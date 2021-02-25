Baltimore Catholic League All-Decade Boys Basketball

Countless star basketball players have walked through the halls of St. Frances. Even more impressive has been the culture of success that head coach Nicholas Myles has cultivated at the small Catholic school on East Chase Street in Baltimore since taking over prior to the 2011-12 season. Under the tutelage of Myles, the Panthers have won six league championships — three in the MIAA and three straight in the Baltimore Catholic League. Since taking over at St. Frances, Myles has a 236-76 record. The Panthers have taken on the likes of James Wiseman’s Memphis East (Tn.) team, Devon Dodson’s Providence Day School (N.c.), the legendary St. Benedict’s (N.j.) and Oak Hill (V.a.) programs, West Oaks (F.l.), Chicago’s Morgan Park and Whitney Young, Gonzaga (D.c), Iona Prep (N.y) and Travis High School (T.x.), the former home of the Harrison Twins. One of the more remarkable jobs as a coach that he took on was the 2019-2020 squad. Myles lost key players in forward Jamal Banks and guard Jordan Toles to early enrollment in college, yet, the team still persevered and won a BCL championship with a record of 38-4.