more remarkable jobs as a coach that he took on was the 2019-2020 squad. Myles lost key players in forward Jamal Banks and guard Jordan Toles to early enrollment in college, yet, the team still persevered and won a BCL championship with a record of 38-4.
CO-PLAYER OF THE DECADE
F/C Jalen Smith, Mount Saint Joseph (2018)
Mount Saint Joseph has produced a number of stars over the years: Henry Sims, Louis Birdsong, Eric Atkins, Kan Williams, Phil Booth, Jaylen Adams, Darryl Morsell, etc. Then you have Jalen Smith — the tenth overall selection of the 2020 NBA Draft. Affectionately known as “Sticks”, Smith wasn’t too affectionate to his opponents in the BCL, averaging 22.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game as a senior.
Among his numerous accolades is a two-time Gatorade Maryland Boys Basketball Player of the Year award, a 2018 McDonald’s All-American selection and a Jordan Brand Classic selection. He was additionally ranked as the 15th-best player in the country with a 5-star rating per 247Sports, and committed to Maryland.
“I think that he put himself in a position to attend a school like Maryland because of the young man he is, the type of student he is, the type of player he is and the type of player he is capable of becoming,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “I still think his best basketball awaits him. I’m very excited for him and his family. It’s a great opportunity to attend your state school. He’s a terrific student, and his parents will have a chance to watch him play all his home games.”
During his tenure with the Terrapins, Smith collected more hardware courtesy of a Big Ten All-Freshman Team nomination in 2019, then a Big Ten All-Defensive Team and First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020. He then went on to be selected as a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press, Sporting News, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
G Immanuel Quickley, John Carroll (2018)
Prolific. It’s just one of the many words to describe Quickley’s tenure at John Carroll.
He stepped up in a big way for John Carroll in his sophomore season, averaging 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game and drilling a game-winning 3-pointer over Smith’s Gaels in the BCL Championship. Quickley’s efforts earned him the Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year Award in 2016, but he arguably had an even better season during his junior campaign. He averaged 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game, en route to an additional first-team All-Metro selection.
Quickley put together another strong year in his senior season with 20.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 3.7 steals per game. He finished with 1,934 career points, leaving as the all-time leading scorer in school history.
It was no doubt that Quickley jumped onto the radar of college coaches with a 5-star ranking by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. Initially he cut his college list to Kansas, Kentucky and Miami. He ultimately selected Kentucky in Sept. 2017.
He didn’t start in his first season at Kentucky, averaging just 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. In turn, he locked himself in the depths of Bill Ackerman’s Spartan Sports and Wellness facility in Bel Air and continued to show his work ethic in the preseason prior to his second year at Kentucky.
“He stays two years and in his second year, he’s a runaway Player of the Year in our league,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “He helps his team win the league by three games and we would’ve made a hell of a tournament run. He was one where it took a him a little more time. How do you back away from a kid with the analytics when he was one of the greatest kids I’ve coached? He had great faith — a culture guy. I had to kick him out of the gym and he would sacrifice so that other players could step up.”
Not only did he start during his sophomore season at Kentucky, but he excelled. He was named a first-team Southeastern Conference selection and won the SEC Player of the Year award with averages of 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 25th overall selection, before being traded to the New York Knicks. Now, he’s become a fan-favorite of Knicks fans, averaging 12.4 points per game in 24 games played.
First Team All-Decade
G Eric Atkins, Mount St. Joseph (2010). Atkins was a four-year starter at Mount Saint Joseph, helping his team to a record of 106-30 in his career. He was a two-time BCL Player of the Year, named to the All-BCL team and All-Metro team three times. He put together averages of 15 points, four assists, four rebounds and two steals during his senior year, while helping the Gaels to a 28-3 record and a BCL regular season title. Committing to Notre Dame, Atkins started in 105 games for the Fighting Irish and averaged 10.7 points and 4.4 assists per game, finishing third all-time in program history for career assists. Now, Atkins is an assistant coach at George Washington.
“I just think he’s a very good all-around basketball player,” Coach Pat Clatchey said. “I think he has a great understanding of the game and has the ability to make other players better. His decision-making, I think, is just terrific. He has a great feel in the sense of how to play the game. I think he’s a very good high school player and I think he’ll be a very good college player as well. Whoever’s fortunate enough to get him is getting a champion on and off the court.”
G Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr., St. Frances (2020). The trailblazing Baldwin was named a two-time All-Metro Player of the Year during his tenure with the Panthers. He was a three-time first-team All-BCL selection and a three-time All-Metro selection, finishing with averages of 11.1 points, 7.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game during his senior year. The combo of Baldwin and front court star Jamal West proved to be deadly, as the duo won multiple championships together. As a four-star guard, according to ESPN and Rivals, he picked VCU over Georgetown, Kansas State, Maryland, Seton Hall, Villanova and Virginia.
“We’ve had some special combinations over the years at St. Frances since I’ve been here and those two are definitely in the mix,” St. Frances coach Nicholas Myles said of Baldwin and West. “They’re special kids and they’re all about winning. Both of them sacrifice some personal gains for the benefit of the team, and the good thing about that is we try to have kids college-ready. When they go off to college and play with other good players, they know it is not all about them. But they know when to step up and they do.”
G/F R.J. Blakney, Goretti (2019). Blakney averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals in his senior season, leading Goretti to a 30-10 record. He amassed over 1,800 career points in four varsity seasons and ranks second on Goretti’s all-time scoring list. While playing for the Gaels, Blakney was named to Second Team All-Maryland (2019), along with being a First Team All-BCL selection and the Washington County Player of the Year in the same season. In his junior season (2018), Blakney was named Second Team All-BCL. Blakney currently plays for Dayton.
G Phil Booth, Mount St. Joseph (2014). Booth may have a claim to the title of the greatest player to ever play at Mount Saint Joseph. He holds the record for most points ever scored at the Irvington school, averaging 19 points, six rebounds and three assists per game during his 2013-14 season. He was named as the All-Metro Player of the Year and went on to win not just one national championship at Villanova, but two during a standout four-year career. The 25-year old now plays for the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League.
“He walked the same halls, sat at the same desks, ate the same French fries at lunch,” coach Pat Clatchey said. “I think he’s a role model. Not just on the court, but he’s an honor-roll student, a high-character guy. I think he’s a great example and ambassador for the young men at Mount Saint Joseph.”
G Damion Lee, Calvert Hall (2010). While Lee is now a Golden State Warrior in the NBA, he first cut his teeth at Calvert Hall as a spark plug. He was selected as a second-team All-Metro selection and a first-team All-BCL pick as a senior. Lee was a member of the second All-BCL team as a junior. He saw success at both stops during his college career at Drexel and Louisville. He was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year in 2012, second-team All-CAA (2013), first-team All-CAA (2015), named to the CAA All-Defensive Team (2015) and later completed his college years with a second-team All-ACC (2016) selection at Louisville.
“He just played with so much energy for us that he really brought us up to another level,” former Calvert Hall coach John Bauersfeld said. “We were already going to be good that year, but adding him to the mix just gave us another really good guy defensively. In high school, he just made a living on the offensive glass just because he just played harder than so many people he played against. He created so many opportunities for him to score — offensive rebounds, running out in transition. He was just relentless in his effort.”
Ironically enough, Lee was a transfer from a deep Mount Saint Joseph team early in his high school career.
F Jamal West, St. Frances (2020). West finished his career with averages of 16 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a block per game in his senior year. The 6-5 forward helped the Panthers win the BCL championship and was named the 2020 BCL Player of the Year. One of his best performances was against the legendary Oak Hill program in 2020, where he posted 22 points and 11 rebounds in a 19-point victory. West had six double-doubles in a two-week span last January and had a total of 12 during the 2019-20 season.
“No surprise at all. That shows the determination, the want to win and accomplish great things,” St. Frances coach Nicholas Myles said. “For Jamal, it hasn’t been about individual [awards], it’s been about championships. That’s all he’s ever talked about all year and for a kid to be so selfless to become Most Valuable Player is something special.”
G Kameron Williams, Mount St. Joseph (2013). Williams was a four-star prospect coming out of Mount Saint Joseph, scoring over 2,000 career points and leading the Gaels to back-to-back BCL championships. He was a three-time All-Metro first-team pick and the All-Metro Player of the Year in 2012. While in high school, he averaged 21 points, three rebounds and two assists for Mount Saint Joseph. Williams went on to have a successful four-year career at Ohio State, where he averaged 7.9 points per game in 133 games played.
“I think for Kam, it doesn’t matter if he’s playing high school or college. He can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways,” coach Pat Clatchey said prior to Williams heading to Ohio State. “I think he’ll have just a normal transition adjustment like most college players, [but] I think that will be over quick. He’s ready and capable to step in and contribute and play right away.”
Second Team All-Decade
G Brendan Adams, Calvert Hall (2018). Adams is the second brother of the Adams family to see major success on the high school and collegiate level. In his four years at Calvert Hall, Adams scored over 1,500 career points. His team won the BCL championship in 2015 and he went on to average 21 points, four rebounds and three assists per game in 2017-18. After switching his commitment from Rhode Island to Connecticut, he followed coach Dan Hurley to play for a legendary Huskies program. Also, his brother Jaylen is in the NBA.
G Jaylen Adams, Mount St. Joseph (2014). Before committing to St. Bonaventure and going on to be named an AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018, Adams racked up three Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association titles at Mount Saint Joseph. He scored over 1,200 points in his career, averaging 15 points, four assists and three rebounds per game in his senior year, leading the Gaels to a postseason sweep of the MIAA and BCL titles. He now has a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, after playing the 2018-19 season with the Atlanta Hawks and having a short stint with the Portland Trailblazers (2020).
“I think in basketball, a lot of people don’t think there’s a place for smaller guys, but obviously past history has proven that wrong,” coach Pat Clatchey said prior to Adams playing in the NBA. “Every team needs a guy that’s a real good ballhandler, shooter, passer. He makes the other players better.”
F Jon Graham, Calvert Hall (2010). Graham made two All-Metro teams and finished with averages of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game during his senior year. He also helped Calvert Hall upset No. 1 seed Mount Saint Joseph in 2010, 46-44. He started three of four seasons while at Calvert Hall, finishing as the second all-time leading scorer in program history with 1,670 points. Graham was rated as a 3-star recruit, originally attending Penn State for three years, prior to transferring to Maryland for his redshirt junior and senior seasons.
“He’s a great kid, a great teammate,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “I’m really happy for Jon. He didn’t say a word [when he wasn’t playing much], he’s paid his dues, and now he’s feeling more comfortable and he’s really helping us.”
G Montez Mathis, John Carroll (2018). Mathis and Immanuel Quickley were dominant at John Carroll together. The four-star recruit led the Patriots to a 29-8 mark during his senior season, averaging 26.7 points and 8.9 rebounds and was named a first-team All-BCL selection for his efforts. He was named the DMVelite Maryland Freshman of the Year and was an All-BCL third team selection in 2014-15.
“He’s done a great job of learning on the fly,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of Mathis. “We’ve put him in a lot of tough situations, but he’s really a tough kid, and he’s coachable. I love that part of it, and I think his best days are ahead of him. I think he will continue to improve in league play, and I think with a great offseason and now him having lived it for a year, he’s going to be a really good player for us for a long time.”
G/F Darryl Morsell, Mount St. Joseph (2017). Morsell was a unanimous 4-star recruit by every major outlet. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a junior and was a first-team All-Metro and BCL selection. Morsell has since become a mainstay in Maryland’s starting lineup, making 98 starts over four seasons. He’s averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 assists, four rebounds and 0.7 steals at the college level.
“[He’s] a guy that can defend multiple positions, a guy who can rebound the ball on both backboards, a guy who can score; he can make plays with his athleticism, his passing ability. He’s an unselfish player,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “Some people think his shooting is not a strength. I’ve seen a marked improvement in his shooting.”
G Jordan Toles, St. Frances (2020). Toles may be known more for his football prowess, playing for the nationally-ranked St. Frances football program, but ESPN ranked Toles as a 3-star basketball player to go with his four-star ranking as a safety on the football field. While Toles enrolled early and opted out of his senior year of basketball at St. Frances, he averaged 12 points, five rebounds and three assists in his junior year and brought the Panthers the BCL championship with a 38-6 record in 2019.
F Abdou Tsimbila, Goretti (2019). While Tsimbila only played two seasons at Goretti, he more than made his mark. The Gaels made the BCL championship game in 2019 and he led the league with 2.9 blocks, to go along with 10.2 pints and 8.0 rebounds per game in his senior season.
ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Team of the Decade: 2019-20 (18-10, 14-8)
Archbishop Spalding basketball has seen a multitude of changes over the course of the decade. It’s biggest change was the return of coach Josh Pratt to the program. He guided Spalding to a massive turnaround from a 6-22 record a year prior. For his efforts, he won the 2019-20 O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year award presented by the BCL.
Player of the Decade: Jourdan Grant (2014)
Grant racked up a number of accolades as a Capital Gazette All-Star Basketball Classic selection and a first-team All-BCL pick (2014) and second-team All-BCL selection (2013). He started for the Spalding program for three seasons, serving as the team captain as a junior and senior. He averaged 12.3 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2012-13 season, following that up with 18.5-point, 5.3-assist and 4.2-rebound per game averages for the 2013-14 year.
All-Decade Archbishop Spalding Team
G Greg Brown (2012)
G/F Erik Fisher (2011)
G Jourdan Grant (2014)
G Evan Grey (2012)
F Chris Kemp (2011)
G Curtis McRoy (2013)
G/F Earl Potts (2012)
F Cam Whitmore (2022)
CALVERT HALL
Team of the Decade: 2014-15 (30-7, 15-4), BCL Champions
Calvert Hall swept Mount Saint Joseph and split with St. Frances in the regular season. Then, the team went on to win the BCL championship game in a 53-52 thriller over John Carroll.
Player of the Decade: Damion Lee (2010)
Lee was a first-team All-BCL and second-team All-Metro selection as a senior and made All-MIAA as a junior. Then, Lee went on to attend prep school at St. Thomas More, where he averaged 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
All-Decade Calvert Hall Team
G Brendan Adams (2018)
G Nico Clareth (2015)
G Logan Curtis (2019)
SG Drew Edwards (2015)
F Justin Gorham (2016)
G Denny Grace (2013)
F Jon Graham (2010)
G Damion Lee (2011)
G Denzel Richardson (2012)
JOHN CARROLL
Team of the Decade: 2017-18 (29-8)
The Patriots won the MIAA championship game and lost to St. Frances in the BCL playoffs. Future Dulaney standout Cameron Byers played for the team as a sophomore and was a major contributor alongside Nigel Haughton, Montez Mathis and Immanuel Quickley. Mathis averaged 17.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, to go along with Quickley’s 20.8 points per game average in his senior year.
Player of the Decade: Immanuel Quickley (2018)
Quickley finished with 1,934 career points, leaving as the all-time leading scorer in school history. One of his primetime moments came in a buzzer-beating shot in the 2018 MIAA semifinal over Mount Saint Joseph and following it with a victory over Boys’ Latin in the title game.
“Aside from the obvious, Immanuel was our emotional leader,” John Carroll coach John Zito said. He did a great job down the stretch keeping guys focused and making sure everyone was fulfilling their roles. He has really left his mark on John Carroll basketball.”
All-Decade John Carroll Team
G Rodney Elliott (2013)
G Jarred Jones (2012)
G Kimbal Mackenzie (2015)
G Montez Mathis (2018)
G Malcolm McMillan (2011)
G Elijah Mitrou-Long (2015)
F Mike Owona (2013)
G Immanuel Quickley (2018)
G Ronald Scott (2011)
LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD
Team of the Decade: 2018-19 (17-13, 9-4)
While the Dons didn’t have the flashiest of teams, they made up for it with hard work and tenacity during the 2018-2019 season. Their record was a strong turnaround from a 16-17 mark in the previous season and a 7-22 record the year before the last. Coach Josh Davalli was named the BCL coach of the year.
Player of the Decade: Mitchell Fischer
The 6-8 Fischer scored his 1,000 career point against St. Frances in January 2020. He became the 13th player in school history to do so. Later that month, Fischer scored 23 points to lead the Dons over Boys’ Latin in a 65-54 win. Joining him on last year’s squad, Duke quarterback Jordan Moore. Fischer was named as a first-team All-BCL selection in 2020.
All-Decade Loyola Blakefield Team
F Will Clark (2016)
G Ryan Fields (2014)
F Mitchell Fischer (2020)
G JJ Halaby (2019)
G Kenny Lewis Jr. (2018)
G Jordan Moore
F Dubem Nnake (2019)
G Cameron Shaw (2019)
G Daniel Vigus (2012)
MOUNT CARMEL
Team of the Decade: (24-9, 9-3)
This particular Mount Carmel squad turned heads with a number of wins over the usual powerhouse programs of the BCL. Led by 6-9 center David Erebor, the Cougars played stout defense and controlled the rebounding glass.
Player of the Decade: David Erebor (2016)
Erebor was a standout as a basketball and soccer player, taking home All-MIAA honors in both sports. He was named the BCL Defensive Player of the Year, along with a second-team All-BCL selection in his senior year (2016). The shot-blocking sensation went on to play at Brown before transferring to Chestnut Hill.
All-Decade Mount Carmel Team
G/F Davon Davis (2016)
C David Erebor (2016)
G Vonzell Groom (2011)
F Will Jenkins (2015)
C Gediminas Juozapavicius (2012)
G Johnny Rhodes (2014)
F Cassidy Ryan (2014)
F Brandon Watson (2018)
G Frank Webb (2015)
MOUNT ST. JOSEPH
Team of the Decade: 2016-17 (36-4, 13-1), MIAA/BCL Champions
Led by Jalen Smith and Darryl Morsell, the Gaels had a ton of talent on the 2016-2017 roster. James Bishop ran the point guard position effectively to give Mount Saint Joseph a steady hand to control the pace. The team split with St. Frances during the regular season, but ultimately won both the MIAA and BCL championships.
Player of the Decade: Jalen Smith (2018)
He was a McDonald’s All-American, Jordan Brand Classic selection, Baltimore Sun All-Metro Co-Player of the Year (2017 and 2018) and Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year (2017 and 2018).
All-Decade Mount Saint Joseph Team
G Jaylen Adams (2014)
G Eric Atkins (2010)
G James Bishop (2019)
G Phil Booth (2014)
G/F Darryl Morsell (2017)
G Jaden Robinson (2018)
F/C Jalen Smith (2018)
G Kam Williams (2013)
F Miles Wilson (2016)
ST. FRANCES
Team of the Decade: 2019-20 (38-4), BCL Champions
The 2019-2020 Panthers were one of the many well-oiled machines led by conductor and coach, Nick Myles. Both Adrian Baldwin and Jamal West wreaked havoc as not only one of the best pick-and-roll combos in Baltimore, but in the nation. Those two were just the tip of the iceberg. Guard Khyrie Staten committed to Delaware State, Julian Reese was the BCL Defensive Player of the Year and is headed to Maryland, guard Elijah Davis is a Mississippi Valley State commit and a host of other players have opportunities in the future to contribute at the highest level of college basketball.
Player of the Decade: Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr.
Baldwin’s ability to push the pace of attack at St. Frances was uncanny. The young point guard often cut through defenses with authority and made passes to get his teammates involved. His unselfish play benefitted his teammates, leading to many victories for the Panthers over his career.
All-Decade St. Frances Team
G Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. (2020)
G Daquan Bracey (2016)
G Elijah Epps (2019)
G/F Ed Fergeson (2018)
G/F Jared Hamilton (2015)
G Rajeir Jones (2019)
G Kurk Lee (2016)
G Jordan Toles (2020)
F Jamal West (2020)
ST. MARIA GORETTI
Team of the Decade: 2017-18, 30-10 record, 4-2 in BCL
It’s not up for debate that this was one of the most talented Goretti teams of its age. The Gaels defeated the Quickly-led John Carroll team not just once, but twice. They also finished with a regular season tie for the BCL lead. Multiple players went on to play Division I college basketball: Ameka Akaya (Air Force), R.J. Blakney (Dayton), Rashaan Edwards (South Carolina State), Matt Rogers (American) and Abdou Tsimbila (Penn State).
Player of the Decade: R.J. Blakney (2019)
Blakney made the first team All-BCL as a senior and second team as a junior during his tenure at Goretti. He’s second all-time in scoring at Goretti with over 1,800 points, leading the Gaels to a first place tie in his junior and senior seasons. Now, he’s a freshman forward at Dayton.
All-Decade St. Maria Goretti Team
F Ameka Akaya (2017)
G/F R.J. Blakney (2019)
G Thomas Blake (2012)
G Elijah Clarance (2017)
G Rashaan Edwards (2019)
F Martin Geben (2014)
G Przemek Golek (2019)
F Matt Rogers (2020)
F Abdou Tsimbila (2019)