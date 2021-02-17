‘It really is different’: Baltimore Catholic League celebrates 50 years of basketball stars, coaches and kinship

“It really is different,” said Cardinal Gibbons graduate Josh Davalli, who was part of the 1994 championship team and is entering his 15th season as coach at Loyola Blakefield. “Everyone all has their own stories who have played in the league and I think they all have their own perspective on it as far as their experiences and teams they were on. But the names we all talk about as BCL alums are very similar, like Rodney Monroe from Goretti always comes back in conversations and the Mark Karchers and Juan Dixons … Guys like them, they’re all part of the same conversation that — whether it was 30 years ago or today — everybody remembers the guys we played with and against. And that’s something special.